11819 Armitage Drive

11819 Armitage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11819 Armitage Drive, Kansas City, MO 64134
Crossgates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable split level style home on a large corner lot. Fenced yard. Two car garage. Patio in the rear. Cozy fireplace in the living room. Formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen. Three generous size bedrooms. Bath attached to the master
bedroom. Convenient location close to schools, shopping, major highways and commuter routes. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11819 Armitage Drive have any available units?
11819 Armitage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11819 Armitage Drive have?
Some of 11819 Armitage Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11819 Armitage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11819 Armitage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11819 Armitage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11819 Armitage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11819 Armitage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11819 Armitage Drive offers parking.
Does 11819 Armitage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11819 Armitage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11819 Armitage Drive have a pool?
No, 11819 Armitage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11819 Armitage Drive have accessible units?
No, 11819 Armitage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11819 Armitage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11819 Armitage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

