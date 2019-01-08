Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like River Towers Condominiums Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
River Towers Condominiums Apartments
Last updated May 13 2019 at 8:53 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
River Towers Condominiums Apartments
15 S 1st St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Downtown West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
15 S 1st St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Downtown West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Downtown Location - all walkable.
Tons of Amenities with this private condo!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does River Towers Condominiums Apartments have any available units?
River Towers Condominiums Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is River Towers Condominiums Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
River Towers Condominiums Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is River Towers Condominiums Apartments pet-friendly?
No, River Towers Condominiums Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does River Towers Condominiums Apartments offer parking?
No, River Towers Condominiums Apartments does not offer parking.
Does River Towers Condominiums Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, River Towers Condominiums Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does River Towers Condominiums Apartments have a pool?
No, River Towers Condominiums Apartments does not have a pool.
Does River Towers Condominiums Apartments have accessible units?
No, River Towers Condominiums Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does River Towers Condominiums Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, River Towers Condominiums Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does River Towers Condominiums Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, River Towers Condominiums Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
East Village
1401 11th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Similar Pages
Minneapolis 1 Bedrooms
Minneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Whittier
Loring Park
Marcy Holmes
Warehouse District
Downtown West
Uptown
Elliot Park
Carag
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University