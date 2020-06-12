Apartment List
/
MN
/
minneapolis
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM

165 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Minneapolis, MN

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
Warehouse District
9 Units Available
Copham
607 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
960 sqft
Historic apartment with modern style located in the North Loop. Fitness center, public entertainment areas, roof deck and indoor dog run. Variety of floor plans for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
Uptown
13 Units Available
Revel
1300 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1148 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans feature modern kitchens with open layouts and luxury finishes. Enjoy uptown living with shopping, dining, nightlife entertainment within walking distance. Enjoy heated pool, rooftop sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Warehouse District
Contact for Availability
The Archive
110 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archive in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Uptown
6 Units Available
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1032 sqft
Luxury Uptown apartments. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Heated bathroom floors. Community has heated garage and on-site retail. Just blocks from Lake Calhoun.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Cedar Isles - Dean
18 Units Available
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1162 sqft
Situated along the Midtown Greenway. Thoughtfully appointed apartments in a community boasting Lake Calhoun views. Amenities include a fitness club, heated swimming pool and rooftop lounge. Residents can relax in the on-site restaurant and bar.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Tangletown
5 Units Available
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1032 sqft
Situated in the heart of Tangletown, one of Minneapolis's most vibrant neighborhoods. Units include in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community offers residents gym, clubhouse, bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Downtown East
47 Units Available
Edition
511 South 4th St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1280 sqft
Three boutique East Town Minneapolis apartment buildings located in the heart of Minneapolis. Near four-acre Commons Park. Skyway system and retailers nearby. Patio and balcony available. Granite top counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Warehouse District
25 Units Available
Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1361 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Minneapolis with sweeping views of the Mississippi River. Modern kitchens with maple cabinets and granite countertops. Dramatic, oversized windows and many unique architectural features.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
West Calhoun
26 Units Available
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Windom
3 Units Available
City Limits
127 E 59th St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
888 sqft
City Limits Apartments is located less than 10 miles south from the vibrant city of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our community is nestled in the Windom neighborhood close to I-35 and MN-121.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Minnehaha
111 Units Available
Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow
5329 48th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1087 sqft
Appreciate a modern Minneapolis, Minnesota, lifestyle with an apartment home at Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow. Well-appointed interiors and on-trend finishes set you up to live your best life yet.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Warehouse District
24 Units Available
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1159 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 11 at 07:18pm
Loring Park
14 Units Available
430 Oak Grove Apartments
430 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1130 sqft
An award-winning historic Loring Park icon. Gorgeous limestone architecture and a Grand Foyer entrance. Luxury apartments and multi-level lofts with dramatic windows, impressive finishes, and unique spaces offer the very best in elegant lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Uptown
20 Units Available
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
980 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Warehouse District
17 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1064 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Central
14 Units Available
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
712 sqft
Welcome home to The Central. This vibrant boutique apartment community features modern, efficient studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. These bright and airy micro units offer comfortable, affordable living with access to it all.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
North Loop
14 Units Available
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1204 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Loring Park
14 Units Available
Vue
415 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1102 sqft
1-3 bedroom and studio apartments available at VUE Apartments in Minneapolis, MN. First class amenities onsite. Picturesque city skyline views. Near high-end shops, restaurants and transit hubs. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Marcy - Holmes
17 Units Available
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1015 sqft
Resort-style community with outdoor pool, hot tub, patio cinema, fireside lounge. Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments, some with balconies. Modern kitchens, fiber internet connections, in-unit laundry. Near University of Minnesota with easy access to I-35.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Downtown West
54 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown East
111 Units Available
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ox-Op in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
Nicollet Island
19 Units Available
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1244 sqft
Located in the heart of the Minneapolis River District within walking distance of unique clubs and restaurants, including the Herbivorous Butcher and Red Stag Supperclub.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 05:20pm
Warehouse District
13 Units Available
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
835 sqft
Situated near Target Field in tree-lined North Loop. One- and two-bedroom flats and townhomes with ample closet space and in-unit washer/dryers. Package receiving services and reserved parking available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
East Calhoun
3 Units Available
Calhoun Shores Apartments
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
BIGGER IS BETTER! Live in luxury in sought-after Uptown Minneapolis while enjoying the most square footage around! Calhoun Shores Apartments is located across the street from Lake Calhoun, within walking distance of Calhoun Square and situated on

June 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Minneapolis Rent Report. Minneapolis rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Minneapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Minneapolis rents declined slightly over the past month

Minneapolis rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Minneapolis stand at $914 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,153 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Minneapolis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Minneapolis, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Minneapolis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Minneapolis, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Minneapolis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Minneapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $1,153 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Minneapolis.
    • While Minneapolis' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Minneapolis than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,376.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

