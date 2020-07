Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage lobby cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog grooming area package receiving

Now Open! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in-person tour. SECOND & SECOND offers residents the energy and excitement of a central location in Minneapolis' hottest neighborhood, the North Loop. From its on-site retailer West Elm and central plaza to its unique and modern apartments, SECOND & SECOND provides the ultimate in luxury convenience. Offering a selection of Studio, One-bedroom and Two-bedroom apartments with large lofted options in the North Loop of Downtown, Minneapolis. Surround yourself in style with modern interiors that await your signature touch of decor. Retreat to one of our many work from home areas or refresh after your workday with plenty of vibrant social spaces including lounging areas perfectly suited to host your guests or socialize with neighbors. The North Loop. The most vibrant and walkable neighborhood in Minneapolis puts you next door to award-winning restaurants, stylish boutiques and craft taprooms. This is the neighborhood to work and live.