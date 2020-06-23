11506 N Cherry Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bed/2 bath near Staley HS **MOVE IN SPECIAL!** - 1/2 off first month's rent if moved in within 14 days of being approved!!



NEWLY RENOVATED!!



3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,216 sq.ft



FEATURES:

Attached two car garage

Fireplace

Beautiful hardwood floors

Back deck

Large fenced in backyard



Schools:

Nashua Elementary School

New Mark Middle School

Staley High School



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!



Applications found at rentkc.net



Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



(RLNE3666381)