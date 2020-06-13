121 Apartments for rent in New Brighton, MN

Nature Haven in the Middle of Urban Chaos

The natural beauty of New Brighton could make Wordsworth cry with joy. The city has parks and natural reserves of various sizes running through its entirety. Rice Creek also makes a brief appearance in the northwest - but the crown jewel is probably Long Lake Regional Park, which is spread out over more than 200 acres. One could literally write poetry nestled in the lap of nature here. If the idea of writing a haiku scares you, you can still relish what New Brighton has to offer: enjoy the spirited and boisterous celebrations of the Stockyard Day, make friends, have a quiet lunch, or simply walk amidst the lush greenery. The natural beauty is complemented perfectly by the serene weather; New Brighton is situated precisely in the midst of the temperate zone, so the weather remains pleasant throughout almost the entire the year.

If one were to judge a city by its roads, New Brighton would come out with flying colors. The roadways are spacious and generally uncrowded, but snowfall has been known to make driving untenable during winters. Worry not, since the public transport system is well connected; so, trade your snowblower for a bus timetable, and you're good to go.