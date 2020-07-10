Apartment List
/
MN
/
minneapolis
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

154 Apartments for rent in Minneapolis, MN with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
5 Units Available
Sheridan
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
31 Units Available
Downtown West
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,257
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
$
85 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,395
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
929 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Cedar Isles - Dean
The Lakes Residences
2622 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,835
1116 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,115
1961 sqft
Boutique and contemporary 1-2 bedroom residences. Apartments with studies. Lakefront penthouses for rent. Near West Lake Street in South Minneapolis. Ultra-luxuriant interiors with excellent views. Onsite laundry. Internet access and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
$
13 Units Available
Uptown
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,375
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
737 sqft
Just a five minute walk to White Rock Lake trail. On-site fitness center, business center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each modern home includes granite countertops, high ceilings, and wood-like flooring. Near shopping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
North Loop
Variant
315 N 7th Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,878
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1106 sqft
Nestled in one of the most active, vibrant communities in Minneapolis and with downtown just steps away, these apartments feature private balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and beautiful quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Central
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,051
389 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
503 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
712 sqft
Limited-time special: Save $500 on your first month's rent!* *Details apply, please contact us for more information. Welcome home to The Central.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Warehouse District
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
North Loop
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,355
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1180 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Ericsson
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,064
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,508
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1148 sqft
Oaks Station Place Apartments offers choices, with 104 residential apartments and first floor retail spaces. The units have on-site laundry, patios and balconies, garbage disposals, hardwood floors and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
8 Units Available
Powderhorn Park
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,050
461 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at SoPHI in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
68 Units Available
Warehouse District
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,425
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,702
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1405 sqft
Now Open! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in-person tour. SECOND & SECOND offers residents the energy and excitement of a central location in Minneapolis' hottest neighborhood, the North Loop.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Hiawatha
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,341
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1042 sqft
Steps from the Twin Cities’ best trails, lakes and riverside parks—and ideally nestled between both vibrant downtowns—life at Lowa46 makes every workday a breeze and weekends a blast. Bike the Greenway to Minnehaha Falls and Lake Nokomis.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
$
11 Units Available
Warehouse District
Borealis North Loop
721 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,595
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
951 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units, walking distance from Grand Rounds. Built with sustainability in mind, homes feature large windows and phone-operated key-locks. Residents have access to a sky lounge and a co-working space, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 8 at 09:59pm
11 Units Available
Warehouse District
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,455
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
835 sqft
Situated near Target Field in tree-lined North Loop. One- and two-bedroom flats and townhomes with ample closet space and in-unit washer/dryers. Package receiving services and reserved parking available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
43 Units Available
University
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,269
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1038 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
$
92 Units Available
Downtown East
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ox-Op in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
2 Units Available
Warehouse District
Mill City Apts
625 2nd St N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
979 sqft
Great Mill City location in the beautiful North Loop neighborhood. Near all amenities. Luxury units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Grounds offer pool, gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Loring Park
Vue
415 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,325
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1092 sqft
1-3 bedroom and studio apartments available at VUE Apartments in Minneapolis, MN. First class amenities onsite. Picturesque city skyline views. Near high-end shops, restaurants and transit hubs. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Uptown
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,222
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1032 sqft
Luxury Uptown apartments. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Heated bathroom floors. Community has heated garage and on-site retail. Just blocks from Lake Calhoun.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
40 Units Available
Cedar Isles - Dean
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,451
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1549 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 10 at 10:52am
$
38 Units Available
Downtown West
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,434
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,789
1409 sqft
New construction community with lavish amenities. On-site Jacuzzi spa, penthouse lounge, skyway connection and private dining room. Fitness center, boxing station and more. LEED-certified building. Designer finishes. Personal errand services.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
47 Units Available
Downtown East
Edition
511 South 4th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,280
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1280 sqft
Three boutique East Town Minneapolis apartment buildings located in the heart of Minneapolis. Near four-acre Commons Park. Skyway system and retailers nearby. Patio and balcony available. Granite top counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Cedar Isles - Dean
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,213
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1085 sqft
Lake Calhoun Flats is near West Calhoun Parkway. Provides access to Uptown/Downtown Minneapolis' eclectic dining and premier retail. Features laundry facilities. Fine granite counters. Internet access and cafe. A pristine lake view.

July 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report. Minneapolis rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minneapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report. Minneapolis rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minneapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Minneapolis rents declined moderately over the past month

Minneapolis rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Minneapolis stand at $911 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,150 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Minneapolis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent decreases have been occurring not just in the city of Minneapolis, but across many other cities in the state. Rents have dropped in 1 of the largest 10 cities in Minnesota for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,818; of the 10 largest Minnesota cities that we have data for, 7 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Forest Lake experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Burnsville, Minnetonka, and Duluth have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 0.7%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Minneapolis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Minneapolis, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Minneapolis is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Minneapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $1,150 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Minneapolis fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Tulsa (+1.2%), Indianapolis (+1.2%), and Kansas City (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Minneapolis than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,367.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,440
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -0.2%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.5%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMinneapolis 3 BedroomsMinneapolis Accessible ApartmentsMinneapolis Apartments under $800Minneapolis Apartments under $900
    Minneapolis Apartments with BalconyMinneapolis Apartments with GarageMinneapolis Apartments with GymMinneapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMinneapolis Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMinneapolis Apartments with Parking
    Minneapolis Apartments with PoolMinneapolis Apartments with Washer-DryerMinneapolis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMinneapolis Furnished ApartmentsMinneapolis Pet Friendly PlacesMinneapolis Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
    Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
    Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
    Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
    Elliot ParkCarag

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
    North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
    Augsburg University