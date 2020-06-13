129 Apartments for rent in New Hope, MN📍
1 of 1
1 of 41
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 28
1 of 17
1 of 1
1 of 43
1 of 50
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 3
1 of 13
1 of 45
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 26
1 of 16
Okay, so Broken Iris may not have been speaking of New Hope in Minnesota, but they sure would have wished they were if they knew about it! New Hope provides a home to more than 20,000 residents, began as a farming community and is now a suburb of Minneapolis. It’s conveniently located for easy access to the big city but offers a lovely small-town, rural feel with strong community ties and lots of parks and recreational activities for both young and old. The town's current focus is on increasing the population, so it’s a great time to start looking for apartments to rent.
Between 2000 and 2006, 388 new housing units were constructed and even more are in the works. This means that the city is flourishing and newcomers are flocking in every day! Renters make up close to 40 percent of the housing population, and there is a vacancy rate of over 6 percent, making it fairly easy for folks to get in and find an apartment to rent here. Because of all the new constructions, you can even be a little picky about what you’re looking for! Hold out for apartments with paid utilities if that’s what you prefer.
Like those rascally hyenas in " The Lion King", be prepared and show up for your apartment viewings with all of your information handy. Okay, the hyenas never went apartment hunting, but you get the idea. Brokers are sure to ask for all the basic information, from your credit history to your references, so try to bring as much as possible with you. Be prepared to put down first and last month's rent and a security deposit as well. The median home cost here is about the same as the national average. This is good news! You can likely find a very affordable home and have convenient access to Minneapolis if that’s where you intend to work.
Life is New Hope is peaceful and calm. There are many healthy residential areas that are clean, safe and friendly. Residents love the tight-knit communities and the attractiveness of the neighborhoods. It’s only about 15 minutes to downtown Minneapolis, and Highway 169, Highway 100, Interstate 694 and Interstate 394 all offer easy access to New Hope, Minneapolis and the Twin Cities area. There is also a Metro Transit Bus Line that serves the area. The city has 20 parks and tons of grassy space. The biggest park is the 65-acre Northwood park on Boone and 38th avenues – it’s a great spot for hiking, camping or just relaxing in the sun.