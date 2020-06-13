121 Apartments for rent in New Brighton, MN📍
1 of 3
1 of 7
1 of 10
1 of 33
1 of 16
1 of 26
1 of 7
1 of 20
1 of 44
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 11
1 of 5
1 of 8
1 of 4
1 of 12
1 of 7
1 of 20
1 of 48
1 of 33
1 of 20
1 of 28
1 of 3
1 of 34
New Brighton has everything going for it: a rich cultural history, hospitable living conditions, and some of the best parks and recreation you can find outside the pages of a glossy magazine. Originally a native American settlement based upon Rice Creek harvests, the town expanded steadily after its incorporation in 1890. The stockyards that once made New Brighton a "town of cows" have since been replaced by farms and a sprawling mass of residential districts, but make no mistake - the city is still as alive and vibrant as it ever was, not to mention easier on the olfactory nerves.
Ideally, you should start looking for apartments for rent in New Brighton at least a month or two before the planned move. The City celebrates its incorporation as Stockyard Day on the eighth of August, so the best time to move would be in the weeks leading up to the festivities, in order to help speed up acclimatization--plus, you want to go to the celebration, right? Also, it's important to note that you have to take care to ensure the availability of clean water - the aquifers underneath the city are high in mineral content, and the water is harder than in surrounding areas.
New Brighton is a predominantly residential city, and the town map reflects that - there are a large number of schools, multiple places of worship (for a diverse range of denominations), and an extensive range of apartment complexes(known collectively as the Polynesian, after one of the more fashionable compounds). Here are a couple of the main areas where you can look to find your new home.
County Road and Silver Lane: Most of these complexes have 1 or 2 bedroom apartments that are easy on the pocket without compromising quality of life. $$$
Wexford Heights: For those who prefer living in more expansive apartment homes, the housing development here provides a slightly costlier alternative. $$$$
The natural beauty of New Brighton could make Wordsworth cry with joy. The city has parks and natural reserves of various sizes running through its entirety. Rice Creek also makes a brief appearance in the northwest - but the crown jewel is probably Long Lake Regional Park, which is spread out over more than 200 acres. One could literally write poetry nestled in the lap of nature here. If the idea of writing a haiku scares you, you can still relish what New Brighton has to offer: enjoy the spirited and boisterous celebrations of the Stockyard Day, make friends, have a quiet lunch, or simply walk amidst the lush greenery. The natural beauty is complemented perfectly by the serene weather; New Brighton is situated precisely in the midst of the temperate zone, so the weather remains pleasant throughout almost the entire the year.
If one were to judge a city by its roads, New Brighton would come out with flying colors. The roadways are spacious and generally uncrowded, but snowfall has been known to make driving untenable during winters. Worry not, since the public transport system is well connected; so, trade your snowblower for a bus timetable, and you're good to go.