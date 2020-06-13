/
197 Apartments for rent in Richfield, MN📍
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Northwest Richfield
9 Units Available
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South, Richfield, MN
Studio
$1,175
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henley in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:43pm
Southeast Richfield
23 Units Available
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
853 sqft
Only a few miles from the Mall of America and Interstate 494, apartments come equipped with galley kitchens, large closets and dishwasher. Development features on-site fitness and community rooms, playground, and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Southwest Richfield
113 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, smoke-free apartment complex, just minutes from I-494. Fitness center, volleyball court, tennis court and media room. Granite counters, hardwood floors and microwave in rooms.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
Northwest Richfield
2 Units Available
The Oaks on Pleasant
6600 Pleasant Ave, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Oaks on Pleasant in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Northwest Richfield
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier Terrace
6445 Queen Ave S, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
Spacious 1 & 2 bedrooms in a peaceful neighborhood, close to shopping & public transportation. Three story building with storage rooms, & laundry facilities. Natural gas grill & picnic tables in lush yard tended by professional landscaping company.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
Southeast Richfield
1 Unit Available
Eastfield
7137 Chicago Ave S, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
A small, friendly community in the heart of Richfield, offering charming one bedroom units in a 3 story brick and stucco building.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated March 17 at 05:46pm
Northeast Richfield
14 Units Available
Chamberlain Apartments
6630 Richfield Parkway, Richfield, MN
Studio
$1,185
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1015 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chamberlain Apartments in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Richfield
1 Unit Available
7420 10th Ave S
7420 10th Avenue South, Richfield, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 7420 10th Ave S - Property Id: 296262 This beautifully updated home is sure to please! Step into the large living room with huge picture window, coved ceiling and beautifully refinished hardwood floors! The new kitchen is so
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Southwest Richfield
1 Unit Available
7600 Lyndale Avenue S
7600 Lyndale Avenue South, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
Available Aug 1st. This first-floor condo offers an open floor plan, high ceilings with large windows that allow tons of natural light, large kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Northwest Richfield
1 Unit Available
6924 Thomas Avenue S
6924 Thomas Avenue South, Richfield, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1789 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 3 bed / 1.5 bath / 1794 sq ft home just 1/2 mile from Southdale Mall! Get the convenience of endless retail/restaurant options with the luxury of a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood. Beautiful light hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Richfield
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Windom
3 Units Available
City Limits
127 E 59th St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
888 sqft
City Limits Apartments is located less than 10 miles south from the vibrant city of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our community is nestled in the Windom neighborhood close to I-35 and MN-121.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Southdale
22 Units Available
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,462
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1280 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Promenade
7 Units Available
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,535
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1600 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
Promenade
28 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,245
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1012 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
Promenade
17 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,657
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,053
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
South Loop
16 Units Available
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$962
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,021
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1025 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Tangletown
5 Units Available
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1032 sqft
Situated in the heart of Tangletown, one of Minneapolis's most vibrant neighborhoods. Units include in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community offers residents gym, clubhouse, bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
31 Units Available
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,245
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1265 sqft
Within walking distance of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, retail and restaurant establishments. Modern kitchen designs with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and terraces available in some models.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Parklawn
5 Units Available
Parklawn Estates
4141 Parklawn Ave, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live minutes away from Southdale Mall and The Galleria. Resort-style pool, fitness center and beautiful courtyard. Large apartments with huge closets, dishwasher and private patio/balcony with a view.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Southdale
29 Units Available
One Southdale Place
6800 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,475
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1224 sqft
Modern community with an 11th-floor rooftop terrace with beautiful city views, gas fire pit, and grilling stations. Enjoy the fitness center, workstations, gourmet coffee, and indoor car wash bay.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
Tangletown
4 Units Available
Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
895 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Lake in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Southdale
2 Units Available
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1481 sqft
Cornelia Place offers 1, 1+Den, 2, 2+Den & Penthouse plans.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
2 Units Available
Cedar Gate Apartments
8300 Old Cedar Ave S, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with separate dining areas and walk-in closets. Property amenities include detached garages and laundry facilities. Near the Mall of America for convenient shopping and dining. By I-494 and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southdale
1 Unit Available
6415 York Ave S #201
6415 York Avenue South, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
956 sqft
*Chateau of Edina* 2 Bedroom Condo for Rent! - Large 2 bedroom condo for rent. Great location, within walking distance to Southdale Mall and many more shops and restaurants.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Richfield rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,200.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Richfield include Northwest Richfield.
Some of the colleges located in the Richfield area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Richfield from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.
