AUGSBURG
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM
187 Apartments For Rent Near Augsburg University
94 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,345
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1258 sqft
Introducing Rafter, 283 brand new apartments and penthouses built with quality concrete construction by more than 600 men and women. The 26-story building has unobstructed views in all directions.
130 Units Available
Warehouse District
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,590
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
55 Units Available
Downtown West
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,330
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
90 Units Available
Downtown East
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ox-Op in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
41 Units Available
University
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,269
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1038 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
106 Units Available
Loring Park
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,285
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1138 sqft
Modern new construction in the heart of historic Minneapolis, Marquee offers the perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort.
37 Units Available
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,006
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1280 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
20 Units Available
Downtown West
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,501
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
1175 sqft
Prestige. Price. Convenience The Churchill, located on Marquette Avenue South near the heart of downtown Minneapolis, is an elite address for those with a taste for luxury. Every apartment has at least one balcony with spectacular views.
47 Units Available
Downtown West
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,372
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
22 Units Available
Warehouse District
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,229
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1051 sqft
Growing community located in North Loop near the Warehouse District. State of the art building with eco-friendly features. Features include high-quality granite counters, excellent hardwood floors, internet access and laundry units.
37 Units Available
Downtown West
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,434
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,789
1409 sqft
New construction community with lavish amenities. On-site Jacuzzi spa, penthouse lounge, skyway connection and private dining room. Fitness center, boxing station and more. LEED-certified building. Designer finishes. Personal errand services.
33 Units Available
North Loop
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,375
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
27 Units Available
Prospect Park
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,319
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
948 sqft
University of Minnesota student housing near campus, with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and transit. In the heart of Stadium Village. Furnished, pet-friendly units feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
100 Units Available
Loring Park
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1116 sqft
Inviting apartment community in the center of downtown Minneapolis. Surrounded by shopping, dining and entertainment venues and central to major highways. Apartments feature breakfast bars and laundry facilities. Indoor car parking and bike storage available.
18 Units Available
Warehouse District
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
32 Units Available
Warehouse District
Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1361 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Minneapolis with sweeping views of the Mississippi River. Modern kitchens with maple cabinets and granite countertops. Dramatic, oversized windows and many unique architectural features.
69 Units Available
Warehouse District
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,425
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,702
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1405 sqft
Now Open! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in-person tour. SECOND & SECOND offers residents the energy and excitement of a central location in Minneapolis' hottest neighborhood, the North Loop.
81 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,425
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
929 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Units Available
Cedar-Riverside
Luna
2520 8th St S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
787 sqft
Centrally located In Riverside, Minneapolis, amenity-rich Luna Apartments offers everything you desire for a luminous lifestyle. Visit the Luna Lounge with game table, TVs, comfortable seating, wi-fi, and coffee bar.
34 Units Available
St. Anthony
2700 University
2700 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,338
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1237 sqft
Superb location on the Green Line puts you close to everything you need in St. Paul. Elegant interiors complement the spacious community amenities: coffee bar, green community, free sporting event tickets, cycling and more.
Contact for Availability
Warehouse District
The Archive
110 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archive in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
46 Units Available
Downtown East
Edition
511 South 4th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,280
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1280 sqft
Three boutique East Town Minneapolis apartment buildings located in the heart of Minneapolis. Near four-acre Commons Park. Skyway system and retailers nearby. Patio and balcony available. Granite top counters and hardwood floors.
17 Units Available
Warehouse District
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,439
763 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
978 sqft
Choose from a variety of floor plans in this elegant North Loop building. Huge windows, tall ceilings, lots of light. Modern amenities like quartz countertops, wood floors and patios in some units.
34 Units Available
University
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,169
402 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
804 sqft
The Sydney Hall Dinkytown apartments are high-luxury domiciles near the University of Minnesota, close to campus classrooms, sports facilities, entertainment venues, shopping, and restaurants. The units have granite counters and in-unit laundry facilities.