221 Apartments for rent in St. Anthony, MN

Moving to St. Anthony

If you've decided that you want to conduct an apartment search in St. Anthony, then the first step is gathering your necessary leasing documents, including copies of your ID, bank statements, tax returns, proof of income and letters of employment. Make sure you're prepared to make a deposit, too. Many landlords will require you to put down two month's rent up front, but some might require three. Start pinching your pennies -- moving can be expensive.

One of the most important tasks to consider before moving is making sure you research the city and its neighborhoods. After all, you won't want to waste your time looking at homes in a place that you won't enjoy. Some things to consider when looking at neighborhoods include price, amenities, access to businesses and restaurants, and what the community is like. Here is some helpful info on neighborhoods to guide you in making an informed decision when conducting that critical search in trying to find an apartment in St. Anthony.