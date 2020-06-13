129 Apartments for rent in New Hope, MN

Be Prepared

Like those rascally hyenas in " The Lion King", be prepared and show up for your apartment viewings with all of your information handy. Okay, the hyenas never went apartment hunting, but you get the idea. Brokers are sure to ask for all the basic information, from your credit history to your references, so try to bring as much as possible with you. Be prepared to put down first and last month's rent and a security deposit as well. The median home cost here is about the same as the national average. This is good news! You can likely find a very affordable home and have convenient access to Minneapolis if that’s where you intend to work.