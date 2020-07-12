/
st catherine s gardens
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
123 Apartments for rent in St. Catherine's Gardens, Kansas City, MO
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$705
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
875 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes in Red Bridge neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, basketball court, playground. Near shopping, dining, entertainment, Hwy. 71 and I-435.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10908 Bales Ave
10908 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,275
1560 sqft
10908 Bales Ave Available 08/15/20 Five Bedroom Home in South KC-Available in AUGUST!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social
Results within 1 mile of St. Catherine's Gardens
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$679
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1924 E 97th St
1924 East 97th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled South KCMO Townhome-Showing NOW!! - WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
9712 Parkwood Avenue
9712 Parkwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
This spacious split-level 3BD/2BTH home was recently updated! Hardwood floors throughout and beautiful tile in the bathrooms and kitchen. 2 car garage on basement level.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
4503 East 112 Terrace
4503 East 112th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1993 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 5 miles of St. Catherine's Gardens
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
38 Units Available
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
16 Units Available
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,045
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1267 sqft
Located just off of I-435 near Fox Hill park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Amenities include a pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
10 Units Available
Park South
10841 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$820
2 Bedrooms
$890
Minutes from I-435 and Willow Creek Park. Many upgrades including a pool, free Google Fiber access and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Pets welcomed. Faux granite countertops, garages and secured access.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
18 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$872
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1185 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$470
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$644
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include washer dryer hook, patio, or balcony. Great location for commuters, just off of Highway 71. Community includes 24/7 emergency maintenance, two swimming pools, and on-site courtesy patrol.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
20 Units Available
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$755
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
26 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,174
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$590
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
950 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near historic Waldo District. Featuring studio to two-bedroom apartment homes in an elevator building with laundry facilities and high-speed internet. Convenient to Highway 71.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas, Kenilworth Apartment Homes is less than two miles from the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$655
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/997f336097 ---- Parkway Gardens offers large Renovated 2-bed apartments.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1001 sqft
Stop by Blvd64 Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a brand new one or two bedroom apartment, Blvd64 Apartments has what you're looking for! The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 10 at 02:09pm
$
9 Units Available
Town Center
6233 W 120th St, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,059
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with open layouts. Ample onsite amenities, including fitness center, grilling station and community garden. Play golf at the nearby Country Club of Leawood. Shop and dine at Town Center Plaza.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
705 sqft
Affordable luxury living in Grandview! Our community offers renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more! Our new fitness center
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1232 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
$
18 Units Available
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$785
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
900 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, with easy access to I-435, I-470 and Highway 71. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community includes luxurious features like pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr, Raytown, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$748
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value - all right here at Brittany Place in Raytown, MO. Our quaint community is the retreat you've been searching for, tucked away in the heart of Raytown.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 05:31pm
17 Units Available
Villa Milano
13740 Howe Ln, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1639 sqft
Spacious floorplans, granite countertops, in-home laundry, and stainless-steel appliances are a few of the features at this pet-friendly apartment home community off Mission Road. Community amenities include a cinema room, a pool, and walking trails.
