Apartment List
/
MN
/
st anthony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:00 PM

221 Apartments for rent in St. Anthony, MN

📍
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
St. Anthony
23 Units Available
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
Studio
$1,302
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
St. Anthony
1 Unit Available
3141 Stinson Boulevard
3141 Northeast Stinson Boulevard, St. Anthony, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1900 sqft
ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! **TO SET UP A SHOWING please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery.
Results within 1 mile of St. Anthony
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
Sandcastle
3 Units Available
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1065 sqft
Located in the Roseville/St. Anthony Village area, Aquarius Apartments provides easy access to both St. Paul and Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Hillside East Apartments
371 Old Highway 8 SW, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Audubon Park
1 Unit Available
1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy
1312 Saint Anthony Parkway, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
3 Bedroom large duplex - Property Id: 137792 Three bedroom large duplex recently remodeled. All hardwood floors. Large family room. Great neighbourhood. Call. 612 499 6293 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Audubon Park
1 Unit Available
2656 Buchanan St NE
2656 Northeast Buchanan Street, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1214 sqft
Move in and enjoy the summer in this updated NE Minneapolis home. This is a 4-bedroom, 1 bath nicely updated property, with wood floors, lots of natural light and established landscaping.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Windom Park
1 Unit Available
1312 22nd Avenue NE
1312 Northeast 22nd Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
3500 sqft
NO PETS & NO SMOKING. Great location, great neighborhood, great neighbors! Near many Micro-Brews, Quarry Shopping Center, library, coffee shops, great foods, small shops & food co-op, all close by.
Results within 5 miles of St. Anthony
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Bottineau
1 Unit Available
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1123 sqft
211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd! With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown West
49 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,326
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
Downtown West
39 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,263
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Warehouse District
3 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
7 Units Available
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
917 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garden Oaks in Coon Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Marcy - Holmes
19 Units Available
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oliver & Wendell in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Marcy - Holmes
5 Units Available
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,325
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Archer in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Sheridan
8 Units Available
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Holland
2 Units Available
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kah Properties Poppyseed in New Brighton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Downtown West
26 Units Available
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,090
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With stunning river views and conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis' Gateway district, Rivergate Apartments offers one and two bedroom units for the on-the-go professional looking for a comfortable place to come home to.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Downtown West
19 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,355
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Warehouse District
21 Units Available
The Paxon
360 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,471
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1024 sqft
Fantastic location in the Implement Row district of Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with a washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, ice maker and hardwood floors. This luxury community features pool, sauna, yoga classes, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Loring Park
13 Units Available
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,243
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,318
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Falcon Heights
15 Units Available
Larpenteur Manor Apartments
1740 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$938
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1000 sqft
One-bedroom apartments near bus lines and shopping for access to best of the Twin Cities. Carpeting and extra storage make apartments comfortable. Community includes pool, garage and on-site laundry. Cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
$
St. Anthony West
7 Units Available
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
$
Downtown East
109 Units Available
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,195
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ox-Op in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
City GuideSt. Anthony
Not many cities can claim their fame from being pioneers in kicking off the shopping and consumer industry in America.

With a long history of shopping and innovation, (St. Anthony Shopping Center was built in the 1950's and is the first strip mall in the state of Minnesota) St. Anthony is a great place for those who love to cruise the air conditioned comforts of indoor consumerism. Easy access to Minneapolis and all of its great shopping malls and stores -- including the Mall of America -- makes this Minnesota landmark also close enough to commute into and out of work like clockwork. The town, although basically considered a commuter town, has some history and culture of its own, along with fantastic parks and a thriving tight-knit community. If you're looking for a suburb of Minneapolis where you can find an apartment that's affordable, you're looking in the right spot. St. Anthony offers all the best amenities of the big city with the chance to go home to some Midwestern peace and quiet whenever you want.

Moving to St. Anthony

If you've decided that you want to conduct an apartment search in St. Anthony, then the first step is gathering your necessary leasing documents, including copies of your ID, bank statements, tax returns, proof of income and letters of employment. Make sure you're prepared to make a deposit, too. Many landlords will require you to put down two month's rent up front, but some might require three. Start pinching your pennies -- moving can be expensive.

One of the most important tasks to consider before moving is making sure you research the city and its neighborhoods. After all, you won't want to waste your time looking at homes in a place that you won't enjoy. Some things to consider when looking at neighborhoods include price, amenities, access to businesses and restaurants, and what the community is like. Here is some helpful info on neighborhoods to guide you in making an informed decision when conducting that critical search in trying to find an apartment in St. Anthony.

Neighborhoods

Southern St. Anthony: If you like living near greenery, then Southern St. Anthony is the place for you. This area is home to a lovely golf course, Gross Golf Course (don't worry about the misleading name), as well as a beautiful cemetery called Sunset Memorial Park. It's close to big bustling Minneapolis, so if you need to hop in and out of the city, this is definitely the neighborhood for you. Apartments can be pricier here, so expect to pay more for premier apartments or 2 bedroom apartments.

Northern St. Anthony: Further from Minneapolis, this area is less upscale, but a bit more hustling and bustling than Southern St. Anthony. It has tons of restaurants and stores, and it's the place where you'll find the most affordable housing. If you like parks, this neighborhood also has the lovely Central School Park.

Living in St. Anthony

St. Anthony is definitely a suburban commuter town where lots of people go in and out of the Minneapolis for work and play. The cities are only five miles away from one another, so travel time is basically nothing. Buy a car to get back and forth or enjoy a ride on the number 4 bus. Although public transit will take you 25 minutes longer, it's definitely better for the environment.

In Minneapolis, there's an endless amount of entertainment to enjoy. Check out a Twins baseball game or a Timberwolves basketball game. You can shop at the Mall of America, just a short drive south of the city. Minneapolis is full of world-class dining and entertainment options, so living nearby can bring you many entertainment options.

You don't have to leave home, though, if you want to have a good time. St. Anthony's Central Park has great sporting facilities. You can play basketball and baseball, as well as run around in the green. Silver Lake is a beautiful body of water that St. Anthony residents enjoy. Alongside the lake is Silverwood Park, a favorite with residents for picnics and recreation. If you're a golfing enthusiast, bring your clubs, and you'll be able to enjoy a round of golf right nearby any time you want. St. Anthony is home to Gross National Golf Course (which isn't actually gross), where you can both play golf and relax and socialize with friends at the clubhouse. For culture enthusiasts, St. Anthony has its own theatre. It's called the St. Anthony Main Theatre, and it is a historic main street theatre that plays the best current movies, and old, classic hits from days of yore. Enjoy a night there for a bit of local history and some great arts and entertainment.

If you like the outdoors and shopping, and you can also tolerate the cold, St. Anthony is definitely the place for you. Grab your down coat and begin your apartment search. You'll be happy with what you find.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in St. Anthony?
The average rent price for St. Anthony rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,810.
What colleges and universities are located in or around St. Anthony?
Some of the colleges located in the St. Anthony area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to St. Anthony?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Anthony from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

Similar Pages

St. Anthony 1 BedroomsSt. Anthony 2 Bedrooms
St. Anthony Apartments with ParkingSt. Anthony Furnished Apartments
St. Anthony Studio Apartments