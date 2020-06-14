Apartment List
/
MN
/
minneapolis
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

160 Apartments for rent in Minneapolis, MN with garage

Minneapolis apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Uptown
25 Units Available
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,133
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1240 sqft
Sophisticated apartment community in the bustling Uptown neighborhood features contemporary design, and resort-like amenities like pools, cabanas, and courtyards. Granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom bamboo flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
Downtown West
39 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,263
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Warehouse District
3 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Lowry Hill
3 Units Available
311 Kenwood Parkway
311 Kenwood Parkway, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,340
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 311 Kenwood Parkway in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
West Calhoun
9 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
3708, 3720, 3620 W 32nd St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
600 sqft
Located just two blocks from Lake Calhoun in beautiful grounds surrounding a golf course. Fully equipped kitchen, new carpets and flooring, cat-friendly, garage, minimal traffic. Close to Calhoun Commons Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Marcy - Holmes
5 Units Available
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,325
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Archer in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Sheridan
8 Units Available
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Downtown West
26 Units Available
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,090
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With stunning river views and conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis' Gateway district, Rivergate Apartments offers one and two bedroom units for the on-the-go professional looking for a comfortable place to come home to.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Warehouse District
21 Units Available
The Paxon
360 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,471
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1024 sqft
Fantastic location in the Implement Row district of Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with a washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, ice maker and hardwood floors. This luxury community features pool, sauna, yoga classes, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Loring Park
13 Units Available
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,243
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,318
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
$
Downtown East
108 Units Available
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,195
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ox-Op in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Warehouse District
152 Units Available
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Whittier
4 Units Available
MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,080
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live Small. Venture Far. Discover a fresh and liberating option for city living at Modi. Thoughtfully designed compact studios and one bedroom apartments that give you the flexibility to live according to your own rules in the neighborhood you love.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Cedar Isles - Dean
16 Units Available
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,434
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,858
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1162 sqft
Situated along the Midtown Greenway. Thoughtfully appointed apartments in a community boasting Lake Calhoun views. Amenities include a fitness club, heated swimming pool and rooftop lounge. Residents can relax in the on-site restaurant and bar.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Nicollet Island
19 Units Available
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,683
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,846
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1343 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
CARAG
16 Units Available
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,445
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1208 sqft
Conveniently situated in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. Luxury community featuring pool, fire pit and clubhouse. Tenants can enjoy granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 05:20pm
Warehouse District
13 Units Available
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,535
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
835 sqft
Situated near Target Field in tree-lined North Loop. One- and two-bedroom flats and townhomes with ample closet space and in-unit washer/dryers. Package receiving services and reserved parking available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
East Calhoun
4 Units Available
Calhoun Shores Apartments
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
BIGGER IS BETTER! Live in luxury in sought-after Uptown Minneapolis while enjoying the most square footage around! Calhoun Shores Apartments is located across the street from Lake Calhoun, within walking distance of Calhoun Square and situated on
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
CARAG
5 Units Available
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$895
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fremont Apartments in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Lyn Lake
47 Units Available
Blue
2922 Aldrich Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,199
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1056 sqft
Contemporary community constructed with sustainable materials and offering many upgrades. Full-size washers/dryers, wood flooring, raised ceilings and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park, fitness center, sauna and spa.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central
14 Units Available
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,039
389 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
503 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
712 sqft
Welcome home to The Central. This vibrant boutique apartment community features modern, efficient studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. These bright and airy micro units offer comfortable, affordable living with access to it all.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lyn Lake
7 Units Available
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,305
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Murals of LynLake is located at 2833 Lyndale Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management. The Murals of LynLake offers Studio, 1 bedroom, and 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 557 to 1416 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:53pm
West Calhoun
8 Units Available
West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$903
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
520 sqft
Adjacent to Lake Calhoun, West Calhoun's updated apartments feature new kitchens and many with lake views. The perfect home for those with a busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:49pm
Uptown
9 Units Available
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,114
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,113
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
885 sqft
The Calhoun & West Calhoun Apartments offer beautiful renovated apartment homes with a new fitness center, party room and much more! A brand new look for your new home! We are also in a convenient location.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMinneapolis 3 BedroomsMinneapolis Accessible ApartmentsMinneapolis Apartments under $900
Minneapolis Apartments with BalconyMinneapolis Apartments with GarageMinneapolis Apartments with GymMinneapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMinneapolis Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMinneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Apartments with PoolMinneapolis Apartments with Washer-DryerMinneapolis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMinneapolis Furnished ApartmentsMinneapolis Pet Friendly PlacesMinneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University