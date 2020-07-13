All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:03 AM

Cold Storage Lofts

500 E 3rd St · (816) 226-5037
Location

500 E 3rd St, Kansas City, MO 64106
River Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cold Storage Lofts.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
business center
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
Enjoy incredible views of downtown Kansas City, Missouri at Cold Storage Lofts. We offer one, two, and three bedroom lofts located in a historic building, along with amenities like a fitness center, rooftop pool and open floor plans.

Cold Storage Lofts is located just off Grand Boulevard on 3rd Street in the heart of the vibrant River Market district. The famous City Market, Arabia Steamboat Museum, Central Library and Power & Light District are all just steps away!

With excellent access to major highways such as I-35, I-70, Hwy. 71, and I-29, as well as a convenient MAX stop, you can be anywhere in the Kansas City Metro area in just minutes! While living at Cold Storage Lofts, the city is at your front door. Fine dining, entertainment, and shopping are minutes from your loft. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE965317)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300 deposit with approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $75
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No Breed or Weight Restrictions
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cold Storage Lofts have any available units?
Cold Storage Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Cold Storage Lofts have?
Some of Cold Storage Lofts's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cold Storage Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Cold Storage Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cold Storage Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Cold Storage Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Cold Storage Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Cold Storage Lofts offers parking.
Does Cold Storage Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cold Storage Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cold Storage Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Cold Storage Lofts has a pool.
Does Cold Storage Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Cold Storage Lofts has accessible units.
Does Cold Storage Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cold Storage Lofts has units with dishwashers.

