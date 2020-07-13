Amenities
Enjoy incredible views of downtown Kansas City, Missouri at Cold Storage Lofts. We offer one, two, and three bedroom lofts located in a historic building, along with amenities like a fitness center, rooftop pool and open floor plans.
Cold Storage Lofts is located just off Grand Boulevard on 3rd Street in the heart of the vibrant River Market district. The famous City Market, Arabia Steamboat Museum, Central Library and Power & Light District are all just steps away!
With excellent access to major highways such as I-35, I-70, Hwy. 71, and I-29, as well as a convenient MAX stop, you can be anywhere in the Kansas City Metro area in just minutes! While living at Cold Storage Lofts, the city is at your front door. Fine dining, entertainment, and shopping are minutes from your loft. Accepts Section 8.
