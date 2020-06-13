221 Apartments for rent in St. Anthony, MN📍
With a long history of shopping and innovation, (St. Anthony Shopping Center was built in the 1950's and is the first strip mall in the state of Minnesota) St. Anthony is a great place for those who love to cruise the air conditioned comforts of indoor consumerism. Easy access to Minneapolis and all of its great shopping malls and stores -- including the Mall of America -- makes this Minnesota landmark also close enough to commute into and out of work like clockwork. The town, although basically considered a commuter town, has some history and culture of its own, along with fantastic parks and a thriving tight-knit community. If you're looking for a suburb of Minneapolis where you can find an apartment that's affordable, you're looking in the right spot. St. Anthony offers all the best amenities of the big city with the chance to go home to some Midwestern peace and quiet whenever you want.
If you've decided that you want to conduct an apartment search in St. Anthony, then the first step is gathering your necessary leasing documents, including copies of your ID, bank statements, tax returns, proof of income and letters of employment. Make sure you're prepared to make a deposit, too. Many landlords will require you to put down two month's rent up front, but some might require three. Start pinching your pennies -- moving can be expensive.
One of the most important tasks to consider before moving is making sure you research the city and its neighborhoods. After all, you won't want to waste your time looking at homes in a place that you won't enjoy. Some things to consider when looking at neighborhoods include price, amenities, access to businesses and restaurants, and what the community is like. Here is some helpful info on neighborhoods to guide you in making an informed decision when conducting that critical search in trying to find an apartment in St. Anthony.
Southern St. Anthony: If you like living near greenery, then Southern St. Anthony is the place for you. This area is home to a lovely golf course, Gross Golf Course (don't worry about the misleading name), as well as a beautiful cemetery called Sunset Memorial Park. It's close to big bustling Minneapolis, so if you need to hop in and out of the city, this is definitely the neighborhood for you. Apartments can be pricier here, so expect to pay more for premier apartments or 2 bedroom apartments.
Northern St. Anthony: Further from Minneapolis, this area is less upscale, but a bit more hustling and bustling than Southern St. Anthony. It has tons of restaurants and stores, and it's the place where you'll find the most affordable housing. If you like parks, this neighborhood also has the lovely Central School Park.
St. Anthony is definitely a suburban commuter town where lots of people go in and out of the Minneapolis for work and play. The cities are only five miles away from one another, so travel time is basically nothing. Buy a car to get back and forth or enjoy a ride on the number 4 bus. Although public transit will take you 25 minutes longer, it's definitely better for the environment.
In Minneapolis, there's an endless amount of entertainment to enjoy. Check out a Twins baseball game or a Timberwolves basketball game. You can shop at the Mall of America, just a short drive south of the city. Minneapolis is full of world-class dining and entertainment options, so living nearby can bring you many entertainment options.
You don't have to leave home, though, if you want to have a good time. St. Anthony's Central Park has great sporting facilities. You can play basketball and baseball, as well as run around in the green. Silver Lake is a beautiful body of water that St. Anthony residents enjoy. Alongside the lake is Silverwood Park, a favorite with residents for picnics and recreation. If you're a golfing enthusiast, bring your clubs, and you'll be able to enjoy a round of golf right nearby any time you want. St. Anthony is home to Gross National Golf Course (which isn't actually gross), where you can both play golf and relax and socialize with friends at the clubhouse. For culture enthusiasts, St. Anthony has its own theatre. It's called the St. Anthony Main Theatre, and it is a historic main street theatre that plays the best current movies, and old, classic hits from days of yore. Enjoy a night there for a bit of local history and some great arts and entertainment.
If you like the outdoors and shopping, and you can also tolerate the cold, St. Anthony is definitely the place for you. Grab your down coat and begin your apartment search. You'll be happy with what you find.