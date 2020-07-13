Apartment List
/
MN
/
minneapolis
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

181 Apartments for rent in Minneapolis, MN with pool

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
North Loop
Variant
315 N 7th Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,878
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1106 sqft
Nestled in one of the most active, vibrant communities in Minneapolis and with downtown just steps away, these apartments feature private balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and beautiful quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
38 Units Available
Southdale
The Lorient Apartments
4500 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,500
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1541 sqft
A spacious community with fenced-in dog areas, private backyards, a BBQ area and a courtyard. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Near Galleria Mall and Hwy 62.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
North Loop
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,355
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1180 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
21 Units Available
Downtown West
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,501
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
1175 sqft
Prestige. Price. Convenience The Churchill, located on Marquette Avenue South near the heart of downtown Minneapolis, is an elite address for those with a taste for luxury. Every apartment has at least one balcony with spectacular views.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
29 Units Available
Seward
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,034
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,116
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
858 sqft
1-2 bedroom and studio apartments for rent. Walk-in closets in each unit. Laundry units. Patio or balcony for each unit. Community fitness center with indoor swimming pool, tanning, sauna and sun deck. Onsite business center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
Warehouse District
Mill City Apts
625 2nd St N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
979 sqft
Great Mill City location in the beautiful North Loop neighborhood. Near all amenities. Luxury units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Grounds offer pool, gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
14 Units Available
Cedar Isles - Dean
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,213
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1085 sqft
Lake Calhoun Flats is near West Calhoun Parkway. Provides access to Uptown/Downtown Minneapolis' eclectic dining and premier retail. Features laundry facilities. Fine granite counters. Internet access and cafe. A pristine lake view.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
23 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,458
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,706
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,494
1343 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 7 at 10:04pm
46 Units Available
Lyn Lake
Blue
2922 Aldrich Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,219
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1056 sqft
Contemporary community constructed with sustainable materials and offering many upgrades. Full-size washers/dryers, wood flooring, raised ceilings and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park, fitness center, sauna and spa.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 02:36pm
7 Units Available
Uptown
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,020
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,158
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
885 sqft
The Calhoun & West Calhoun Apartments offer beautiful renovated apartment homes with a new fitness center, party room and much more! A brand new look for your new home! We are also in a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
Warehouse District
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,229
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1051 sqft
Growing community located in North Loop near the Warehouse District. State of the art building with eco-friendly features. Features include high-quality granite counters, excellent hardwood floors, internet access and laundry units.
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Lyn Lake
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,291
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,022
1029 sqft
A green living community just one block from Lyndale Avenue, this development offers a series of amenities, including LED lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and balconies.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
CARAG
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,445
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1208 sqft
Conveniently situated in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. Luxury community featuring pool, fire pit and clubhouse. Tenants can enjoy granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
12 Units Available
Triangle
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,045
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Embassy in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Marcy - Holmes
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1015 sqft
Resort-style community with outdoor pool, hot tub, patio cinema, fireside lounge. Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments, some with balconies. Modern kitchens, fiber internet connections, in-unit laundry. Near University of Minnesota with easy access to I-35.
Verified

1 of 162

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
94 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,340
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1258 sqft
Introducing Rafter, 283 brand new apartments and penthouses built with quality concrete construction by more than 600 men and women. The 26-story building has unobstructed views in all directions.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 24 at 11:37pm
33 Units Available
Lyn Lake
Lime
2904 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,235
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
7557 sqft
The Lime community thrives both inside and out. Situated in Lyn Lake proper, our excellent walk, transit and bike scores mean youll live right in the thick of it, with immediate access to just about anything you need.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Elliot Park
HQ Apartments
816 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,345
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1150 sqft
Welcome to Your New LairHQ apartments are your headquarters for upscale luxury in Elliot Park, Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Uptown
Revel
1300 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,300
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1086 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans feature modern kitchens with open layouts and luxury finishes. Enjoy uptown living with shopping, dining, nightlife entertainment within walking distance. Enjoy heated pool, rooftop sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown West
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1125 sqft
New units available in the historic Gurley Candy Company building. This North Loop Warehouse District gem has been transformed into stunning lofts. From studio to 2+ bedroom floor plans, featuring pool, gym and spa.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Nicollet Island
110 1st Ave NE
110 Northeast 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,800
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 The Falls and Pinnacle - Property Id: 68965 Available starting August 1st Address: 110 1st Ave NE City: NE Minneapolis (across the river from Guthrie Theater) Square Feet: 912 Rent: $1800/month (negotiable for lease 2 years

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown West
401 S 1st Street
401 South 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,295
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the heart of the Mill District with sweeping views of the Mississippi River, St.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
CARAG
3520 Emerson Avenue S
3520 Emerson Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$860
550 sqft
Another Listing by Gyniek White @Renters Warehouse. This charming Studio has recently been remodeled with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, Plenty of kitchen storage as well as two large closets.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown West
100 3rd Avenue S
100 3rd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,295
1062 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live affordably on the 21st floor in The Carlyle and enjoy the best in luxury, amenities, services, views and location of any high rise condo development in all of Mpls.

July 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report. Minneapolis rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minneapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report. Minneapolis rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minneapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Minneapolis rents declined moderately over the past month

Minneapolis rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Minneapolis stand at $911 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,150 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Minneapolis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent decreases have been occurring not just in the city of Minneapolis, but across many other cities in the state. Rents have dropped in 1 of the largest 10 cities in Minnesota for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,818; of the 10 largest Minnesota cities that we have data for, 7 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Forest Lake experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Burnsville, Minnetonka, and Duluth have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 0.7%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Minneapolis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Minneapolis, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Minneapolis is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Minneapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $1,150 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Minneapolis fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Tulsa (+1.2%), Indianapolis (+1.2%), and Kansas City (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Minneapolis than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,367.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,440
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -0.2%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.5%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMinneapolis 3 BedroomsMinneapolis Accessible ApartmentsMinneapolis Apartments under $800Minneapolis Apartments under $900
    Minneapolis Apartments with BalconyMinneapolis Apartments with GarageMinneapolis Apartments with GymMinneapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMinneapolis Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMinneapolis Apartments with Parking
    Minneapolis Apartments with PoolMinneapolis Apartments with Washer-DryerMinneapolis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMinneapolis Furnished ApartmentsMinneapolis Pet Friendly PlacesMinneapolis Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
    Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
    Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
    Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
    Elliot ParkCarag

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
    North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
    Augsburg University