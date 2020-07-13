14 Apartments under $800 for rent in Minneapolis, MN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
14 Units Available
Stevens Square
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$775
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
755 sqft
You’re invited to come and tour one of the finest historical buildings within the Stevens Square Community.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Folwell
3600 Fremont Avenue North - 15
3600 North Fremont Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$765
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Results within 1 mile of Minneapolis
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
1 Unit Available
Highland
Saunders at the Park
2040 Saunders Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$795
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located in the west corner of Highland Park, 1 mile from the breathtaking Mississippi River, the Twin Cities are in your hand when you live at 2040 Saunders Avenue.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Merriam Park West
Town & Country Apartments
2214 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$785
260 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Town & Country Apts is located at 2214 Marshall Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Results within 5 miles of Minneapolis
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
17 Units Available
Eliot
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,321
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$408
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1270 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Hamline - Midway
Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$695
235 sqft
Charles Apartments is located at 1571 Charles Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
1 Unit Available
Hamline - Midway
Charles Place Apartments
1631 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Nestled in a quaint residential neighborhood Charles Place offers efficiency and one-bedroom apartments. Just off of University Ave, this charming 1940-built brick brownstone is just minutes from shopping centers, coffee shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
4 Units Available
Centennial
The Crest Apartments
6221 Shingle Creek Pky, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$755
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$893
832 sqft
The Crest Apartments offers affordable, spacious apartment homes for both the active and the easygoing lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1355
1355 West Cottage Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Results within 10 miles of Minneapolis
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
North of Maryland
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1365
1365 West Cottage Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
North of Maryland
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$760
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
Large 1 & 2 bedroom apartments available now! Come home to LaBlanche Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call LaBlanche home! Heat, water and trash are
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash

July 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report. Minneapolis rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minneapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report. Minneapolis rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minneapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Minneapolis rents declined moderately over the past month

Minneapolis rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Minneapolis stand at $911 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,150 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Minneapolis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent decreases have been occurring not just in the city of Minneapolis, but across many other cities in the state. Rents have dropped in 1 of the largest 10 cities in Minnesota for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,818; of the 10 largest Minnesota cities that we have data for, 7 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Forest Lake experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Burnsville, Minnetonka, and Duluth have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 0.7%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Minneapolis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Minneapolis, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Minneapolis is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Minneapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $1,150 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Minneapolis fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Tulsa (+1.2%), Indianapolis (+1.2%), and Kansas City (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Minneapolis than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,367.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,440
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -0.2%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.5%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

