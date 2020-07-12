104 Apartments for rent in Loring Park, Minneapolis, MN
Loring Park is a neighborhood that shares its name with a busy, active park in the southwest part of downtown Minneapolis. This pedestrian-friendly area will appeal to those who would rather spend their days working hard and playing hard while spending as little time in the car as possible.
Transportation
- Metro transit
- Walkable
- Biking
- Driving
Demographics
- Young professionals (majority between 25-34)
- Welcoming to all lifestyles
- People who work in downtown Minneapolis
Close To:
- I-94
- I-35
- Uptown
- Nicollet Mall
- Minneapolis Art Institute
- Theater District
- Orchestra Hall
Contains:
- Basilica of Saint Mary
- University of St. Thomas—Minneapolis
- MCTC College
- Walker Art Center & Sculpture Garden
Loring Park in 3 words: convenient, active, diverse
If you value an active lifestyle with plenty of free time, Loring Park just might be the place for you. The vast majority of Loring Park residents work downtown and appreciate the fact that they can be home within about 15 minutes after work. Living close to work is one of the best ways to ensure getting to spend your free time enjoying the best your community has to offer, which is definitely true for those who live here. While their coworkers who live in the suburbs are still stuck in traffic, Loring Park residents have likely already laced up their sneakers to take their dogs for a run in the park.
Loring Park—the actual park, not the neighborhood—is sometimes called a mini version of New York City’s Central Park. Loring Park has a small lake with a 1K walking trail surrounding it. The park really is the cornerstone of the neighborhood: you’ll see people walking their dogs at the dog park, taking a jog around the lake, or just sitting on a bench to eat lunch while watching the ducks and squirrels that make the park their home. The fountain and flower gardens add a touch of natural serenity to the park that makes it feel like an urban oasis.
The Loring Park neighborhood ranks high on the list of most walkable neighborhoods in Minneapolis. Even though it’s faster to cut through the park to get to the buildings in downtown, the indoor sky walk connects the neighborhood buildings to make the trek more comfortable on those bitterly cold winter days that are so characteristic of Minnesota winters. The Metro, Minneapolis’ network of public buses and trains, connects you to anywhere else you want to go within the city. Because Loring Park was designed to be so walkable, it can be challenging to own a car here. If you do own a car, you’re better off renting a condo than an apartment, since you’re more likely to have a designated parking space. You’re also just a stone’s throw away from I-94 and I-35.
Living in Loring Park means never getting bored. The park itself hosts festivals throughout the year, particularly during the summer, and the city’s Pride Parade is large and well-attended. There are also frequent movie nights and live music nights at the park when the weather is warm. You won’t have to leave the neighborhood to enjoy a great meal, either. Bell’s features upscale southern fare—don’t miss their homemade biscuits—and The Third Bird offers inventive dishes like bison and buffalo fries in a bistro setting. A little known secret is that Minneapolis residents love their coffee just as much as Seattleites, so you can enjoy a great cuppa at Dunn Brothers or the Bean Counter Coffee Company.
Despite the plentifulness of enjoyable ways to be active and entertained in this community, Loring Park doesn’t have many shopping outlets. However, for grocery shopping, you’ll find many options nearby in Uptown and at the flagship three-story Target store in downtown. The Nicollet Mall is also within a close distance in downtown Minneapolis.
Loring Park is diverse in every way, from the population to the housing units. The housing stock caters primarily to renters, so there’s a wide range of apartments for rent from upscale, newer construction to more affordable units built in the 1980s. Even though Minneapolis is notorious for its harsh winters, the summers can still get pretty hot and humid. Fortunately, most apartment buildings have air conditioning as well as heat, so you’ll be comfortable indoors year round.
The rental market in Minneapolis in general is tight, and Loring Park is no exception. Come to a showing prepared to put in an application on the spot if you like the apartment. If you have pets, you’ll be glad to know that many units in Loring Park are pet-friendly apartments, though you’ll likely have to pay extra deposits. Fortunately, there is a range of rent prices, so, you can find affordable apartments for rent here if your budget needs a little breathing room.
When it comes to convenience, Loring Park really can’t be beat. You get all the access to arts and culture that you would expect from living in a major city like Minneapolis, and you’re surrounded by all the lush greenery that makes you want to go outside and play. Come home to Loring Park.