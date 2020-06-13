358 Apartments for rent in Golden Valley, MN

Living in Golden Valley

This is a great place to raise a family with good schools and plenty of job opportunities. Every year in May the city celebrates with Golden Valley Days, a community festival that has fireworks and activities for the whole family to enjoy. If you are looking for a great place to start when it comes to trying out the local dining establishments then you might want to get started with this at Doolittles Woodfire Grill on Winnetka. The filet with cream sauce is outstanding but it's hard to choose when there are so many other options, such as the barbeque chicken. All of their meats are cooked over a wood fire and the taste, not to mention the smell, is incredible. If you are looking for a hometown tavern yo call your own, hop on over to Schullers Bar on Country Club Drive. This is a friendly place where you can kick back with your friends and chat over a beer, bar snacks and a game or two of pool.