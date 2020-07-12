/
/
/
downtown west
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
132 Apartments for rent in Downtown West, Minneapolis, MN
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
46 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,195
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,496
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
30 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,257
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
62 Units Available
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
720 sqft
With stunning river views and conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis' Gateway district, Rivergate Apartments offers one and two bedroom units for the on-the-go professional looking for a comfortable place to come home to.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
56 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,330
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
47 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,372
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
LaSalle Apartments
36 S 9th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,010
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
671 sqft
Centrally located near downtown Minneapolis and the business district, these units offer unique floor plans, high ceilings and European-style washer/dryers, as well as with controlled access, community rooms and guest suites for visitors.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 10 at 10:52am
$
38 Units Available
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,434
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,789
1409 sqft
New construction community with lavish amenities. On-site Jacuzzi spa, penthouse lounge, skyway connection and private dining room. Fitness center, boxing station and more. LEED-certified building. Designer finishes. Personal errand services.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
21 Units Available
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,501
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
1175 sqft
Prestige. Price. Convenience The Churchill, located on Marquette Avenue South near the heart of downtown Minneapolis, is an elite address for those with a taste for luxury. Every apartment has at least one balcony with spectacular views.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1125 sqft
New units available in the historic Gurley Candy Company building. This North Loop Warehouse District gem has been transformed into stunning lofts. From studio to 2+ bedroom floor plans, featuring pool, gym and spa.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
401 S 1st Street
401 South 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,295
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the heart of the Mill District with sweeping views of the Mississippi River, St.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
100 3rd Avenue S
100 3rd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,295
1062 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live affordably on the 21st floor in The Carlyle and enjoy the best in luxury, amenities, services, views and location of any high rise condo development in all of Mpls.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
201 S 11th Street
201 South 11th Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,195
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury at the Ivy Hotel and Residences, located in the heart of downtown Mpls, just steps from Nicollet Mall and skyway connected.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
121 Washington Avenue S
121 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
14th-floor condo with amazing city views! Great natural light with open floor plan and private balcony. Amenities include: party room, fitness, outdoor pool, sundeck, sauna, hot tub, library, and skyway connection.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
525 N 3rd Street
525 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1260 sqft
Rare & beautiful 1BR+Den now available in award winning & highly sought after Bookmen Lofts with 2 indoor heated parking stalls included in rent! Features include finished concrete floors throughout the living space w/concrete columns & ceiling,
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
740 Portland Avenue
740 Portland Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2BR, 2BA with great finishes and amazing location. Just one block from Skyway, 3 blocks from Downtown East Commons, Light Rail Station and US Bank Stadium, and 5 blocks from Nicollet Mall.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
150 Portland Avenue
150 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$3,350
1100 sqft
Welcome to the Historic Whitney Landmark Residences, a rare opportunity to rent in this stunning riverfront condo! This fully remodeled 1 bedroom, 2 bath unit includes custom kitchen cabinets, countertops and appliances, custom lighting, tile and
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
433 S 7th St
433 South 7th Street, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
433 South 7th Street - 1, unit #2105
433 S 7th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic condo on the 21st floor. Great views of the city of Minneapolis! This one bed one bath condo has newer carpet, fresh paint , stainless steel appliances and an abundance of closet space.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
400 S Marquette Avenue
400 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,273
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy life in the heart of downtown Minneapolis! 4Marq is conveniently located near employers and all the amenities the city has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown West
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
106 Units Available
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1138 sqft
Modern new construction in the heart of historic Minneapolis, Marquee offers the perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
23 Units Available
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,710
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,626
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1185 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,125
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lume in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNSt. Anthony, MNRobbinsdale, MNFridley, MNColumbia Heights, MNBrooklyn Center, MN