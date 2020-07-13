Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup microwave Property Amenities accepts section 8 business center elevator 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly accessible on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage courtyard internet cafe online portal package receiving

Enjoy incredible views of downtown Kansas City, Missouri at Cold Storage Lofts. We offer one, two, and three bedroom lofts located in a historic building, along with amenities like a fitness center, rooftop pool and open floor plans.



Cold Storage Lofts is located just off Grand Boulevard on 3rd Street in the heart of the vibrant River Market district. The famous City Market, Arabia Steamboat Museum, Central Library and Power & Light District are all just steps away!



With excellent access to major highways such as I-35, I-70, Hwy. 71, and I-29, as well as a convenient MAX stop, you can be anywhere in the Kansas City Metro area in just minutes! While living at Cold Storage Lofts, the city is at your front door. Fine dining, entertainment, and shopping are minutes from your loft. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE965317)