Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10908 Bales Ave

10908 Bales Avenue · (913) 839-2953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10908 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
St. Catherine's Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 10908 Bales Ave · Avail. Aug 15

$1,275

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10908 Bales Ave Available 08/15/20 Five Bedroom Home in South KC-Available in AUGUST!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve. If you found this unit on any of those places please call 913.839.2953
Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2030397?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Enjoy this classical 5 bedroom and 3 bathroom house, located in Kansas City, MO! High-glossed wooden floors and wooden accents enhance the authenticity of this house! House will have fresh interior paint and a reconstructed entry walkway! Gas stove included and seperate dining room for guests. All bedrooms have large, extended closets. Master bedroom has private bathroom suite. Coat and linen closets in hallway. Attic fan! Finished basement with decorative fireplace. 3 ADDITIONAL bedrooms in the basement, with full bathroom! W/D hookups also found in basement. Shed in backyard for storage.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5902716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10908 Bales Ave have any available units?
10908 Bales Ave has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10908 Bales Ave have?
Some of 10908 Bales Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10908 Bales Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10908 Bales Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10908 Bales Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10908 Bales Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10908 Bales Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10908 Bales Ave offers parking.
Does 10908 Bales Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10908 Bales Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10908 Bales Ave have a pool?
No, 10908 Bales Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10908 Bales Ave have accessible units?
No, 10908 Bales Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10908 Bales Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10908 Bales Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
