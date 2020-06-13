212 Apartments for rent in Columbia Heights, MN

/
columbia heights
1 Unit Available
4416 Jackson street NE
4416 Jackson Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
Spacious brick house two car garage - Property Id: 293572 Beautiful brick house 1220 square foot?and a basement .2 car detached garage.close to bus line.nice fenced yard. 1.5 bathrooms.utilities not included.
1 Unit Available
3810 Jackson St NE
3810 Jackson Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1542 sqft
Great home and great neighborhood! Large kitchen, two plus bedrooms, lots of natural light and more! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. Application fee of $45.00/adult.
1 Unit Available
4323 Washington Street Northeast
4323 Washington Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
960 sqft
Coming soon in April ! Great cottage like home with lots of space! Bedrooms are spacious with lots of closet space. Kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space for the home chef. Visit www.goalproperties.
St. Anthony
23 Units Available
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
Studio
$1,302
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
North Park
1 Unit Available
Moore Lake Apartments
995 Lynde Dr NE, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
735 sqft
Boasting plenty of storage space, these large apartments include ceramic bathtubs, new windows, ceiling fans, and newer appliances. An on-site laundry facility and countless attractions within walking distance offer unparalleled convenience to tenants.
Bonny
1 Unit Available
5730 4th Street Northeast
5730 4th Street Northeast, Fridley, MN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1640 sqft
5730 4th Street Northeast Available 08/01/20 Location location location! This beautiful Fridley 3 bedroom townhouse is available 8/1!! Don't miss out! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse boasts tons of natural light, open concept kitchen and
Bonny
1 Unit Available
6050 6th Street NE
6050 6th Street Northeast, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
$700
2800 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
1 private room available - Property Id: 63786 Please read this post as it is very specific. Very spacious house 10 min from downtown. 1 Bedroom downstairs is available with newly remodeled bathroom. Shared space.
Audubon Park
1 Unit Available
1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy
1312 Saint Anthony Parkway, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
3 Bedroom large duplex - Property Id: 137792 Three bedroom large duplex recently remodeled. All hardwood floors. Large family room. Great neighbourhood. Call. 612 499 6293 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Waite Park
1 Unit Available
3259 Tyler St NE
3259 Northeast Tyler Street, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1448 sqft
Another fantastic listing by Renter's Warehouse!! Spacious 4 bedroom/ 1.5 bath with detached garage. This house features spacious bedrooms and lots of windows.
St. Anthony
1 Unit Available
3141 Stinson Boulevard
3141 Northeast Stinson Boulevard, St. Anthony, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1900 sqft
ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! **TO SET UP A SHOWING please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery.
Bottineau
1 Unit Available
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1123 sqft
211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd! With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of
6 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
Downtown West
49 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,326
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Downtown West
39 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,263
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Warehouse District
3 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Lowry Hill
3 Units Available
311 Kenwood Parkway
311 Kenwood Parkway, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,340
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 311 Kenwood Parkway in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
917 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garden Oaks in Coon Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Marcy - Holmes
19 Units Available
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oliver & Wendell in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Marcy - Holmes
5 Units Available
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,325
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Archer in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Sheridan
8 Units Available
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
River Park
7 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Holland
2 Units Available
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kah Properties Poppyseed in New Brighton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown West
26 Units Available
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,090
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With stunning river views and conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis' Gateway district, Rivergate Apartments offers one and two bedroom units for the on-the-go professional looking for a comfortable place to come home to.
Downtown West
19 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,355
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Columbia Heights rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,420.
Some of the colleges located in the Columbia Heights area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Columbia Heights from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.