Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:10 PM

11274 Bales Avenue

11274 Bales Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11274 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Calico Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great large Unit

3bedrooms/2bathrooms

NO Section 8 is accepted

Rent is $850/Deposit $800

Call today and schedule your showing, so that you will not miss out!!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant. credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Application Fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. Application fees are Non-Refundable. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11274 Bales Avenue have any available units?
11274 Bales Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11274 Bales Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11274 Bales Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11274 Bales Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11274 Bales Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11274 Bales Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11274 Bales Avenue offers parking.
Does 11274 Bales Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11274 Bales Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11274 Bales Avenue have a pool?
No, 11274 Bales Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11274 Bales Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11274 Bales Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11274 Bales Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11274 Bales Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11274 Bales Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11274 Bales Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

