Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 AM

106 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Minneapolis, MN

Last updated June 11 at 07:18pm
Loring Park
14 Units Available
430 Oak Grove Apartments
430 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1130 sqft
An award-winning historic Loring Park icon. Gorgeous limestone architecture and a Grand Foyer entrance. Luxury apartments and multi-level lofts with dramatic windows, impressive finishes, and unique spaces offer the very best in elegant lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Warehouse District
150 Units Available
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1232 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Uptown
20 Units Available
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1047 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Uptown
127 Units Available
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1230 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Warehouse District
17 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1064 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Loop
14 Units Available
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1204 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Loring Park
14 Units Available
Vue
415 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1102 sqft
1-3 bedroom and studio apartments available at VUE Apartments in Minneapolis, MN. First class amenities onsite. Picturesque city skyline views. Near high-end shops, restaurants and transit hubs. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Marcy - Holmes
17 Units Available
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1015 sqft
Resort-style community with outdoor pool, hot tub, patio cinema, fireside lounge. Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments, some with balconies. Modern kitchens, fiber internet connections, in-unit laundry. Near University of Minnesota with easy access to I-35.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Downtown West
54 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
$
Downtown East
111 Units Available
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ox-Op in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
Nicollet Island
19 Units Available
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1244 sqft
Located in the heart of the Minneapolis River District within walking distance of unique clubs and restaurants, including the Herbivorous Butcher and Red Stag Supperclub.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sheridan
10 Units Available
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1045 sqft
Northeast is a hub for artists, brewers, bikers, and restaurants - and at Mezzo (which means "middle"), you're in the center of it all.
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
Cedar Isles - Dean
42 Units Available
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1549 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
University
41 Units Available
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1135 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Ericsson
8 Units Available
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1148 sqft
Oaks Station Place Apartments offers choices, with 104 residential apartments and first floor retail spaces. The units have on-site laundry, patios and balconies, garbage disposals, hardwood floors and granite counters.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
North Loop
29 Units Available
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Cedar Isles - Dean
15 Units Available
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1085 sqft
Lake Calhoun Flats is near West Calhoun Parkway. Provides access to Uptown/Downtown Minneapolis' eclectic dining and premier retail. Features laundry facilities. Fine granite counters. Internet access and cafe. A pristine lake view.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Loop
14 Units Available
Variant
315 N 7th Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,719
1099 sqft
Nestled in one of the most active, vibrant communities in Minneapolis and with downtown just steps away, these apartments feature private balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and beautiful quartz countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
Downtown West
37 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 10 at 05:39pm
Elliot Park
10 Units Available
HQ Apartments
816 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1150 sqft
Welcome to Your New Lair HQ apartments are your headquarters for upscale luxury in Elliot Park, Minneapolis.
Last updated June 12 at 10:42am
Uptown
11 Units Available
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1111 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and quartz countertops. Underground parking garage, car wash service. Rooftop pool with jacuzzi and outdoor firepits. Convenient location in walkable Uptown neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cedar-Riverside
16 Units Available
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
821 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
CARAG
17 Units Available
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1208 sqft
Conveniently situated in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. Luxury community featuring pool, fire pit and clubhouse. Tenants can enjoy granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Warehouse District
20 Units Available
The Paxon
360 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1024 sqft
Fantastic location in the Implement Row district of Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with a washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, ice maker and hardwood floors. This luxury community features pool, sauna, yoga classes, hot tub and more.

June 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report. Minneapolis rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minneapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Minneapolis rents declined slightly over the past month

Minneapolis rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Minneapolis stand at $914 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,153 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Minneapolis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Minneapolis, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Minneapolis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Minneapolis, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Minneapolis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Minneapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $1,153 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Minneapolis.
    • While Minneapolis' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Minneapolis than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,376.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

