elliot park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
337 Apartments for rent in Elliot Park, Minneapolis, MN
Last updated July 10 at 07:03am
14 Units Available
FIT Apartments
515 E Grant St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,084
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,176
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at FIT Apartments in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
22 Units Available
East Village
1401 11th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,200
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
913 sqft
The East Village apartments are located in downtown Minneapolis, with a thriving lifestyle and access to major restaurants, theaters and shopping. The units have large kitchens, laundries, patios, balconies, dishwashers, and more.
Last updated July 10 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
HQ Apartments
816 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,345
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1150 sqft
Welcome to Your New LairHQ apartments are your headquarters for upscale luxury in Elliot Park, Minneapolis.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
929 Portland Avenue
929 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2bd 2ba condo in Downtown Minneapolis, Skysacpe building.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
521 S 7th Street
521 South 7th Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1473 sqft
A wall of windows! 2ND BATHROOM READY. This luxury condominium can be used for LIVE/WORK even as a full business with approval from the board.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
557 S 10th Street
557 South 10th Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
2346 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent a Grant Park city home. This corner townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 parking stalls along with hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Spacious finished lower level with pool table, den area and additional bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
500 East Grant Street
500 East Grant Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,800
989 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come view this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis, available mid-August! This home features hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, and a spectacular view of
Results within 1 mile of Elliot Park
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
106 Units Available
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,285
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1138 sqft
Modern new construction in the heart of historic Minneapolis, Marquee offers the perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
37 Units Available
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,245
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1280 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
821 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$859
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$973
453 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Minneapolis, with easy access to public transportation. Apartments feature tile floors, extra storage room, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,032
525 sqft
Bigos Management brings you Ridgewood Arches and a high standard of living in every unit, with access to Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis. Units feature 24-hour laundry facilities, and patios, balcony, and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
46 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,195
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,496
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
23 Units Available
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,710
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,626
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1185 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
30 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,257
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
62 Units Available
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
720 sqft
With stunning river views and conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis' Gateway district, Rivergate Apartments offers one and two bedroom units for the on-the-go professional looking for a comfortable place to come home to.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
56 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,330
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
15 Units Available
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,234
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
47 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,372
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$983
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
710 sqft
High-rise living within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Newly remodeled units with panoramic views of the city. Game room, party lounge, and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
24 Units Available
The Paxon
360 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,223
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1024 sqft
Fantastic location in the Implement Row district of Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with a washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, ice maker and hardwood floors. This luxury community features pool, sauna, yoga classes, hot tub and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
LaSalle Apartments
36 S 9th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,010
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
671 sqft
Centrally located near downtown Minneapolis and the business district, these units offer unique floor plans, high ceilings and European-style washer/dryers, as well as with controlled access, community rooms and guest suites for visitors.
Last updated July 10 at 10:52am
38 Units Available
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,434
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,789
1409 sqft
New construction community with lavish amenities. On-site Jacuzzi spa, penthouse lounge, skyway connection and private dining room. Fitness center, boxing station and more. LEED-certified building. Designer finishes. Personal errand services.
