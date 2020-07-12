Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

104 Apartments for rent in Loring Park, Minneapolis, MN

$
106 Units Available
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1138 sqft
Modern new construction in the heart of historic Minneapolis, Marquee offers the perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort.
15 Units Available
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,234
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
$
17 Units Available
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$860
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$973
453 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Minneapolis, with easy access to public transportation. Apartments feature tile floors, extra storage room, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center.
$
24 Units Available
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$983
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
710 sqft
High-rise living within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Newly remodeled units with panoramic views of the city. Game room, party lounge, and fitness center.
$
102 Units Available
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1116 sqft
Inviting apartment community in the center of downtown Minneapolis. Surrounded by shopping, dining and entertainment venues and central to major highways. Apartments feature breakfast bars and laundry facilities. Indoor car parking and bike storage available.
12 Units Available
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,183
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1283 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Prime location in historic Loring Park neighborhood close to major freeways, downtown, the theater district and Walker Art Center.
$
10 Units Available
Vue
415 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,325
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1092 sqft
1-3 bedroom and studio apartments available at VUE Apartments in Minneapolis, MN. First class amenities onsite. Picturesque city skyline views. Near high-end shops, restaurants and transit hubs. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
6 Units Available
225 Place Apartments
225 W 15th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$924
450 sqft
Welcome to vintage living in the heart of Minneapolis. Built in 1911, these apartments have historic charm and are situated in a great location. Historic features include original hardwood floors, claw-foot tubs and built in cabinetry.
2 Units Available
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1500 Nicollet's upgraded kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter-tops, and a full size washer/dryer in every apartment home.
11 Units Available
430 Oak Grove Apartments
430 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,405
783 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1162 sqft
An award-winning historic Loring Park icon. Gorgeous limestone architecture and a Grand Foyer entrance. Luxury apartments and multi-level lofts with dramatic windows, impressive finishes, and unique spaces offer the very best in elegant lifestyle.

1 Unit Available
317 Groveland Avenue
317 Groveland Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,195
1000 sqft
Built with classic charm along with state of the art finishes and pleasant neighborhood with skyline views, this beautifully finished 1BR, 1BA condo at The Groveland in Loring Park is one of the best quality units available.

1 Unit Available
1368 Lasalle Avenue
1368 Lasalle Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
1135 sqft
Spectacular 2 bedroom corner apartment with unbelievable views of Loring Park and the Downtown Minneapolis Skyline. With Amenities second to none.

1 Unit Available
11 S 12th Street
11 South 12th Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1035 sqft
Amazing 2 BR, 1.5 BA in the Historical Kenosha Building on Loring Park neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Loring Park
37 Units Available
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,245
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1280 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
$
17 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
46 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,195
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,496
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
$
23 Units Available
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,710
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,626
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1185 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
30 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,257
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
62 Units Available
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
720 sqft
With stunning river views and conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis' Gateway district, Rivergate Apartments offers one and two bedroom units for the on-the-go professional looking for a comfortable place to come home to.
56 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,330
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
3 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
5 Units Available
Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,032
525 sqft
Bigos Management brings you Ridgewood Arches and a high standard of living in every unit, with access to Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis. Units feature 24-hour laundry facilities, and patios, balcony, and hardwood floors.
$
47 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,372
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
$
33 Units Available
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Loring Park
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Loring Park is a neighborhood that shares its name with a busy, active park in the southwest part of downtown Minneapolis. This pedestrian-friendly area will appeal to those who would rather spend their days working hard and playing hard while spending as little time in the car as possible.

Transportation

  • Metro transit
  • Walkable
  • Biking
  • Driving

Demographics

  • Young professionals (majority between 25-34)
  • Welcoming to all lifestyles
  • People who work in downtown Minneapolis

Close To:

  • I-94
  • I-35
  • Uptown
  • Nicollet Mall
  • Minneapolis Art Institute
  • Theater District
  • Orchestra Hall

Contains:

  • Basilica of Saint Mary
  • University of St. Thomas—Minneapolis
  • MCTC College
  • Walker Art Center & Sculpture Garden

Loring Park in 3 words: convenient, active, diverse

Living in Loring Park

If you value an active lifestyle with plenty of free time, Loring Park just might be the place for you. The vast majority of Loring Park residents work downtown and appreciate the fact that they can be home within about 15 minutes after work. Living close to work is one of the best ways to ensure getting to spend your free time enjoying the best your community has to offer, which is definitely true for those who live here. While their coworkers who live in the suburbs are still stuck in traffic, Loring Park residents have likely already laced up their sneakers to take their dogs for a run in the park.

Loring Park—the actual park, not the neighborhood—is sometimes called a mini version of New York City’s Central Park. Loring Park has a small lake with a 1K walking trail surrounding it. The park really is the cornerstone of the neighborhood: you’ll see people walking their dogs at the dog park, taking a jog around the lake, or just sitting on a bench to eat lunch while watching the ducks and squirrels that make the park their home. The fountain and flower gardens add a touch of natural serenity to the park that makes it feel like an urban oasis.

Getting around Loring Park

The Loring Park neighborhood ranks high on the list of most walkable neighborhoods in Minneapolis. Even though it’s faster to cut through the park to get to the buildings in downtown, the indoor sky walk connects the neighborhood buildings to make the trek more comfortable on those bitterly cold winter days that are so characteristic of Minnesota winters. The Metro, Minneapolis’ network of public buses and trains, connects you to anywhere else you want to go within the city. Because Loring Park was designed to be so walkable, it can be challenging to own a car here. If you do own a car, you’re better off renting a condo than an apartment, since you’re more likely to have a designated parking space. You’re also just a stone’s throw away from I-94 and I-35.

Things to do in Loring Park

Living in Loring Park means never getting bored. The park itself hosts festivals throughout the year, particularly during the summer, and the city’s Pride Parade is large and well-attended. There are also frequent movie nights and live music nights at the park when the weather is warm. You won’t have to leave the neighborhood to enjoy a great meal, either. Bell’s features upscale southern fare—don’t miss their homemade biscuits—and The Third Bird offers inventive dishes like bison and buffalo fries in a bistro setting. A little known secret is that Minneapolis residents love their coffee just as much as Seattleites, so you can enjoy a great cuppa at Dunn Brothers or the Bean Counter Coffee Company.

Despite the plentifulness of enjoyable ways to be active and entertained in this community, Loring Park doesn’t have many shopping outlets. However, for grocery shopping, you’ll find many options nearby in Uptown and at the flagship three-story Target store in downtown. The Nicollet Mall is also within a close distance in downtown Minneapolis.

Renting in Loring Park, Minneapolis

Loring Park is diverse in every way, from the population to the housing units. The housing stock caters primarily to renters, so there’s a wide range of apartments for rent from upscale, newer construction to more affordable units built in the 1980s. Even though Minneapolis is notorious for its harsh winters, the summers can still get pretty hot and humid. Fortunately, most apartment buildings have air conditioning as well as heat, so you’ll be comfortable indoors year round.

The rental market in Minneapolis in general is tight, and Loring Park is no exception. Come to a showing prepared to put in an application on the spot if you like the apartment. If you have pets, you’ll be glad to know that many units in Loring Park are pet-friendly apartments, though you’ll likely have to pay extra deposits. Fortunately, there is a range of rent prices, so, you can find affordable apartments for rent here if your budget needs a little breathing room.

When it comes to convenience, Loring Park really can’t be beat. You get all the access to arts and culture that you would expect from living in a major city like Minneapolis, and you’re surrounded by all the lush greenery that makes you want to go outside and play. Come home to Loring Park.

