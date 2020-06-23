All apartments in Kansas City
11506 N Cherry Street
11506 N Cherry Street

11506 N Cherry St · No Longer Available
Location

11506 N Cherry St, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed/2 bath near Staley HS **MOVE IN SPECIAL!** - 1/2 off first month's rent if moved in within 14 days of being approved!!

NEWLY RENOVATED!!

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,216 sq.ft

FEATURES:
Attached two car garage
Fireplace
Beautiful hardwood floors
Back deck
Large fenced in backyard

Schools:
Nashua Elementary School
New Mark Middle School
Staley High School

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!

Applications found at rentkc.net

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE3666381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11506 N Cherry Street have any available units?
11506 N Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11506 N Cherry Street have?
Some of 11506 N Cherry Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11506 N Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
11506 N Cherry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11506 N Cherry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11506 N Cherry Street is pet friendly.
Does 11506 N Cherry Street offer parking?
Yes, 11506 N Cherry Street does offer parking.
Does 11506 N Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11506 N Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11506 N Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 11506 N Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 11506 N Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 11506 N Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11506 N Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11506 N Cherry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
