warehouse district
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:01 PM
110 Apartments for rent in Warehouse District, Minneapolis, MN
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
23 Units Available
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,710
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,626
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1185 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
131 Units Available
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,590
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
Verified
1 of 87
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
47 Units Available
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,155
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,318
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
24 Units Available
The Paxon
360 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,223
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1024 sqft
Fantastic location in the Implement Row district of Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with a washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, ice maker and hardwood floors. This luxury community features pool, sauna, yoga classes, hot tub and more.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
18 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
68 Units Available
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,425
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,702
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1405 sqft
Now Open! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in-person tour. SECOND & SECOND offers residents the energy and excitement of a central location in Minneapolis' hottest neighborhood, the North Loop.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
$
11 Units Available
Borealis North Loop
721 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,595
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
951 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units, walking distance from Grand Rounds. Built with sustainability in mind, homes feature large windows and phone-operated key-locks. Residents have access to a sky lounge and a co-working space, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 8 at 09:59pm
11 Units Available
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,455
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
835 sqft
Situated near Target Field in tree-lined North Loop. One- and two-bedroom flats and townhomes with ample closet space and in-unit washer/dryers. Package receiving services and reserved parking available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
Mill City Apts
625 2nd St N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
979 sqft
Great Mill City location in the beautiful North Loop neighborhood. Near all amenities. Luxury units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Grounds offer pool, gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,229
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1051 sqft
Growing community located in North Loop near the Warehouse District. State of the art building with eco-friendly features. Features include high-quality granite counters, excellent hardwood floors, internet access and laundry units.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
33 Units Available
Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1361 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Minneapolis with sweeping views of the Mississippi River. Modern kitchens with maple cabinets and granite countertops. Dramatic, oversized windows and many unique architectural features.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:04am
Contact for Availability
The Archive
110 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archive in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
8 Units Available
Copham
607 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,538
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
937 sqft
Historic apartment with modern style located in the North Loop. Fitness center, public entertainment areas, roof deck and indoor dog run. Variety of floor plans for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,439
763 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
978 sqft
Choose from a variety of floor plans in this elegant North Loop building. Huge windows, tall ceilings, lots of light. Modern amenities like quartz countertops, wood floors and patios in some units.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
645 N 1st St Apt 119
645 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come view this spacious two-level condo in downtown Minneapolis' fastest growing neighborhood available today! Large, private patio overlooking a beautiful courtyard.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
801 Washington Avenue N
801 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A unique architectural gem in Minneapolis. Designed by Award-Winning MSR Architects. This 4000sf, 3-level loft has 800sf of open area with 34ft high ceilings. Exposed historic steel beams and concrete & museum quality contemporary art.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
315 W River Parkway
315 West River Parkway, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy scenic views of the Mississippi River, West River Parkway and Nicollet Island from this beautiful Renaissance on the River 3BR, 4BA, with 2 garage stalls.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
408 N 1st Street
408 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1861 sqft
Live just one block from the Mississippi River and West River Parkway in this 4th floor Lindsay Lofts 2BR Plus Den, 2BA condo is one of the best values for size and quality available in downtown Mpls.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
700 Washington Avenue N
700 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,795
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live affordably in the heart of the North Loop neighborhood in this industrial true loft style 1BR, 1BA courtyard/atrium facing Tower Lofts unit, now available! Interior features include polished concrete floors, concrete columns and ceilings,
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
728 N 3rd Street
728 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,795
491 sqft
Located in the Mpls reinvigorated North Loop, this Sable unit offers a dynamic lifestyle for lease from 1 day to 12+ months lease terms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
660 N 2nd Street
660 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,600
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live affordably in the North Loop in this spacious 3rd floor River Station 1BR, 1BA with plenty of natural light from southern exposure.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
212 N 1st Street
212 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1539 sqft
Get over 1750 square feet of living space and two indoor heated parking stalls in the heart of the North Loop, just steps from restaurants, shopping, grocery and parks in this 4th 212 Lofts condo.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
400 North 1st Street - 314
400 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
874 sqft
Available for move-in August 15th - September 1st. Live in style at Riverwalk Lofts! True loft living with exposed brick, timber beams and ductwork. One underground, heated parking stall included. Corner unit with plenty of southern exposure.
