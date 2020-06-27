All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

1427 Oakley Avenue

1427 Oakley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1427 Oakley Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
West Blue Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
That's right! Move in by 12/31 and pay only $325 for January!

Updated 2 Bed 1 Bath upper-level 1,000 sq. ft. apartment renting for $675 a month. Sunny and bright, this apartment is one of only three in the building and features hardwood floors in the living room, central A/C, a nice open layout and a private drive and garage. Unfinished basement space has laundry hookups, and enjoy the warmer weather with a large open backyard. Monthly rent includes water and lawn maintenance during summer.

Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.

- $35 Application Fee per person

- No evictions

- No past due balances owed with previous landlords

- No felonies

Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 Oakley Avenue have any available units?
1427 Oakley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 Oakley Avenue have?
Some of 1427 Oakley Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 Oakley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Oakley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Oakley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1427 Oakley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1427 Oakley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1427 Oakley Avenue offers parking.
Does 1427 Oakley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 Oakley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Oakley Avenue have a pool?
No, 1427 Oakley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1427 Oakley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1427 Oakley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Oakley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1427 Oakley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
