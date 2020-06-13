207 Apartments for rent in Crystal, MN

Apartment List
Valley Place
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:56pm
Winnetka Hills
16 Units Available
Crystal Village
3016 Sumter Ave N, Crystal, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
902 sqft
Come home to quality, clean and comfortable living when you choose Crystal Village Apartments for your new apartment home! Recently remodeled one and two bedroom apartments available in a quiet, sprawling community with mature trees, ample green
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Sedona Hills Apartments
6410 27th Ave N, Crystal, MN
1 Bedroom
$869
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
Near Neill Elementary School. Updated community with a patio or balcony. Smoke-free units. On-site pool and lots of parking. Laundry available onsite. Garages provided. Online access to account.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Valley Place
1 Unit Available
7225 Valley Pl Apt 3
7225 Valley Place, Crystal, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is in great shape. The building and unit are meticulously cared for. Large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, updated appliances and carpet, private one car garage...

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Valley Place
1 Unit Available
7225 Valley Plaza
7225 Valley Pl, Crystal, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is in great shape. The building and unit are meticulously cared for. Large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, updated appliances and carpet, private one car garage...
Results within 1 mile of Crystal
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro
3501 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Town-home Available - Spacious 2 bedroom townhome in desirable and convenient New Hope Location. (RLNE3878483)
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Meadow Lake Park
10 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,581
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Lakeland Park
6 Units Available
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$920
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1365 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:56pm
11 Units Available
West End Trails
1500 Douglas Drive North, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
780 sqft
Conveniently located in Golden Valley with easy access to Highways 55 and 100, West End Trails offers nearby shopping, dining, recreation opportunities and an easy commute to work. Come and live in this great community in Golden Valley.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Robbinsdale
13 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,051
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Robbinsdale
41 Units Available
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,325
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sunny Hollow
8 Units Available
Hillsboro Court
2701 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
980 sqft
Dogs, Cats and their human companions love living at Hillsboro Court because the homes are clean and inviting, the staff is welcoming and professional and the location is convenient.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sunny Hollow
11 Units Available
Burgundy Apartments
2911 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Burgundy Apartments offers one of the best apartment values in the Twin Cities area with unique spacious one & two bedroom floor plans with plenty of closet and storage space. All units have renovated kitchens, some with patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lakeland Park
1 Unit Available
Garden Gates
6390 Douglas Dr N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6392 DOUGLAS DRIVE #105 Available 08/01/20 Garden Gates Apartments - At Garden Gates Apartments you will experience all of the great benefits to apartment living Outdoor Swimming Pool to the convenience of living in an apartment where we pay your
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Sunnyside
2 Units Available
Kings Manor
4309 Rhode Island Ave N, New Hope, MN
Studio
$1,081
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, large kitchens with separate dining areas, and bathrooms with double sink vanities and separate bath/shower area. Located one mile from Highway 169 and Highway 100.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
34 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,295
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Valley Place
9 Units Available
Valley Place
7201 36th Ave N, New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
975 sqft
LouAnn Terrace is the perfect fit for those seeking a pet-friendly and smoke-free option in New Hope, MN. Combine tranquil suburban living with the excitement of the big city only a short bus ride away.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2020 Sumter Avenue N
2020 Sumter Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,990
2452 sqft
2020 Sumter Avenue N Available 06/30/20 Completely Renovated! - Pet Friendly! Submit contact form for more details and to schedule a showing. Beautifully updated home in a wonderful neighborhood. Shows like a quality new construction.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Robbinsdale
1 Unit Available
3750 Orchard Ave N
3750 Orchard Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1120 sqft
Located in the city of Robbinsdale this home features lots of natural light and gorgeous hardwood floors. 3 bed/1.5 bath with lots of room for storage, an oversize garage, fenced yard, washer, dryer, and dishwasher all included.
Results within 5 miles of Crystal
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Bottineau
1 Unit Available
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1123 sqft
211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd! With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
20 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
24 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,236
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Edinburgh
15 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
West Calhoun
46 Units Available
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,044
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
944 sqft
Convenience, location and luxury. These units are an oasis in a city lover's paradise. Close to all amenities. Luxury community features include 24- hour concierge, 24-hour gym, pool, spa and business center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Wolfe Park
24 Units Available
The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,498
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
1213 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Louis Park's West End. The luxury community features clubhouse, car wash area, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Tenants can enjoy units with in-unit laundry and fireplace.
City GuideCrystal
Hey there, North Star State apartment scavengers, and welcome to your virtual Crystal, MN apartment finding headquarters! Conveniently located just 6 miles from Minneapolis, Crystal is a quiet, suburban little bedroom community that plays host to some of the most attractive, family-friendly rentals you’ll find anywhere in Minnesota. Are you ready to embark on the journey for the Crystal, Minnesota apartment of your dreams? Then journey on, ladies and gents, because an apartment in Crystal wit...
Life in Crystal

Having trouble with Craigslist Crystal? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Although Crystal is nearly 80 percent owner-occupied, you’ll find a surprisingly nice selection of rentals both within city limits and in the surrounding communities of Valley Place, Robbinsdale, Becker, and New Hope (which, strangely enough, was not named after the Star Wars film). Apartments in and around Crystal run the gamut from cheap ($600 or less for a basic studio apartment) to sort of steep ($1100 or more for a family-sized luxury unit). Amenities, fortunately, are top-notch in most Crystal apartment complexes and often include swimming pools, garages, clubhouses, gyms, complementary Wi-Fi, some utilities included, and more.

Planning to share room and board with a furry four-legged roommate? Pet policies differ from place to place, but you’ll be glad to know that more than a few apartments in Crystal are welcoming of cats, dogs, fish, land crabs, wolf packs, ravenous vultures, and mad cows alike. Just be prepared to fork over an extra $25 or so in rent each month if you need a pet-friendly apartment in Crystal.

Apartment complexes in Crystal almost unanimously have vacancies year-round, so don’t worry about getting stuck on one of those über-aggravating waiting lists. Just bring along proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to commit to an apartment in Crystal, and you’ll be chillin’ (quite literally) with Minnesota’s finest before you know it! Property managers do, however, usually run background/credit checks on prospective tenants, meaning you’ll need a respectable cosigner to seal the deal if your credit history suggests you think overdue bills and junk mail are one and the same.

One of the nicest aspects of Crystal is that the city doesn’t have anything even remotely resembling a sketchy area or danger zone. There is a ‘hood or two located right next to the train tracks, just south of Bass Lake, that can get noisy and look a little more rundown, but even these neighborhoods are largely safe, suburban, and filled with 2.3 kids and a dog playing in the yard. Still, use common sense and come see with your own eyes which area of Crystal is best for you before signing a lease.

And now for the fun part: scouring the listings for the apartment of your dreams in Crystal, Minnesota! Happy hunting! (Or, should we say, since this is the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” “Happy fishing!”) Either way, good luck.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Crystal?
The average rent price for Crystal rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,170.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Crystal?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Crystal include Valley Place.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Crystal?
Some of the colleges located in the Crystal area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Crystal?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Crystal from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

