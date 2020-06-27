1427 Oakley Avenue

Amenities
That's right! Move in by 12/31 and pay only $325 for January!
Updated 2 Bed 1 Bath upper-level 1,000 sq. ft. apartment renting for $675 a month. Sunny and bright, this apartment is one of only three in the building and features hardwood floors in the living room, central A/C, a nice open layout and a private drive and garage. Unfinished basement space has laundry hookups, and enjoy the warmer weather with a large open backyard. Monthly rent includes water and lawn maintenance during summer.
- $35 Application Fee per person
- No evictions
- No past due balances owed with previous landlords
- No felonies
