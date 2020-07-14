Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access accessible 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments key fob access online portal smoke-free community

East River Plaza is located at 301 SE St Anthony Ave. Minneapolis, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. East River Plaza offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 302 to 850 sq.ft. Amenities include Controlled Access/Gated, Elevator, Garage, High Speed Internet, Laundry Facilities and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats. Property is located in the 55414 ZIP code.