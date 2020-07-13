62 Apartments under $900 for rent in Minneapolis, MN

Apartment List
Last updated July 10 at 08:26pm
7 Units Available
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$895
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fremont Apartments in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Stevens Square
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$775
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
755 sqft
You’re invited to come and tour one of the finest historical buildings within the Stevens Square Community.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Loring Park
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$859
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
453 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Minneapolis, with easy access to public transportation. Apartments feature tile floors, extra storage room, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 02:36pm
7 Units Available
West Calhoun
West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$883
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,106
520 sqft
Adjacent to Lake Calhoun, West Calhoun's updated apartments feature new kitchens and many with lake views. The perfect home for those with a busy lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
4 Units Available
Tangletown
Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Lake in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Isles - Dean
2770 Xerxes Ave S - 1
2770 Xerxes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
800 sqft
Free heat! 1 bedroom near the Lakes! Charming 1 bedroom located in Prime Kenwood Neighborhood-in between Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles and Lake Calhoun! Free heat! Laundry in building.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
3520 Emerson Avenue S
3520 Emerson Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$860
550 sqft
Another Listing by Gyniek White @Renters Warehouse. This charming Studio has recently been remodeled with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, Plenty of kitchen storage as well as two large closets.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Folwell
3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15
3600 North Fremont Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$765
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Results within 1 mile of Minneapolis
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
6 Units Available
Highland
St. Paul Avenue
956 Saint Paul Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
Cat-friendly community featuring off-street parking, on-site laundry facilities, 24/7 maintenance, and bonus storage. Conveniently located near Hwy 55, Hwy 5, and I-35E and close to public transportation. Rent includes utilities.
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
1 Unit Available
Highland
Saunders at the Park
2040 Saunders Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$795
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located in the west corner of Highland Park, 1 mile from the breathtaking Mississippi River, the Twin Cities are in your hand when you live at 2040 Saunders Avenue.
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
3 Units Available
Wolfe Park
Lynn Plaza
3624 Lynn Ave, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$830
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location Lynn Plaza was built in 1964, consisting of two beautiful cream colored brick buildings that are three stories within the Wolfe Park neighborhood of St. Louis Park City limits. • Uptown-Minneapolis is 1.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Merriam Park West
Town & Country Apartments
2214 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$785
260 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Town & Country Apts is located at 2214 Marshall Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale
1634 Eustis St - 05
1634 Eustis Street, Lauderdale, MN
1 Bedroom
$867
550 sqft
Contact info: Jon | CPM Homes | 651-560-0632 (Text is Best) -Crossroad Apartments- (3 buildings/ 52 units) 2400 Larpenteur Ave W, Lauderdale, MN 1634 Eustis St, Lauderdale, MN 1642 Eustis St, Lauderdale, MN $867/mo KEY FEATURES: Sq Footage: 550
Results within 5 miles of Minneapolis
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Eliot
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,321
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$408
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1270 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Highland
Adeline Apartments
1398 St Paul Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Highland Park location, located on bus line, close to shopping and restaurants. You will find spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in this clean, nicely landscaped community.
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
2 Units Available
Highland
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
760 sqft
Located near Hwy 5, Hwy 55 and I-35E for easy commuting. One- and two-bedroom apartments have extra large windows and updated appliances. Community features off-street parking and laundry on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Village Creek
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1102 sqft
Easy access to city bus stop, pet walking areas and playground. Spacious apartments include oversized floorplans with walk-in closets in select models. On-site pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
10 Units Available
River Park
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
8 Units Available
Triangle
Uptown West Apartments
3150 Raleigh Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$895
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
642 sqft
Uptown West Apartments is your new home! We offer excellent customer service, unique apartments with hardwood floors and one of the best locations in the metro! You will enjoy all the amenities of living in uptown Minneapolis without the added
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Nicollet Court
8916 Nicollet Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$869
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
800 sqft
Located near Valley View Park and the Mall of America, this community provides its residents with off-street parking, high-speed internet access and on-site laundry. Apartments are pet-friendly with window coverings and air conditioning.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
15 Units Available
Village Creek
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pebble Creek North in Brooklyn Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Central Brooklyn
Point of America
7870 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$865
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Virtual Leasing Doors are Open! We take pride in providing quality, well-maintained, clean, and economical apartments in Brooklyn Park! Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature large closets, galley-style kitchens, gas cooking ranges, spacious
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
4 Units Available
Centennial
The Crest Apartments
6221 Shingle Creek Pky, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$755
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$893
832 sqft
The Crest Apartments offers affordable, spacious apartment homes for both the active and the easygoing lifestyles.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Hamline - Midway
Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$695
235 sqft
Charles Apartments is located at 1571 Charles Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

July 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report. Minneapolis rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minneapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Minneapolis rents declined moderately over the past month

Minneapolis rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Minneapolis stand at $911 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,150 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Minneapolis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent decreases have been occurring not just in the city of Minneapolis, but across many other cities in the state. Rents have dropped in 1 of the largest 10 cities in Minnesota for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,818; of the 10 largest Minnesota cities that we have data for, 7 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Forest Lake experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Burnsville, Minnetonka, and Duluth have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 0.7%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Minneapolis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Minneapolis, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Minneapolis is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Minneapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $1,150 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Minneapolis fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Tulsa (+1.2%), Indianapolis (+1.2%), and Kansas City (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Minneapolis than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,367.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,440
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -0.2%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.5%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

