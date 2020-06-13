185 Apartments for rent in Bloomington, MN

Before you Pick an Apartment …

Pick your ‘hood. Apartment complexes in Bloomington will often times offer similar floor plans, amenities, and rates, but the “looks and feels” of the city’s neighborhoods may differ. True, you won’t find many drastic differences between East and West Bloomington (it’s not like one will remind you of Berkeley, California and the other, Lubbock, Texas), but we still recommend you visit a neighborhood in advance to gauge its vibes and meet some of its peeps before scouring the streets for a viable apartment.

East Bloomington boasts a wide range of apartments, townhouses, and freestanding houses for rent. In West Bloomington, you’re more likely to come across lofts, apartments, and condos.