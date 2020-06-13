Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

185 Apartments for rent in Bloomington, MN

📍
South Loop
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
South Loop
289 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
23 Units Available
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,322
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,358
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
1132 sqft
Indigo Apartments provide the latest in lifestyle living with a zen garden, pool, sky room, dog park and access to light rail. Modern units with all the desirable features.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Nicollet Court
8916 Nicollet Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$869
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Valley View Park and the Mall of America, this community provides its residents with off-street parking, high-speed internet access and on-site laundry. Apartments are pet-friendly with window coverings and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,348
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1115 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,082
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1081 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
17 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,220
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1200 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
23 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,183
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
68 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$940
738 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,122
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1175 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
South Loop
16 Units Available
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$962
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,021
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1025 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Court
9801 West Harrison Road, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,237
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1089 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Heritage Hills
3909 Heritage Hills Dr, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,040
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1075 sqft
Centrally situated complex near parks, golf courses, the airport and the Mall of America. Within walking distance of Valley West Shopping Center. Units are recently renovated and feature extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
31 Units Available
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,245
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1265 sqft
Within walking distance of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, retail and restaurant establishments. Modern kitchen designs with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and terraces available in some models.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
30 Units Available
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,271
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1136 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of the 494 corridor. Porcelain floors, two-tone paint, and granite countertops. Walk-in showers, in-unit washer and dryer and richly textured walls.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
10 Units Available
Concord Green
9223 Nicollet Ave S, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$945
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1200 sqft
Experience traditional, elegant living in your Concord Green apartment. Youll love the apartments large colonial-style windows, rich oak woodwork, ample closet space and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Cedar Glen Apartments
9100 Old Cedar Ave S, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
850 sqft
Cedar Glen offers one and two bedroom apartments. You will get more housing for your dollar at this property. Our kitchens have pantries and separate dining areas. Complimentary storage lockers are available and we have plenty of off street parking.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
2 Units Available
Cedar Gate Apartments
8300 Old Cedar Ave S, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with separate dining areas and walk-in closets. Property amenities include detached garages and laundry facilities. Near the Mall of America for convenient shopping and dining. By I-494 and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3408 w 102nd Street
3408 West 102nd Street, Bloomington, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1763 sqft
3408 w 102nd Street Available 08/01/20 Amazing Custom Four Bedroom Home in Bloomington - This is a beautiful custom built home located on a private wooded lot with plenty of mature shade trees.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7333 Landau Drive
7333 Landau Drive, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
924 sqft
7333 Landau Drive Available 06/30/20 Rent2Own Only - Rent2Own or Purchase Only - Lovely 2BR townhome in a great Bloomington neighborhood walking distance to Hyland Park.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1305 E 86th St
1305 East 86th Street, Bloomington, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
864 sqft
This 3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in Bloomington features new carpet, big windows, a big yard, a shed, and detached garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
8327 Fremont Avenue South
8327 Fremont Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1790 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This recently updated 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home boasts a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
8825 Abbott Avenue S
8825 Abbott Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2400 sqft
Available now! Convenient Bloomington location.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5901 Auto Club Road
5901 Auto Club Road, Bloomington, MN
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
5000 sqft
Remarkable custom residence w/ open floor plan & modern design with with no details spared! Pristine Swedish hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, custom built-ins, walk-in closets, grand entrance, private driveway & 1.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
9343 Elliot Avenue S
9343 Elliot Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1056 sqft
This is move in ready, and a great place to call home. Features nicely furnished 1 bed/1 bath, self contained unit with kitchen, bath, den area that could double for a day bed room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3000 W 82nd St
3000 West 82nd Street, Bloomington, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2800 sqft
VERY NICE RANCH STYLE HOME FOR RENT IN BLOOMINGTON MN. 2800 SF 4 BR, 3 BATHROOM. TWO CAR HEATED ATTACHED GARAGE. FINISHED ON ALL FLOORS. NEW CHERRY FLOOR. LARGE KITCHEN WITH NEW SS APPLIANCES. LOTS OF STORAGE.
City GuideBloomington
Along the northern banks of the Minnesota River, just 10 miles from Minneapolis and 21 miles from St. Paul, sits Bloomington, Minnesota, home of the world-famous Mall of America. Featuring a variety of attractive rental options ranging from basic studios to lofts and condos, Bloomington truly has something to offer for every type of renter. But before you pack your parka and hit the streets in search of your dream apartment, check out the following tips, tricks, and bits of info to help make ...

Having trouble with Craigslist Bloomington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Attractions, Housing, Fun

Bloomington is a city dotted with parks, playgrounds, an indoor water park, amusement park, underground aquarium, ski resort, wildlife refuge, and, of course, hundreds of shopping destinations and restaurants.

Bumming around Bloomington

The Metro Transit light rail trains conveniently connect Bloomington to Minneapolis and St. Paul (for only about two bucks a ride), so if you’re working in one of those two cities, we recommend taking advantage of public transit. Still, it’s tough to rely entirely on public transportation in Bloomington; the city is so spread out and characterized by strip malls, suburban landscapes, and long stretches of road between bus stops and housing units, that it’s imperative to have your own set of wheels for the bulk of your travel needs.

Before you Pick an Apartment …

Pick your ‘hood. Apartment complexes in Bloomington will often times offer similar floor plans, amenities, and rates, but the “looks and feels” of the city’s neighborhoods may differ. True, you won’t find many drastic differences between East and West Bloomington (it’s not like one will remind you of Berkeley, California and the other, Lubbock, Texas), but we still recommend you visit a neighborhood in advance to gauge its vibes and meet some of its peeps before scouring the streets for a viable apartment.

East Bloomington boasts a wide range of apartments, townhouses, and freestanding houses for rent. In West Bloomington, you’re more likely to come across lofts, apartments, and condos.

Apartment Life

Many apartments offer amenities like pools, gyms, clubhouses, tennis courts, private ponds, and multiple on-site laundry facilities. Some studios are available as well.

Landlords in Bloomington typically require that tenants fork over a security deposit (usually equal to the first month’s rent) before they turn over the keys. Also, you should know that many Bloomington apartment managers demand one-time cleaning/move-in fees and also charge prospective tenants fees to run preliminary background/credit checks on them.

Bloomington apartments (which account for one in three residences) are readily available, so feel free to search the city at your convenience for the best available deal. Move-in specials do pop up, but apartment rates don’t generally fluctuate much throughout the year. In other words, the leasing rate you come across at an apartment complex in January will likely be the same a month, six months, and even a year from now, so don’t hold your breath waiting for the price to drop.

News Flash: This Just In!!!

We’ve just received word that – gasp! – Minnesota is frequently ungodly cold! For renters, this means two things: First, plan to buck up an extra $70-$120 a month for heating costs during the fall, winter, and sometimes even early spring months, when temperatures routinely bottom out below freezing level (especially between October and March). Also, make sure that your appliances and utilities (especially your furnace) function properly before you move in. Leasers sometimes make the unfortunate mistake of signing an apartment deal in June or July, when the temperature is a perfect 75 degrees, only to realize on a frigid October night that their furnace exudes less heat than a light bulb.

And now it’s time for our favorite part: picking apart Bloomington for the best apartment deal on the market! Stick with us and happy hunting.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bloomington?
The average rent price for Bloomington rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,650.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Bloomington?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Bloomington include South Loop.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bloomington?
Some of the colleges located in the Bloomington area include Normandale Community College, Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, and Metropolitan State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bloomington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bloomington from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Plymouth, and Eden Prairie.

