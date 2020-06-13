Apartment List
MN
/
golden valley
Last updated June 13 2020

358 Apartments for rent in Golden Valley, MN

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Mallard Creek
8350 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,430
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1017 sqft
Conveniently located near I-394 and Brookview Golf Course. Recently renovated units include laundry, carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Community features pool, 24-hour gym, upscale clubhouse and garage for snowy winters.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
13 Units Available
Arcata Apartments
901 Xenia Ave S, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,410
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1083 sqft
This apartment complex features a pool deck with gas grills, outdoor TVs, bocce ball court, and a fire pit. Located five minutes from the heart of Minneapolis and within walking distance of shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:56pm
11 Units Available
West End Trails
1500 Douglas Drive North, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
780 sqft
Conveniently located in Golden Valley with easy access to Highways 55 and 100, West End Trails offers nearby shopping, dining, recreation opportunities and an easy commute to work. Come and live in this great community in Golden Valley.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
61 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,139
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1083 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,295
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 05:03pm
25 Units Available
Hello Apartments
9201 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1157 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hello Apartments in Golden Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Valley View Apartments
6537 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
The Valley View Apartments offer unique one and two bedroom apartments in Golden Valley, MN.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
3 Units Available
Valley Village Apartments
600 N Lilac Dr, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
780 sqft
Minutes from downtown Minneapolis and Theodore Wirth Park for recreation. Upscale amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposals and extra storage. Pet-friendly community offers a community garden, covered parking and on-site laundry.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2020 Sumter Avenue N
2020 Sumter Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,990
2452 sqft
2020 Sumter Avenue N Available 06/30/20 Completely Renovated! - Pet Friendly! Submit contact form for more details and to schedule a showing. Beautifully updated home in a wonderful neighborhood. Shows like a quality new construction.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1408 Winnetka Ave N
1408 Winnetka Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2212 sqft
Come view this 4-bed, 1.

1 of 9

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
6401 Phoenix St
6401 Phoenix Street, Golden Valley, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
1936 sqft
Available 06/01/19 4BD Renovated Golden Valley Home for Rent - Property Id: 107069 Text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you a list of available homes! Renovated 4 BR/2 Bath home! This wonderful home is in
Results within 1 mile of Golden Valley
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro
3501 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Town-home Available - Spacious 2 bedroom townhome in desirable and convenient New Hope Location. (RLNE3878483)
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,236
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,218
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:56pm
Winnetka Hills
16 Units Available
Crystal Village
3016 Sumter Ave N, Crystal, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
902 sqft
Come home to quality, clean and comfortable living when you choose Crystal Village Apartments for your new apartment home! Recently remodeled one and two bedroom apartments available in a quiet, sprawling community with mature trees, ample green
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eliot
19 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1423 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1269 sqft
Upscale living meets easy urban access and the beauty of nature. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and carpet. Pet-friendly community offers pool, clubhouse and conference room. Close to city shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,119
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,188
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Robbinsdale
41 Units Available
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,325
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eliot
17 Units Available
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,233
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1270 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sunny Hollow
8 Units Available
Hillsboro Court
2701 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
980 sqft
Dogs, Cats and their human companions love living at Hillsboro Court because the homes are clean and inviting, the staff is welcoming and professional and the location is convenient.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sunny Hollow
11 Units Available
Burgundy Apartments
2911 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Burgundy Apartments offers one of the best apartment values in the Twin Cities area with unique spacious one & two bedroom floor plans with plenty of closet and storage space. All units have renovated kitchens, some with patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
Willow Park
1 Unit Available
Westwood Chateau
2242 Nevada Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Westwood Chateau is located in a nice quite area of St. Louis Park across from a park and with easy access to highways 100 & 7 and I394. We are minutes from the lakes and shopping.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
632 Morgan Ave South
632 Morgan Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1620 sqft
632 Morgan Ave South Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom house in Bryn-Mawr neighborhood with a view! - Another fantastic listing from Steve and Housing Hub! Available 07/1/20 This spacious 3 bedroom home sits between a large front and back yard
City GuideGolden Valley
In an odd twist and thanks to heavy-hitting employers, more people work in Golden Valley than actually live there. More than 30,000 work there, roughly 10,000 more than the permanent population!

With a permanent population of just over 20,000 people and a worker population over more than 30,000, Golden Valley has a robust economy. While there may be a huge workforce, Golden Valley itself offers the best of small city living coupled with all of the amenities you would expect to find in a major city 10 times its size. With great schools, plenty of jobs and a family-friendly environment, Golden Valley is a great place to live and work.

Moving to Golden Valley

Moving here is pretty much the standard routine of a credit check, references and security deposit. The credit check is cursory and any credit issues are generally overcome with the security deposit. If you have pets you might need an additional deposit for them so be sure and ask.

Rental prices can vary greatly depending on how much space you need. Because of the odd workforce to resident ratio, there are plenty of studio apartments with all bills paid. Often these are listed as executive suites so pay attention when reading ads or searching online.

Neighborhoods in Golden Valley

Glenwood Junction: In the SE corner of town, Glenwood Junction is the priciest neighborhood for homeowners, but pretty reasonable for renters. While most of the real estate is owned, some apartments and rental homes can be found. Lakes, ponds and parks gets residents out of doors during the weekend, and both Hwy 100 and I-394 going through the nabe makes commutes a breeze. $$$

Sweeney Lake area: Just east of Hwy 100 and north of Glenwood Junction, this area is another neighborhood that revolves around the available outdoor rec opportunities. Apartments are scarce here, instead search for a rental home or townhome. $$$$$

Country Club area: Just west of the Sweeney Lake area, the Country Club area is one of the most popular spots for renters. A plethora of apartment complexes -- some new and sprawling -- coupled with reasonable rental rates sways many a renter to this community. $$$

Living in Golden Valley

This is a great place to raise a family with good schools and plenty of job opportunities. Every year in May the city celebrates with Golden Valley Days, a community festival that has fireworks and activities for the whole family to enjoy.  If you are looking for a great place to start when it comes to trying out the local dining establishments then you might want to get started with this at Doolittles Woodfire Grill on Winnetka. The filet with cream sauce is outstanding but it's hard to choose when there are so many other options, such as the barbeque chicken. All of their meats are cooked over a wood fire and the taste, not to mention the smell, is incredible. If you are looking for a hometown tavern yo call your own, hop on over to Schullers Bar on Country Club Drive. This is a friendly place where you can kick back with your friends and chat over a beer, bar snacks and a game or two of pool.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Golden Valley?
The average rent price for Golden Valley rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,870.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Golden Valley?
Some of the colleges located in the Golden Valley area include Anoka Technical College, Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, and Metropolitan State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Golden Valley?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Golden Valley from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

