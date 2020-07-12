349 Apartments for rent in Uptown, Minneapolis, MN

The wide range of apartment styles and amenities suits any lifestyle. Though rent prices are high, you’re not paying as high a premium for the address as you might in nearby neighborhoods. New luxury condo buildings offer fun events like vodka tastings and doggie Halloween parties. You can find a good deal on an older apartment with fewer frills and perks, but these are increasingly harder to find.

The fortunes of Uptown have risen and fallen a few times over the past century. Anyone who visits now can tell that this is a boom time in Uptown. New shops and restaurants are always opening up, and so many new apartments are being built. People really want to live here, which means that finding apartments for rent can be pretty competitive. When you’re looking for an apartment in Uptown, be prepared for a tight rental market and come prepared to fill out an application on the spot. The good news about Uptown is that it’s also very dog-friendly: not only do most apartments allow pets, but many of the shops in the neighborhood welcome you to bring your dog, too.

Uptown draws people from all over the city and even the suburbs to take advantage of the unique shops and nightlife. While they may return to more boring destinations at the end of the day, the fun never has to end when you call Uptown your home.