349 Apartments for rent in Uptown, Minneapolis, MN

115 Units Available
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
39 Units Available
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,259
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,634
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1240 sqft
Sophisticated apartment community in the bustling Uptown neighborhood features contemporary design, and resort-like amenities like pools, cabanas, and courtyards. Granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom bamboo flooring.
13 Units Available
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,375
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
737 sqft
Just a five minute walk to White Rock Lake trail. On-site fitness center, business center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each modern home includes granite countertops, high ceilings, and wood-like flooring. Near shopping.
32 Units Available
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,275
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
980 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
9 Units Available
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,217
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1032 sqft
Luxury Uptown apartments. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Heated bathroom floors. Community has heated garage and on-site retail. Just blocks from Lake Calhoun.
17 Units Available
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,299
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1111 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and quartz countertops. Underground parking garage, car wash service. Rooftop pool with jacuzzi and outdoor firepits. Convenient location in walkable Uptown neighborhood.
7 Units Available
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,020
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,158
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
885 sqft
The Calhoun & West Calhoun Apartments offer beautiful renovated apartment homes with a new fitness center, party room and much more! A brand new look for your new home! We are also in a convenient location.
4 Units Available
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,300
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
834 sqft
2800 Girard Apartments in Uptown Minneapolis feature fine stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. High quality granite counters. New track lighting package features a fitness center and community lounge with Wi-Fi.
9 Units Available
The Fremont
2825 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Finally, what you have been searching for...
11 Units Available
Revel
1300 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,300
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1086 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans feature modern kitchens with open layouts and luxury finishes. Enjoy uptown living with shopping, dining, nightlife entertainment within walking distance. Enjoy heated pool, rooftop sky lounge.

1 Unit Available
3024 Humboldt Avenue S
3024 Humboldt Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
750 sqft
Renters Warehouse is proud to present this 2 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Uptown. Just blocks from Hennepin & Lake and Lake Calhoun. Available for a July 1 move in.
Results within 1 mile of Uptown
39 Units Available
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,451
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1549 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
22 Units Available
The Lakes Residences
2622 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,835
1116 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,115
1961 sqft
Boutique and contemporary 1-2 bedroom residences. Apartments with studies. Lakefront penthouses for rent. Near West Lake Street in South Minneapolis. Ultra-luxuriant interiors with excellent views. Onsite laundry. Internet access and fire pit.
38 Units Available
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,062
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,258
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
944 sqft
Convenience, location and luxury. These units are an oasis in a city lover's paradise. Close to all amenities. Luxury community features include 24- hour concierge, 24-hour gym, pool, spa and business center.
15 Units Available
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,419
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1162 sqft
Situated along the Midtown Greenway. Thoughtfully appointed apartments in a community boasting Lake Calhoun views. Amenities include a fitness club, heated swimming pool and rooftop lounge. Residents can relax in the on-site restaurant and bar.
7 Units Available
West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$883
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,106
520 sqft
Adjacent to Lake Calhoun, West Calhoun's updated apartments feature new kitchens and many with lake views. The perfect home for those with a busy lifestyle.
3 Units Available
The Shores
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
BIGGER IS BETTER! Live in luxury in sought-after Uptown Minneapolis while enjoying the most square footage around! Calhoun Shores Apartments is located across the street from Lake Calhoun, within walking distance of Calhoun Square and situated on
7 Units Available
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$895
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fremont Apartments in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
14 Units Available
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,213
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1085 sqft
Lake Calhoun Flats is near West Calhoun Parkway. Provides access to Uptown/Downtown Minneapolis' eclectic dining and premier retail. Features laundry facilities. Fine granite counters. Internet access and cafe. A pristine lake view.
46 Units Available
Blue
2922 Aldrich Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,219
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1056 sqft
Contemporary community constructed with sustainable materials and offering many upgrades. Full-size washers/dryers, wood flooring, raised ceilings and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park, fitness center, sauna and spa.
10 Units Available
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,326
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
798 sqft
Opening Jan. 1, 2018, right off the Midtown Greenway. Newly constructed studio to three-bedroom units available. Conveniently located near fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Pet-friendly, lots of sunlight.
18 Units Available
Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,175
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
In West Calhoun near Lake Calhoun, with short commute to downtown. Newly updated units with stainless steel appliances and large closets. Fantastic city and lake views. Underground parking, pet-friendly, elevator, coffee bar.
3 Units Available
Pillsbury Estates
2508 Pillsbury Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
555 sqft
Welcome to Pillsbury Estates, three, 24-unit buildings located at 25th and Pillsbury Avenue.
14 Units Available
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,291
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,022
1029 sqft
A green living community just one block from Lyndale Avenue, this development offers a series of amenities, including LED lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and balconies.
Uptown
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

The Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis represents the best of every aspect of city life. It can be hard to find everything you need in one neighborhood, from family-friendly parks and shopping to exciting nightclubs, but Uptown has all this and more. This is not just a neighborhood, it’s a destination.

