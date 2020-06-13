358 Apartments for rent in Golden Valley, MN📍
With a permanent population of just over 20,000 people and a worker population over more than 30,000, Golden Valley has a robust economy. While there may be a huge workforce, Golden Valley itself offers the best of small city living coupled with all of the amenities you would expect to find in a major city 10 times its size. With great schools, plenty of jobs and a family-friendly environment, Golden Valley is a great place to live and work.
Moving here is pretty much the standard routine of a credit check, references and security deposit. The credit check is cursory and any credit issues are generally overcome with the security deposit. If you have pets you might need an additional deposit for them so be sure and ask.
Rental prices can vary greatly depending on how much space you need. Because of the odd workforce to resident ratio, there are plenty of studio apartments with all bills paid. Often these are listed as executive suites so pay attention when reading ads or searching online.
Glenwood Junction: In the SE corner of town, Glenwood Junction is the priciest neighborhood for homeowners, but pretty reasonable for renters. While most of the real estate is owned, some apartments and rental homes can be found. Lakes, ponds and parks gets residents out of doors during the weekend, and both Hwy 100 and I-394 going through the nabe makes commutes a breeze. $$$
Sweeney Lake area: Just east of Hwy 100 and north of Glenwood Junction, this area is another neighborhood that revolves around the available outdoor rec opportunities. Apartments are scarce here, instead search for a rental home or townhome. $$$$$
Country Club area: Just west of the Sweeney Lake area, the Country Club area is one of the most popular spots for renters. A plethora of apartment complexes -- some new and sprawling -- coupled with reasonable rental rates sways many a renter to this community. $$$
This is a great place to raise a family with good schools and plenty of job opportunities. Every year in May the city celebrates with Golden Valley Days, a community festival that has fireworks and activities for the whole family to enjoy. If you are looking for a great place to start when it comes to trying out the local dining establishments then you might want to get started with this at Doolittles Woodfire Grill on Winnetka. The filet with cream sauce is outstanding but it's hard to choose when there are so many other options, such as the barbeque chicken. All of their meats are cooked over a wood fire and the taste, not to mention the smell, is incredible. If you are looking for a hometown tavern yo call your own, hop on over to Schullers Bar on Country Club Drive. This is a friendly place where you can kick back with your friends and chat over a beer, bar snacks and a game or two of pool.