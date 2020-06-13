Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

173 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Minneapolis, MN

Finding an apartment in Minneapolis that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your...
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Powderhorn Park
10 Units Available
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$995
461 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at SoPHI in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Marcy - Holmes
19 Units Available
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oliver & Wendell in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Marcy - Holmes
5 Units Available
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,325
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Archer in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Sheridan
8 Units Available
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Downtown West
26 Units Available
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,090
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With stunning river views and conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis' Gateway district, Rivergate Apartments offers one and two bedroom units for the on-the-go professional looking for a comfortable place to come home to.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Downtown West
19 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,355
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Warehouse District
21 Units Available
The Paxon
360 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,471
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1024 sqft
Fantastic location in the Implement Row district of Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with a washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, ice maker and hardwood floors. This luxury community features pool, sauna, yoga classes, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Loring Park
13 Units Available
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,243
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,318
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
$
St. Anthony West
7 Units Available
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
Downtown East
109 Units Available
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,195
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ox-Op in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
Warehouse District
16 Units Available
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,589
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,336
1204 sqft
Choose from a variety of floor plans in this elegant North Loop building. Huge windows, tall ceilings, lots of light. Modern amenities like quartz countertops, wood floors and patios in some units.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Warehouse District
152 Units Available
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Whittier
4 Units Available
MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,080
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live Small. Venture Far. Discover a fresh and liberating option for city living at Modi. Thoughtfully designed compact studios and one bedroom apartments that give you the flexibility to live according to your own rules in the neighborhood you love.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sheridan
9 Units Available
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,290
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
931 sqft
Northeast is a hub for artists, brewers, bikers, and restaurants - and at Mezzo (which means "middle"), you're in the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown West
1 Unit Available
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1125 sqft
New units available in the historic Gurley Candy Company building. This North Loop Warehouse District gem has been transformed into stunning lofts. From studio to 2+ bedroom floor plans, featuring pool, gym and spa.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Cedar Isles - Dean
16 Units Available
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,434
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,858
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1162 sqft
Situated along the Midtown Greenway. Thoughtfully appointed apartments in a community boasting Lake Calhoun views. Amenities include a fitness club, heated swimming pool and rooftop lounge. Residents can relax in the on-site restaurant and bar.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Uptown
13 Units Available
Revel
1300 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,685
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1148 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans feature modern kitchens with open layouts and luxury finishes. Enjoy uptown living with shopping, dining, nightlife entertainment within walking distance. Enjoy heated pool, rooftop sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Hiawatha
15 Units Available
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,271
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1008 sqft
Steps from the Twin Cities best trails, lakes and riverside parks- and ideally nestled between both vibrant downtown'- life at Lowa46 makes every workday a breeze and weekends a blast. Bike the Greenway to Minnehaha Falls and Lake Nokomis.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
Warehouse District
9 Units Available
Copham
607 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,589
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
960 sqft
Historic apartment with modern style located in the North Loop. Fitness center, public entertainment areas, roof deck and indoor dog run. Variety of floor plans for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Nicollet Island
19 Units Available
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,683
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,846
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1343 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Warehouse District
27 Units Available
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,627
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1159 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
CARAG
17 Units Available
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,445
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1208 sqft
Conveniently situated in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. Luxury community featuring pool, fire pit and clubhouse. Tenants can enjoy granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
Nicollet Island
20 Units Available
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,405
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,513
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1244 sqft
Located in the heart of the Minneapolis River District within walking distance of unique clubs and restaurants, including the Herbivorous Butcher and Red Stag Supperclub.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 05:20pm
Warehouse District
13 Units Available
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,535
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
835 sqft
Situated near Target Field in tree-lined North Loop. One- and two-bedroom flats and townhomes with ample closet space and in-unit washer/dryers. Package receiving services and reserved parking available.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Minneapolis, MN

Finding an apartment in Minneapolis that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

