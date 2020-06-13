288 Apartments for rent in Minneapolis, MN

Split by the Mississipp’

Minneapolis is divided into east and west, defined by the Mississippi River, with Central in the city’s heart, just west of the Mississippi. Southwest and South are (rather intuitively) below Central and west of the Mississippi, North and Northeast are above Central, and Southeast is (rather non-intuitively) located directly east of Central. Northeast and Southeast are the only two communities east of the Mississippi. These six general areas break down into eleven distinctive communities, and each community further breaks down into smaller neighborhoods.

Traffic in Minneapolis isn’t that bad, so consider basing your apartment search more on finding a community that fits your personality than on job proximity. Speaking of traffic, the City of Lakes has many green options for your commute, including a system of light metro rail trains as well as commuter trains that stretch to the suburbs. Bike Magazine also rated Minneapolis the #1 Bike-Friendly City in 2010, so if you can’t leave home without your ten-speed, you’ll love this area when it’s not too cold. If you do decide to keep your car and live in the downtown area make sure you factor in the cost of a parking garage for your apartment or an assigned parking spot. Parking can add up to $100 to your monthly rent.

Prince is a famous Minneapolitan, and since we really love Prince, we’ve named the city’s six main areas after his songs: Do It All Night, 1999, Little Red Corvette, I Would Die 4 U, She’s Always In My Hair, and Raspberry Beret.