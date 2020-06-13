121 Apartments for rent in New Brighton, MN

Apartment List
1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Holland
2 Units Available
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kah Properties Poppyseed in New Brighton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
4 Units Available
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN
Studio
$930
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor South is centrally located, surrounded by shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, walking trails and more. A pet-friendly apartment complex, this is a comfortable living situation for your entire family.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
1 Unit Available
Fountain Terrace
751 1st Ave NW, New Brighton, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
726 sqft
Luxury community with units that have air conditioning, patios and internet. Community offers residents garage parking, picnic areas and controlled access. Convenient location near I-35W and I-694 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Hillside East Apartments
371 Old Highway 8 SW, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Long Lake
5 Units Available
The View
1300 Northwest Pkwy, New Brighton, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The View at Long Lake certainly deserves its name. Set in a beautiful, quiet lake-side environment, amenities including internet access and a 24-hour gym make this North Metro area community a must-see housing development.
Results within 1 mile of New Brighton
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
7 Units Available
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
917 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garden Oaks in Coon Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
Sandcastle
3 Units Available
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1065 sqft
Located in the Roseville/St. Anthony Village area, Aquarius Apartments provides easy access to both St. Paul and Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St. Anthony
23 Units Available
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
Studio
$1,302
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Flanery Park
1 Unit Available
1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE
1594 73 1/2 Avenue Northeast, Fridley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
Available 09/01/20 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE - Property Id: 297905 This spacious 1300 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of New Brighton
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Marcy - Holmes
19 Units Available
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oliver & Wendell in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Bottineau
1 Unit Available
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1123 sqft
211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd! With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Marcy - Holmes
5 Units Available
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,325
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Archer in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Sheridan
8 Units Available
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
River Park
7 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Falcon Heights
15 Units Available
Larpenteur Manor Apartments
1740 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$938
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1000 sqft
One-bedroom apartments near bus lines and shopping for access to best of the Twin Cities. Carpeting and extra storage make apartments comfortable. Community includes pool, garage and on-site laundry. Cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
$
St. Anthony West
7 Units Available
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sheridan
9 Units Available
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,290
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
931 sqft
Northeast is a hub for artists, brewers, bikers, and restaurants - and at Mezzo (which means "middle"), you're in the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
University
42 Units Available
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,269
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1039 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Energy Park
12 Units Available
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,141
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,222
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wabbasso Lake
20 Units Available
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$989
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1025 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
St. Anthony
27 Units Available
2700 University
2700 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,338
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1237 sqft
Superb location on the Green Line puts you close to everything you need in St. Paul. Elegant interiors complement the spacious community amenities: coffee bar, green community, free sporting event tickets, cycling and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Nicollet Island
19 Units Available
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,683
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,846
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1343 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
City GuideNew Brighton
According to a local rumor that triggered a gold rush (literally!), there is a buried treasure to be found somewhere along the shores of the Long Lake in New Brighton. While you probably won't be magically blessed with gold in New Brighton, it might just be "the city that works for you," as the town's official motto declares.

New Brighton has everything going for it: a rich cultural history, hospitable living conditions, and some of the best parks and recreation you can find outside the pages of a glossy magazine. Originally a native American settlement based upon Rice Creek harvests, the town expanded steadily after its incorporation in 1890. The stockyards that once made New Brighton a "town of cows" have since been replaced by farms and a sprawling mass of residential districts, but make no mistake - the city is still as alive and vibrant as it ever was, not to mention easier on the olfactory nerves.

Moving to New Brighton

Ideally, you should start looking for apartments for rent in New Brighton at least a month or two before the planned move. The City celebrates its incorporation as Stockyard Day on the eighth of August, so the best time to move would be in the weeks leading up to the festivities, in order to help speed up acclimatization--plus, you want to go to the celebration, right? Also, it's important to note that you have to take care to ensure the availability of clean water - the aquifers underneath the city are high in mineral content, and the water is harder than in surrounding areas.

New Brighton Neighborhoods

New Brighton is a predominantly residential city, and the town map reflects that - there are a large number of schools, multiple places of worship (for a diverse range of denominations), and an extensive range of apartment complexes(known collectively as the Polynesian, after one of the more fashionable compounds). Here are a couple of the main areas where you can look to find your new home.

County Road and Silver Lane: Most of these complexes have 1 or 2 bedroom apartments that are easy on the pocket without compromising quality of life. $$$

Wexford Heights: For those who prefer living in more expansive apartment homes, the housing development here provides a slightly costlier alternative. $$$$

Nature Haven in the Middle of Urban Chaos

The natural beauty of New Brighton could make Wordsworth cry with joy. The city has parks and natural reserves of various sizes running through its entirety. Rice Creek also makes a brief appearance in the northwest - but the crown jewel is probably Long Lake Regional Park, which is spread out over more than 200 acres. One could literally write poetry nestled in the lap of nature here. If the idea of writing a haiku scares you, you can still relish what New Brighton has to offer: enjoy the spirited and boisterous celebrations of the Stockyard Day, make friends, have a quiet lunch, or simply walk amidst the lush greenery. The natural beauty is complemented perfectly by the serene weather; New Brighton is situated precisely in the midst of the temperate zone, so the weather remains pleasant throughout almost the entire the year.

If one were to judge a city by its roads, New Brighton would come out with flying colors. The roadways are spacious and generally uncrowded, but snowfall has been known to make driving untenable during winters. Worry not, since the public transport system is well connected; so, trade your snowblower for a bus timetable, and you're good to go.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in New Brighton?
The average rent price for New Brighton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,280.
What colleges and universities are located in or around New Brighton?
Some of the colleges located in the New Brighton area include Anoka Technical College, Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, and Metropolitan State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to New Brighton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Brighton from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