Transportation

  • Walkable
  • Biking
  • Metro
  • Driving

Demographics

  • Young professionals
  • College students
  • Families with children
  • Empty nesters

Close To:

  • I-94
  • I-35
  • State highway 55
  • Cedar Lake
  • Lake Harriet

Contains:

  • Lake Calhoun
  • Lake of the Isles
  • Bryant Square Park
  • Uptown Theater
  • Calhoun Square

Uptown in 3 words: vibrant, fashionable, pedestrian-friendly

Living in Uptown Minneapolis

Located about a mile south of downtown, Uptown was once known as ground zero for artists and musicians. Today Uptown is one of the hottest neighborhoods in the city. Young professionals and excitement seekers are equally well at home. Even though Uptown includes diverse places from chain stores to dance clubs, the former artsy vibe casts a lingering shadow of unmistakable coolness.

Uptown is home to more than 20 bars and nightclubs in a 3-block radius. This brings students and young sophisticates to the streets, and the neighborhood buzzes with the energy they bring. But don’t let this fool you into thinking that it’s only a party neighborhood. It’s also one of the most pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods in the city.

The chain of lakes in this area includes Lake Calhoun, Lake of the Isles, Cedar Lake and Lake Harriet, and the first two border Uptown. Minnesota is called the Land of 10,000 Lakes for a reason! Although jogging along the perimeter of the chain of lakes is popular among Minneapolis runners, many people enjoy more relaxing activities at the lakes as well. Lake Calhoun has a young, “see and be seen” vibe, while Lake of the Isles is a quieter and more reserved spot, perfect for a picnic.  

Things to do in Uptown Minneapolis

Uptown invites you to spend your time there when you get home from work and on your weekends, thanks to the fabulous restaurants, clubs and festivals. The Uptown Art Fair and Uptown Bike Race are two annual events that draw crowds from all over the city. Museum in the Streets is a self-guided walking tour that lets you learn more about the neighborhood’s history. The Uptown Theater, located at the neighborhood’s busiest intersection of Hennepin and Lagoon, is a restored, early 20th century theater that features a balcony and plays host to indie films and cult classics.

You’ll be drawn to the eclectic shops in Uptown, like the Magers and Quinn bookstore and women’s clothing boutiques like Cliché. If vintage upscale clothing is more your style, you’ll find a well-curated assortment at June. Uptown also has more grocery stores than other city neighborhoods, ranging from Cub Foods to the more upscale Lund’s.

Minnesotans take their coffee seriously, and there’s no shortage of great places to get a high quality brew that will make you forget all the chain coffee shops. Dogwood Coffee has great tasting coffee, but some locals say it’s better for a grab-and-go cup than a place to hang out. Urban Bean is a minimalist coffee shop whose décor and ambience rivals anything you’d find in the Pacific Northwest, and the fast Wi-Fi makes it a natural place to get some work done or chat with a friend.

Families flock to Uptown, drawn by the family-friendly environment of the public library, the easy access to the lakes, and the many opportunities for arts and culture experiences that are within walking distance. Even though this neighborhood has plenty of nightlife and great shopping and restaurants to keep any twenty-something hipster happy, the low crime rate, thriving arts scene, and mix of 1920s to modern housing will appeal to everyone who shares that aesthetic sensibility.

Renting in Uptown Minneapolis

The wide range of apartment styles and amenities suits any lifestyle. Though rent prices are high, you’re not paying as high a premium for the address as you might in nearby neighborhoods. New luxury condo buildings offer fun events like vodka tastings and doggie Halloween parties. You can find a good deal on an older apartment with fewer frills and perks, but these are increasingly harder to find.

The fortunes of Uptown have risen and fallen a few times over the past century. Anyone who visits now can tell that this is a boom time in Uptown. New shops and restaurants are always opening up, and so many new apartments are being built. People really want to live here, which means that finding apartments for rent can be pretty competitive. When you’re looking for an apartment in Uptown, be prepared for a tight rental market and come prepared to fill out an application on the spot. The good news about Uptown is that it’s also very dog-friendly: not only do most apartments allow pets, but many of the shops in the neighborhood welcome you to bring your dog, too.

Uptown draws people from all over the city and even the suburbs to take advantage of the unique shops and nightlife. While they may return to more boring destinations at the end of the day, the fun never has to end when you call Uptown your home.

