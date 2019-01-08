All apartments in Minneapolis
River Towers Condominiums Apartments
Last updated May 13 2019 at 8:53 AM

River Towers Condominiums Apartments

15 S 1st St · No Longer Available
Location

15 S 1st St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Downtown West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Downtown Location - all walkable.
Tons of Amenities with this private condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River Towers Condominiums Apartments have any available units?
River Towers Condominiums Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is River Towers Condominiums Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
River Towers Condominiums Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is River Towers Condominiums Apartments pet-friendly?
No, River Towers Condominiums Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does River Towers Condominiums Apartments offer parking?
No, River Towers Condominiums Apartments does not offer parking.
Does River Towers Condominiums Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, River Towers Condominiums Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does River Towers Condominiums Apartments have a pool?
No, River Towers Condominiums Apartments does not have a pool.
Does River Towers Condominiums Apartments have accessible units?
No, River Towers Condominiums Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does River Towers Condominiums Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, River Towers Condominiums Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does River Towers Condominiums Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, River Towers Condominiums Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
