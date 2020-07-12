/
/
/
marcy holmes
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:30 PM
322 Apartments for rent in Marcy - Holmes, Minneapolis, MN
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,125
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lume in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
16 Units Available
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oliver & Wendell in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
10 Units Available
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,325
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Archer in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Breton
707 8th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at the Breton offer classic and affordable living near Downtown, Northeast, and Uptown Minneapolis, and near the U of M campus. They have spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with hardwood floors and other amenities.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
5 Units Available
Coze Flats
628 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,225
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozē flats combines green living and soothing modern design to bring you the most convenient and sustainable rental apartments in Minneapolis near the Mississippi River and Dinkytown.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1015 sqft
Resort-style community with outdoor pool, hot tub, patio cinema, fireside lounge. Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments, some with balconies. Modern kitchens, fiber internet connections, in-unit laundry. Near University of Minnesota with easy access to I-35.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
410 Apartments
410 6th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
825 sqft
410 6th St Apartments offers convenient, affordable college town living with immediate access to the bus line, restaurants, shopping, sporting events theatre and so much more.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
725 8th St Se, Apt 207
725 Southeast 8th Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
725 sqft
Brand new apartment built Fall 2016. This 2 bedroom unit will be available March 1, 2017. Text or call Jimmy for more details.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
521 2nd Street SE
521 Southeast 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1013 sqft
Located in the St. Anthony Main neighborhood, just steps from the Stone Arch Bridge and Main Street shopping and restaurants, this Flour Sack Flats 2BR, 2BA 1st floor walkup is a great value and rare opportunity. Features include 10 ft.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
526 8th Avenue SE
526 Southeast 8th Street, Minneapolis, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
Fully renovated property, with new kitchen, and bathroom. Laundry units in the house. Side by side property. In the high-demand Marcy Holmes neighborhood of Minneapolis. Available September 1, 2020 for move-in for 2020/2021 school year.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
327 5th Street SE
327 Southeast 5th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1044 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom with 9' ceilings, light filled main floor duplex in South East Minneapolis. Close to downtown, the University of Minnesota in the Marcy Holmes neighborhood with one car garage and 2 off street parking spaces.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:30am
1 Unit Available
815 9th Avenue South East
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Another listing by ERICA @RENTERSWAREHOUSE! Located in the heart of Minneapolis MN, Spectrum is a resort-style community central to St.
1 of 6
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
729 Se 8th Ave
729 Southeast 8th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$945
600 sqft
University Court 729 8th Ave SE Minneapolis MN 55414 June 1, 2020 Move in! Others available for July/August& September This is a 44 unit apartment complex built in 1963 by the University of Minnesota.
Results within 1 mile of Marcy - Holmes
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
37 Units Available
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,245
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1280 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
46 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,195
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,496
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
23 Units Available
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,710
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,626
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1185 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
30 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,257
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
62 Units Available
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
720 sqft
With stunning river views and conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis' Gateway district, Rivergate Apartments offers one and two bedroom units for the on-the-go professional looking for a comfortable place to come home to.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
56 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,330
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
$
85 Units Available
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,395
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
929 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
47 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,372
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
17 Units Available
Velo
115 N 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,319
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1089 sqft
Luxury units with fireplace in a unique, inspired community. Easy access to 170+ bike and walking trails, shopping on the first level, organic grocery store next door, public transportation, and rental bike stations
Verified
1 of 87
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
47 Units Available
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,155
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,318
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNSt. Anthony, MNFalcon Heights, MNFridley, MNColumbia Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNRobbinsdale, MNShoreview, MNMendota Heights, MNCrystal, MNNew Hope, MNHopkins, MNBlaine, MNLittle Canada, MNVadnais Heights, MNWest St. Paul, MNInver Grove Heights, MN