110 Accessible Apartments for rent in Minneapolis, MN

$
Downtown East
110 Units Available
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,195
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ox-Op in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Warehouse District
16 Units Available
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,589
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,336
1204 sqft
Choose from a variety of floor plans in this elegant North Loop building. Huge windows, tall ceilings, lots of light. Modern amenities like quartz countertops, wood floors and patios in some units.
Warehouse District
154 Units Available
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
$
Whittier
4 Units Available
MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,080
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live Small. Venture Far. Discover a fresh and liberating option for city living at Modi. Thoughtfully designed compact studios and one bedroom apartments that give you the flexibility to live according to your own rules in the neighborhood you love.
North Loop
14 Units Available
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1204 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Cedar-Riverside
16 Units Available
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,365
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
821 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
$
Loring Park
22 Units Available
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,131
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
710 sqft
High-rise living within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Newly remodeled units with panoramic views of the city. Game room, party lounge, and fitness center.
Loring Park
16 Units Available
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$862
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
453 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Minneapolis, with easy access to public transportation. Apartments feature tile floors, extra storage room, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center.
Downtown West
33 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,353
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
$
West Calhoun
26 Units Available
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,304
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
Warehouse District
9 Units Available
Copham
607 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,589
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
960 sqft
Historic apartment with modern style located in the North Loop. Fitness center, public entertainment areas, roof deck and indoor dog run. Variety of floor plans for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
East Calhoun
4 Units Available
Calhoun Shores Apartments
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
BIGGER IS BETTER! Live in luxury in sought-after Uptown Minneapolis while enjoying the most square footage around! Calhoun Shores Apartments is located across the street from Lake Calhoun, within walking distance of Calhoun Square and situated on
Downtown West
37 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,263
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
$
North Loop
28 Units Available
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,355
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Uptown
19 Units Available
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,365
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
980 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
Warehouse District
16 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,315
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1064 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
$
Loring Park
14 Units Available
Vue
415 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,210
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1102 sqft
1-3 bedroom and studio apartments available at VUE Apartments in Minneapolis, MN. First class amenities onsite. Picturesque city skyline views. Near high-end shops, restaurants and transit hubs. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
$
Warehouse District
41 Units Available
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,326
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Whittier
9 Units Available
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,312
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
798 sqft
Opening Jan. 1, 2018, right off the Midtown Greenway. Newly constructed studio to three-bedroom units available. Conveniently located near fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Pet-friendly, lots of sunlight.
Warehouse District
4 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
$
Downtown West
28 Units Available
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,539
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,851
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,939
1409 sqft
New construction community with lavish amenities. On-site Jacuzzi spa, penthouse lounge, skyway connection and private dining room. Fitness center, boxing station and more. LEED-certified building. Designer finishes. Personal errand services.
Loring Park
14 Units Available
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,184
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Lyn Lake
20 Units Available
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,367
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1029 sqft
A green living community just one block from Lyndale Avenue, this development offers a series of amenities, including LED lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and balconies.
Loring Park
2 Units Available
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1500 Nicollet's upgraded kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter-tops, and a full size washer/dryer in every apartment home.

June 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report. Minneapolis rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minneapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Minneapolis rents declined slightly over the past month

Minneapolis rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Minneapolis stand at $914 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,153 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Minneapolis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Minneapolis, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Minneapolis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Minneapolis, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Minneapolis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Minneapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $1,153 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Minneapolis.
    • While Minneapolis' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Minneapolis than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,376.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

