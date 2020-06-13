/
214 Apartments for rent in Fridley, MN📍
North Park
1 Unit Available
Moore Lake Apartments
995 Lynde Dr NE, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
735 sqft
Boasting plenty of storage space, these large apartments include ceramic bathtubs, new windows, ceiling fans, and newer appliances. An on-site laundry facility and countless attractions within walking distance offer unparalleled convenience to tenants.
Spring Lake Park
4 Units Available
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
750 sqft
A pet-friendly community in Spring Lake Park, Northtown Village offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for your growing family. Affordable, close to malls, schools and fitness centers, this is a convenient complex for everyone.
Spring Lake Park
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
650 Osborne Road #207, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Highland Park Apartments offers an excellent central location, just off Osborne Road between University and Central Avenues, four minutes from Interstate 694.
Melody Manor
2 Units Available
Highland Park
630 Osborne Road Northeast, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Highland Park Apartments offers an excellent central location, just off Osborne Road between University and Central Avenues, four minutes from Interstate 694.
Bonny
1 Unit Available
5730 4th Street Northeast
5730 4th Street Northeast, Fridley, MN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1640 sqft
5730 4th Street Northeast Available 08/01/20 Location location location! This beautiful Fridley 3 bedroom townhouse is available 8/1!! Don't miss out! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse boasts tons of natural light, open concept kitchen and
Flanery Park
1 Unit Available
1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE
1594 73 1/2 Avenue Northeast, Fridley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
Available 09/01/20 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE - Property Id: 297905 This spacious 1300 sq. ft.
Bonny
1 Unit Available
6050 6th Street NE
6050 6th Street Northeast, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
$700
2800 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
1 private room available - Property Id: 63786 Please read this post as it is very specific. Very spacious house 10 min from downtown. 1 Bedroom downstairs is available with newly remodeled bathroom. Shared space.
River Park
7 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Lind - Bohanon
1 Unit Available
4831 Dupont Ave N
4831 North Dupont Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1064 sqft
4831 Dupont Ave N Available 08/01/20 Available August 5th! - -Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home! -Charming 1.5 story with hardwood floors, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and fantastic deck off of dining area.
Lind - Bohanon
1 Unit Available
4606 Aldrich Ave North
4606 North Aldrich Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1350 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom house! - This is an amazing 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in highly sought after Minneapolis neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
4416 Jackson street NE
4416 Jackson Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
Spacious brick house two car garage - Property Id: 293572 Beautiful brick house 1220 square foot?and a basement .2 car detached garage.close to bus line.nice fenced yard. 1.5 bathrooms.utilities not included.
McKinley
1 Unit Available
3730 Lyndale Ave N.
3730 North Lyndale Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1140 sqft
3730 Lyndale Ave N. Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st! - This home consists of 3 levels of livable space. The 3rd floor has a loft like room with a spacious closet and lots of windows.
Lind - Bohanon
1 Unit Available
4519 Camden Ave N
4519 North Camden Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
1750 sqft
Love North Mpls and need a big, beautiful house? We have the perfect home for you! This is not your ordinary 2 story home. New and modern with 3 levels of living! Tons of space with 2600 finished sq ft.
Lind - Bohanon
1 Unit Available
4649 Colfax Ave N
4649 North Colfax Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1672 sqft
A four bedroom/one bath single family home with features of spacious living, newer windows and accessibility to highway, public transportation, shopping & community living. There are bedrooms on main and upper level.
1 Unit Available
4323 Washington Street Northeast
4323 Washington Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
960 sqft
Coming soon in April ! Great cottage like home with lots of space! Bedrooms are spacious with lots of closet space. Kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space for the home chef. Visit www.goalproperties.
Webber - Camden
1 Unit Available
4219 Girard Ave N
4219 North Girard Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
Charming Home in Minneapolis near Victory Memorial Parkway - Charming 4 bedroom house with a partially finished large living area in basement. Spacious yard and deck. wood floors and updated kitchen with stainless appliances.
Bottineau
1 Unit Available
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1123 sqft
211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd! With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of
Edinburgh
15 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
6 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
Downtown West
49 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,326
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Downtown West
39 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,263
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Warehouse District
3 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Lowry Hill
3 Units Available
311 Kenwood Parkway
311 Kenwood Parkway, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,340
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 311 Kenwood Parkway in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
917 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garden Oaks in Coon Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Fridley rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,150.
Some of the colleges located in the Fridley area include Anoka Technical College, Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, and Metropolitan State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fridley from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.
