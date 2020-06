121 Apartments for rent in New Brighton, MN

Moving to New Brighton

Ideally, you should start looking for apartments for rent in New Brighton at least a month or two before the planned move. The City celebrates its incorporation as Stockyard Day on the eighth of August, so the best time to move would be in the weeks leading up to the festivities, in order to help speed up acclimatization--plus, you want to go to the celebration, right? Also, it's important to note that you have to take care to ensure the availability of clean water - the aquifers underneath the city are high in mineral content, and the water is harder than in surrounding areas.