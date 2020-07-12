104 Apartments for rent in Loring Park, Minneapolis, MN

If you value an active lifestyle with plenty of free time, Loring Park just might be the place for you. The vast majority of Loring Park residents work downtown and appreciate the fact that they can be home within about 15 minutes after work. Living close to work is one of the best ways to ensure getting to spend your free time enjoying the best your community has to offer, which is definitely true for those who live here. While their coworkers who live in the suburbs are still stuck in traffic, Loring Park residents have likely already laced up their sneakers to take their dogs for a run in the park.

Loring Park—the actual park, not the neighborhood—is sometimes called a mini version of New York City’s Central Park. Loring Park has a small lake with a 1K walking trail surrounding it. The park really is the cornerstone of the neighborhood: you’ll see people walking their dogs at the dog park, taking a jog around the lake, or just sitting on a bench to eat lunch while watching the ducks and squirrels that make the park their home. The fountain and flower gardens add a touch of natural serenity to the park that makes it feel like an urban oasis.