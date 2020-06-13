Apartment List
/
MN
/
minneapolis
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM

157 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Minneapolis, MN

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
Nicollet Island
20 Units Available
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,797
1373 sqft
Located in the heart of the Minneapolis River District within walking distance of unique clubs and restaurants, including the Herbivorous Butcher and Red Stag Supperclub.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Loring Park
14 Units Available
Vue
415 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1236 sqft
1-3 bedroom and studio apartments available at VUE Apartments in Minneapolis, MN. First class amenities onsite. Picturesque city skyline views. Near high-end shops, restaurants and transit hubs. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Cedar Isles - Dean
42 Units Available
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$5,675
2033 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Downtown West
20 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,825
2052 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Downtown West
37 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1591 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown East
46 Units Available
Edition
511 South 4th St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,835
1473 sqft
Three boutique East Town Minneapolis apartment buildings located in the heart of Minneapolis. Near four-acre Commons Park. Skyway system and retailers nearby. Patio and balcony available. Granite top counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
Loring Park
14 Units Available
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,382
1425 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Prime location in historic Loring Park neighborhood close to major freeways, downtown, the theater district and Walker Art Center.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Warehouse District
27 Units Available
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,173
1851 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cedar Isles - Dean
16 Units Available
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1460 sqft
Situated along the Midtown Greenway. Thoughtfully appointed apartments in a community boasting Lake Calhoun views. Amenities include a fitness club, heated swimming pool and rooftop lounge. Residents can relax in the on-site restaurant and bar.
Verified

1 of 112

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Calhoun
19 Units Available
Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1758 sqft
In West Calhoun near Lake Calhoun, with short commute to downtown. Newly updated units with stainless steel appliances and large closets. Fantastic city and lake views. Underground parking, pet-friendly, elevator, coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Marcy - Holmes
17 Units Available
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Resort-style community with outdoor pool, hot tub, patio cinema, fireside lounge. Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments, some with balconies. Modern kitchens, fiber internet connections, in-unit laundry. Near University of Minnesota with easy access to I-35.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown West
33 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$10,236
2768 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Warehouse District
24 Units Available
Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1608 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Minneapolis with sweeping views of the Mississippi River. Modern kitchens with maple cabinets and granite countertops. Dramatic, oversized windows and many unique architectural features.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Nicollet Island
19 Units Available
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,441
1992 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified

1 of 162

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Nicollet Island
118 Units Available
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$9,770
2733 sqft
Introducing Rafter, 283 brand new apartments and penthouses built with quality concrete construction by more than 600 men and women. The 26-story building has unobstructed views in all directions.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Warehouse District
4 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Marcy - Holmes
1 Unit Available
Breton
707 8th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1150 sqft
Apartments at the Breton offer classic and affordable living near Downtown, Northeast, and Uptown Minneapolis, and near the U of M campus. They have spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with hardwood floors and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Nicollet Island
12 Units Available
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1786 sqft
Close to everything that makes Northeast pulsing, downtown Minneapolis' newest apartment complex is opening soon. 24/7 gym, underground parking, open floor plans, electric vehicle charging stations and upscale interior options. Overlooks the Mississippi River.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
2428 Mount View Avenue
2428 Mount View Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1631 sqft
Fantastic Bryn Mawr 2 Story w/3 bd on one level, spacious and updated kitchen w/large dining area as well as sunny living room w/beautiful fireplace and access to charming deck. AVAILABLE ON 7/17.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Linden Hills
1 Unit Available
3916 Sheridan Avenue South
3916 Sheridan Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
Beautiful Duplex in Linden Hills! REMODELED, very well kept, very clean. BLOCKS AWAY FROM LAKE HARRIET and LAKE BDE MAKA SKA! READ BY 7/2. Guaranteed to be rented fast! Off street and detached garage parking fitting for 2-3 cars if needed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Armatage
1 Unit Available
5745 Washburn Avenue South
5745 Washburn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1623 sqft
3 bedroom rental home with a bedroom on each level. Updated Kitchen with newer appliances, Hardwood Floors, backyard deck with private yard, 2 car detached garage off the ally. Occupied rental home until May 1st.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Armatage
1 Unit Available
5852 Vincent Avenue South
5852 Vincent Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This newly updated and bright 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the desirable Armatage neighborhood is fully renovated

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Como
1 Unit Available
1085 16th Ave. SE
1085 Southeast 16th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
$500 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JUNE 26TH Spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home located within walking distance from the U of MN campus. 4 spacious bedrooms with large living room and kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Como
1 Unit Available
840 25th Ave. SE
840 Southeast 25th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST **$500 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JUNE 26TH!** Nice duplex in a very quiet neighborhood right near the University of Minnesota campus.

June 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report. Minneapolis rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minneapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report. Minneapolis rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minneapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Minneapolis rents declined slightly over the past month

Minneapolis rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Minneapolis stand at $914 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,153 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Minneapolis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Minneapolis, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Minneapolis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Minneapolis, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Minneapolis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Minneapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $1,153 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Minneapolis.
    • While Minneapolis' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Minneapolis than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,376.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMinneapolis 3 BedroomsMinneapolis Accessible ApartmentsMinneapolis Apartments under $900
    Minneapolis Apartments with BalconyMinneapolis Apartments with GarageMinneapolis Apartments with GymMinneapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMinneapolis Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMinneapolis Apartments with Parking
    Minneapolis Apartments with PoolMinneapolis Apartments with Washer-DryerMinneapolis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMinneapolis Furnished ApartmentsMinneapolis Pet Friendly PlacesMinneapolis Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
    Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
    Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
    Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
    Elliot ParkCarag

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
    North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
    Augsburg University