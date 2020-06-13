187 Apartments for rent in Minneapolis, MN with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 05:20pm
Warehouse District
13 Units Available
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,535
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
835 sqft
Situated near Target Field in tree-lined North Loop. One- and two-bedroom flats and townhomes with ample closet space and in-unit washer/dryers. Package receiving services and reserved parking available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
East Calhoun
4 Units Available
Calhoun Shores Apartments
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
BIGGER IS BETTER! Live in luxury in sought-after Uptown Minneapolis while enjoying the most square footage around! Calhoun Shores Apartments is located across the street from Lake Calhoun, within walking distance of Calhoun Square and situated on
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Lyn Lake
47 Units Available
Blue
2922 Aldrich Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,199
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1056 sqft
Contemporary community constructed with sustainable materials and offering many upgrades. Full-size washers/dryers, wood flooring, raised ceilings and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park, fitness center, sauna and spa.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
Loring Park
14 Units Available
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,287
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,533
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1283 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Prime location in historic Loring Park neighborhood close to major freeways, downtown, the theater district and Walker Art Center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Loop
28 Units Available
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,355
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Uptown
19 Units Available
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,365
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
980 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Warehouse District
16 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,315
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1064 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Uptown
127 Units Available
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,329
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,697
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central
14 Units Available
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,039
389 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
503 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
712 sqft
Welcome home to The Central. This vibrant boutique apartment community features modern, efficient studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. These bright and airy micro units offer comfortable, affordable living with access to it all.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Loring Park
14 Units Available
Vue
415 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,210
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1102 sqft
1-3 bedroom and studio apartments available at VUE Apartments in Minneapolis, MN. First class amenities onsite. Picturesque city skyline views. Near high-end shops, restaurants and transit hubs. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Uptown
6 Units Available
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,236
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1032 sqft
Luxury Uptown apartments. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Heated bathroom floors. Community has heated garage and on-site retail. Just blocks from Lake Calhoun.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Warehouse District
41 Units Available
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,326
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Warehouse District
21 Units Available
The Paxon
360 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,471
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1024 sqft
Fantastic location in the Implement Row district of Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with a washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, ice maker and hardwood floors. This luxury community features pool, sauna, yoga classes, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Uptown
27 Units Available
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,133
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1240 sqft
Sophisticated apartment community in the bustling Uptown neighborhood features contemporary design, and resort-like amenities like pools, cabanas, and courtyards. Granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom bamboo flooring.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Whittier
9 Units Available
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,312
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
798 sqft
Opening Jan. 1, 2018, right off the Midtown Greenway. Newly constructed studio to three-bedroom units available. Conveniently located near fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Pet-friendly, lots of sunlight.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lyn Lake
7 Units Available
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,305
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Murals of LynLake is located at 2833 Lyndale Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management. The Murals of LynLake offers Studio, 1 bedroom, and 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 557 to 1416 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown East
46 Units Available
Edition
511 South 4th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,275
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1280 sqft
Three boutique East Town Minneapolis apartment buildings located in the heart of Minneapolis. Near four-acre Commons Park. Skyway system and retailers nearby. Patio and balcony available. Granite top counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:49pm
Uptown
9 Units Available
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,114
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,113
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
885 sqft
The Calhoun & West Calhoun Apartments offer beautiful renovated apartment homes with a new fitness center, party room and much more! A brand new look for your new home! We are also in a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Cedar Isles - Dean
42 Units Available
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,474
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1549 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Bottineau
1 Unit Available
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1123 sqft
211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd! With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Sheridan
9 Units Available
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,564
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1099 sqft
The Grain Belt buildings are historical. Features an outdoor plaza based on historic structures, a block-long promenade, and views of the city. In-unit laundry, patios and balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Marcy - Holmes
5 Units Available
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,325
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Archer in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Sheridan
8 Units Available
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 10:46am
$
Downtown West
28 Units Available
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,539
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,851
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,939
1409 sqft
New construction community with lavish amenities. On-site Jacuzzi spa, penthouse lounge, skyway connection and private dining room. Fitness center, boxing station and more. LEED-certified building. Designer finishes. Personal errand services.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Minneapolis, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Minneapolis renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

