in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe fire pit 24hr gym game room parking bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly bike storage bocce court car charging cc payments community garden conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments green community key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Modern new studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedrooms in Northeast Minneapolis touched by the rich history of the Grain Belt Brewery. Trendy kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Homes have fireplace, balcony, in-home washer/dryer and extra storage. Grain Belt amenities; garage parking, fitness center, business center, TV lounge and micro-brewery. Located near Mississippi River and Nicollet Island with miles of biking walking and kayaking. Great outdoor spaces including plaza and promenade. Dining, shopping and relaxing are just step away.