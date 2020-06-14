142 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Minneapolis, MN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
$
Uptown
8 Units Available
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,495
542 sqft
Just a five minute walk to White Rock Lake trail. On-site fitness center, business center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each modern home includes granite countertops, high ceilings, and wood-like flooring. Near shopping.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
Hiawatha
15 Units Available
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,271
674 sqft
Steps from the Twin Cities best trails, lakes and riverside parks- and ideally nestled between both vibrant downtown'- life at Lowa46 makes every workday a breeze and weekends a blast. Bike the Greenway to Minnehaha Falls and Lake Nokomis.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
Warehouse District
9 Units Available
Copham
607 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,589
700 sqft
Historic apartment with modern style located in the North Loop. Fitness center, public entertainment areas, roof deck and indoor dog run. Variety of floor plans for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Warehouse District
40 Units Available
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,353
648 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Cedar Isles - Dean
13 Units Available
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,505
797 sqft
Lake Calhoun Flats is near West Calhoun Parkway. Provides access to Uptown/Downtown Minneapolis' eclectic dining and premier retail. Features laundry facilities. Fine granite counters. Internet access and cafe. A pristine lake view.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Warehouse District
18 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,500
785 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cedar-Riverside
16 Units Available
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,565
594 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
University
42 Units Available
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,548
658 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Downtown West
49 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,467
799 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Uptown
25 Units Available
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,484
806 sqft
Sophisticated apartment community in the bustling Uptown neighborhood features contemporary design, and resort-like amenities like pools, cabanas, and courtyards. Granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom bamboo flooring.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Warehouse District
21 Units Available
The Paxon
360 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,479
694 sqft
Fantastic location in the Implement Row district of Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with a washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, ice maker and hardwood floors. This luxury community features pool, sauna, yoga classes, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Loring Park
13 Units Available
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,318
564 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown East
107 Units Available
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,375
548 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ox-Op in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Warehouse District
152 Units Available
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,680
755 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Whittier
4 Units Available
MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
593 sqft
Live Small. Venture Far. Discover a fresh and liberating option for city living at Modi. Thoughtfully designed compact studios and one bedroom apartments that give you the flexibility to live according to your own rules in the neighborhood you love.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sheridan
9 Units Available
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
572 sqft
Northeast is a hub for artists, brewers, bikers, and restaurants - and at Mezzo (which means "middle"), you're in the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Warehouse District
26 Units Available
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,678
764 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
CARAG
16 Units Available
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,685
859 sqft
Conveniently situated in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. Luxury community featuring pool, fire pit and clubhouse. Tenants can enjoy granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
Nicollet Island
20 Units Available
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,513
701 sqft
Located in the heart of the Minneapolis River District within walking distance of unique clubs and restaurants, including the Herbivorous Butcher and Red Stag Supperclub.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 05:20pm
Warehouse District
13 Units Available
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,535
580 sqft
Situated near Target Field in tree-lined North Loop. One- and two-bedroom flats and townhomes with ample closet space and in-unit washer/dryers. Package receiving services and reserved parking available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
CARAG
5 Units Available
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$975
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fremont Apartments in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Lyn Lake
47 Units Available
Blue
2922 Aldrich Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,389
729 sqft
Contemporary community constructed with sustainable materials and offering many upgrades. Full-size washers/dryers, wood flooring, raised ceilings and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park, fitness center, sauna and spa.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
Triangle
10 Units Available
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,085
860 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Embassy in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:53pm
West Calhoun
8 Units Available
West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
520 sqft
Adjacent to Lake Calhoun, West Calhoun's updated apartments feature new kitchens and many with lake views. The perfect home for those with a busy lifestyle.

June 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report. Minneapolis rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minneapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Minneapolis rents declined slightly over the past month

Minneapolis rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Minneapolis stand at $914 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,153 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Minneapolis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Minneapolis, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Minneapolis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Minneapolis, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Minneapolis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Minneapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $1,153 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Minneapolis.
    • While Minneapolis' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Minneapolis than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,376.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

