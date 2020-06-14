Apartment List
/
MN
/
minneapolis
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

58 Furnished Apartments for rent in Minneapolis, MN

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cedar-Riverside
16 Units Available
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
821 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown West
34 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,348
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Cedar Isles - Dean
41 Units Available
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,474
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1549 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Powderhorn Park
10 Units Available
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$995
461 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at SoPHI in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Warehouse District
21 Units Available
The Paxon
360 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,471
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1024 sqft
Fantastic location in the Implement Row district of Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with a washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, ice maker and hardwood floors. This luxury community features pool, sauna, yoga classes, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Lyn Lake
20 Units Available
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,367
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1029 sqft
A green living community just one block from Lyndale Avenue, this development offers a series of amenities, including LED lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Uptown
11 Units Available
The Fremont
2825 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$995
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
917 sqft
Finally, what you have been searching for...
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
$
Seward
26 Units Available
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,034
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,144
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
858 sqft
1-2 bedroom and studio apartments for rent. Walk-in closets in each unit. Laundry units. Patio or balcony for each unit. Community fitness center with indoor swimming pool, tanning, sauna and sun deck. Onsite business center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 11 at 07:18pm
Loring Park
14 Units Available
430 Oak Grove Apartments
430 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,405
783 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1130 sqft
An award-winning historic Loring Park icon. Gorgeous limestone architecture and a Grand Foyer entrance. Luxury apartments and multi-level lofts with dramatic windows, impressive finishes, and unique spaces offer the very best in elegant lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 11 at 07:08pm
Whittier
11 Units Available
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,373
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the old Rex Hardware site in the Whittier Neighborhood of Minneapolis— Rex26 apartments offer uniquely urban living right at Lyndale and 26th. Fill your world with the majesty and splendor you deserve. We’re here to help.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Marcy - Holmes
16 Units Available
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1015 sqft
Resort-style community with outdoor pool, hot tub, patio cinema, fireside lounge. Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments, some with balconies. Modern kitchens, fiber internet connections, in-unit laundry. Near University of Minnesota with easy access to I-35.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Warehouse District
19 Units Available
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,225
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Growing community located in North Loop near the Warehouse District. State of the art building with eco-friendly features. Features include high-quality granite counters, excellent hardwood floors, internet access and laundry units.
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Nicollet Island
12 Units Available
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,580
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1350 sqft
Close to everything that makes Northeast pulsing, downtown Minneapolis' newest apartment complex is opening soon. 24/7 gym, underground parking, open floor plans, electric vehicle charging stations and upscale interior options. Overlooks the Mississippi River.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 18 at 10:46pm
$
Prospect Park
27 Units Available
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,319
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
948 sqft
University of Minnesota student housing near campus, with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and transit. In the heart of Stadium Village. Furnished, pet-friendly units feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 18 at 10:44pm
$
University
34 Units Available
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,169
402 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
804 sqft
The Sydney Hall Dinkytown apartments are high-luxury domiciles near the University of Minnesota, close to campus classrooms, sports facilities, entertainment venues, shopping, and restaurants. The units have granite counters and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Southdale
Contact for Availability
The Lorient Apartments
4500 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,400
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,370
1541 sqft
A spacious community with fenced-in dog areas, private backyards, a BBQ area and a courtyard. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Near Galleria Mall and Hwy 62.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Stevens Square
1 Unit Available
1800 Clinton Ave Apt 307
1800 Clinton Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$850
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Whittier
1 Unit Available
19 W 24th St Unit 1
19 West 24th Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1100 sqft
A stunning two bedroom/1 bath lower unit of a Duplex in south Mpls near Uptown. The space is flowing in natural& recess lighting. Lots of modern touches of the floors, lighting and appliances. Beautiful kitchen cabinets and eat-in kitchen/island.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Prospect Park
1 Unit Available
2600 University Avenue Southeast
2600 Southeast University Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
899 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
University of Minnesota condo near to all

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Warehouse District
1 Unit Available
728 N 3rd Street
728 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,750
612 sqft
New, fully furnished corner unit in modern, high-design Sable building. Corner unit with more light & view of trees, true private bedroom with full-height walls, secured & underground parking.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Stevens Square
1 Unit Available
1820 1st Avenue S
1820 1st Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$975
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This condo in Stevens Square is partially furnished with couches, bookshelves & bar stools. Live only minutes away to Downtown Minneapoli by bus, bike or foot. The kitchen features stainless appliances and a breakfast bar.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Nicollet Island
1 Unit Available
110 1st Avenue NE
110 Northeast 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1878 sqft
Large 2BR with great views of Downtown Skyline and riverfront, in walking distance of the best of St Anthony Main. Available either furnished or unfurnished.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Linden Hills
1 Unit Available
4020 Sheridan Ave S
4020 Sheridan Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
1850 sqft
This is a gorgeous four bedroom , two bathroom home located in the village of Linden Hills in the city limits of Minnepolis.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Marcy - Holmes
1 Unit Available
815 9th Avenue South East
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Another listing by ERICA @RENTERSWAREHOUSE! Located in the heart of Minneapolis MN, Spectrum is a resort-style community central to St.

June 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report. Minneapolis rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minneapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report. Minneapolis rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minneapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Minneapolis rents declined slightly over the past month

Minneapolis rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Minneapolis stand at $914 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,153 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Minneapolis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Minneapolis, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Minneapolis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Minneapolis, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Minneapolis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Minneapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $1,153 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Minneapolis.
    • While Minneapolis' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Minneapolis than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,376.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMinneapolis 3 BedroomsMinneapolis Accessible ApartmentsMinneapolis Apartments under $900
    Minneapolis Apartments with BalconyMinneapolis Apartments with GarageMinneapolis Apartments with GymMinneapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMinneapolis Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMinneapolis Apartments with Parking
    Minneapolis Apartments with PoolMinneapolis Apartments with Washer-DryerMinneapolis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMinneapolis Furnished ApartmentsMinneapolis Pet Friendly PlacesMinneapolis Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
    Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
    Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
    Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
    Elliot ParkCarag

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
    North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
    Augsburg University