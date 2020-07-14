All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

East River Plaza

301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue · (612) 800-8981
Location

301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Prospect Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2K · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from East River Plaza.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
accessible
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
East River Plaza is located at 301 SE St Anthony Ave. Minneapolis, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. East River Plaza offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 302 to 850 sq.ft. Amenities include Controlled Access/Gated, Elevator, Garage, High Speed Internet, Laundry Facilities and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats. Property is located in the 55414 ZIP code.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500.00 depending on screening
Additional: Renter's insurance recommended; Heat included
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Non-domestic cats
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage units available for $10 a month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does East River Plaza have any available units?
East River Plaza has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does East River Plaza have?
Some of East River Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is East River Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
East River Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is East River Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, East River Plaza is pet friendly.
Does East River Plaza offer parking?
Yes, East River Plaza offers parking.
Does East River Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, East River Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does East River Plaza have a pool?
No, East River Plaza does not have a pool.
Does East River Plaza have accessible units?
Yes, East River Plaza has accessible units.
Does East River Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, East River Plaza has units with dishwashers.

