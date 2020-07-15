102 Studio Apartments for rent in Minneapolis, MN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
27 Units Available
CARAG
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,400
599 sqft
Conveniently situated in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. Luxury community featuring pool, fire pit and clubhouse. Tenants can enjoy granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 05:43 PM
46 Units Available
Lyn Lake
Blue
2922 Aldrich Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,219
507 sqft
Contemporary community constructed with sustainable materials and offering many upgrades. Full-size washers/dryers, wood flooring, raised ceilings and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park, fitness center, sauna and spa.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 15 at 08:22 AM
$
35 Units Available
Downtown West
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,434
590 sqft
New construction community with lavish amenities. On-site Jacuzzi spa, penthouse lounge, skyway connection and private dining room. Fitness center, boxing station and more. LEED-certified building. Designer finishes. Personal errand services.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
41 Units Available
University
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,269
515 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Tangletown
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,295
630 sqft
Situated in the heart of Tangletown, one of Minneapolis's most vibrant neighborhoods. Units include in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community offers residents gym, clubhouse, bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
48 Units Available
Warehouse District
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,155
415 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
21 Units Available
Downtown West
LaSalle Apartments
36 S 9th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,010
474 sqft
Centrally located near downtown Minneapolis and the business district, these units offer unique floor plans, high ceilings and European-style washer/dryers, as well as with controlled access, community rooms and guest suites for visitors.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
13 Units Available
Loring Park
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,183
585 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Prime location in historic Loring Park neighborhood close to major freeways, downtown, the theater district and Walker Art Center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 06:01 PM
34 Units Available
University
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,169
402 sqft
The Sydney Hall Dinkytown apartments are high-luxury domiciles near the University of Minnesota, close to campus classrooms, sports facilities, entertainment venues, shopping, and restaurants. The units have granite counters and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 05:54 PM
18 Units Available
Dinkytown
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,269
491 sqft
Located just steps from the center of the University of Minnesota. Luxurious units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Residents can enjoy courtyard, elevator and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
9 Units Available
Powderhorn Park
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,050
461 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at SoPHI in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
69 Units Available
Warehouse District
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,425
597 sqft
Now Open! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in-person tour. SECOND & SECOND offers residents the energy and excitement of a central location in Minneapolis' hottest neighborhood, the North Loop.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
North Loop
Variant
315 N 7th Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
528 sqft
Nestled in one of the most active, vibrant communities in Minneapolis and with downtown just steps away, these apartments feature private balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and beautiful quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 09:06 PM
7 Units Available
CARAG
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$895
340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fremont Apartments in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 08:45 PM
15 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,445
541 sqft
Located in the heart of the Minneapolis River District within walking distance of unique clubs and restaurants, including the Herbivorous Butcher and Red Stag Supperclub.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
9 Units Available
Uptown
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,204
557 sqft
Luxury Uptown apartments. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Heated bathroom floors. Community has heated garage and on-site retail. Just blocks from Lake Calhoun.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
7 Units Available
Ericsson
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,061
528 sqft
Oaks Station Place Apartments offers choices, with 104 residential apartments and first floor retail spaces. The units have on-site laundry, patios and balconies, garbage disposals, hardwood floors and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:18 AM
16 Units Available
Uptown
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,299
522 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and quartz countertops. Underground parking garage, car wash service. Rooftop pool with jacuzzi and outdoor firepits. Convenient location in walkable Uptown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Loring Park
225 Place Apartments
225 W 15th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$899
450 sqft
Welcome to vintage living in the heart of Minneapolis. Built in 1911, these apartments have historic charm and are situated in a great location. Historic features include original hardwood floors, claw-foot tubs and built in cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
25 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,458
603 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Whittier
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
490 sqft
Opening Jan. 1, 2018, right off the Midtown Greenway. Newly constructed studio to three-bedroom units available. Conveniently located near fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Pet-friendly, lots of sunlight.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 03:32 PM
$
7 Units Available
West Calhoun
West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$883
360 sqft
Adjacent to Lake Calhoun, West Calhoun's updated apartments feature new kitchens and many with lake views. The perfect home for those with a busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 14 at 03:33 PM
6 Units Available
Uptown
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,015
340 sqft
The Calhoun & West Calhoun Apartments offer beautiful renovated apartment homes with a new fitness center, party room and much more! A brand new look for your new home! We are also in a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
10 Units Available
Marcy - Holmes
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,325
395 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Archer in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report. Minneapolis rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minneapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Minneapolis rents declined moderately over the past month

Minneapolis rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Minneapolis stand at $911 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,150 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Minneapolis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent decreases have been occurring not just in the city of Minneapolis, but across many other cities in the state. Rents have dropped in 1 of the largest 10 cities in Minnesota for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,818; of the 10 largest Minnesota cities that we have data for, 7 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Forest Lake experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Burnsville, Minnetonka, and Duluth have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 0.7%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Minneapolis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Minneapolis, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Minneapolis is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Minneapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $1,150 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Minneapolis fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Tulsa (+1.2%), Indianapolis (+1.2%), and Kansas City (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Minneapolis than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,367.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,440
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -0.2%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.5%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

