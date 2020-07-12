/
prospect park
328 Apartments for rent in Prospect Park, Minneapolis, MN
27 Units Available
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,319
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
948 sqft
University of Minnesota student housing near campus, with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and transit. In the heart of Stadium Village. Furnished, pet-friendly units feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
East River Plaza is located at 301 SE St Anthony Ave. Minneapolis, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 Unit Available
2600 University Avenue Southeast
2600 Southeast University Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
899 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
University of Minnesota condo near to all
1 Unit Available
119 Cecil St SE Unit 2
119 Southeast Cecil Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
680 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Now showing this two-bed, 1-bath upper level duplex unit available early Sept. in Minneapolis! Beautiful wooded lot provides welcoming atmosphere and privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Prospect Park
16 Units Available
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,351
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,481
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1346 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.
34 Units Available
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,169
402 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
804 sqft
The Sydney Hall Dinkytown apartments are high-luxury domiciles near the University of Minnesota, close to campus classrooms, sports facilities, entertainment venues, shopping, and restaurants. The units have granite counters and in-unit laundry facilities.
18 Units Available
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,269
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
895 sqft
Located just steps from the center of the University of Minnesota. Luxurious units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Residents can enjoy courtyard, elevator and clubhouse.
29 Units Available
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,034
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,116
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
858 sqft
1-2 bedroom and studio apartments for rent. Walk-in closets in each unit. Laundry units. Patio or balcony for each unit. Community fitness center with indoor swimming pool, tanning, sauna and sun deck. Onsite business center.
13 Units Available
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,145
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RAY is located at 2323 Charles Avenue St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. RAY offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 372 to 955 sq.ft.
13 Units Available
Luna
2520 8th St S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
787 sqft
Centrally located In Riverside, Minneapolis, amenity-rich Luna Apartments offers everything you desire for a luminous lifestyle. Visit the Luna Lounge with game table, TVs, comfortable seating, wi-fi, and coffee bar.
34 Units Available
2700 University
2700 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,338
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1237 sqft
Superb location on the Green Line puts you close to everything you need in St. Paul. Elegant interiors complement the spacious community amenities: coffee bar, green community, free sporting event tickets, cycling and more.
8 Units Available
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$950
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
859 sqft
Live in Dinkytown just off I-35! Great for college students - just steps away from U of M, restaurants, theater and more. Quiet, residential-feeling community with on-site laundry and parking.
5 Units Available
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$939
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In a residential neighborhood, about 6 miles from downtown St. Paul. Easy access to highways 94 and 280. The one-bedroom apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes feature on-site laundry and off-street parking.
1 Unit Available
1090 16th Ave SE
1090 Southeast 16th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2016 sqft
Nice 3BR, 1 3/4 bathroom 2 story home with 3 finished levels. The main floor features a large kitchen with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a separate dining room and large living room with wood burning fireplace.
1 Unit Available
1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10
1365 North Eustis Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1 Unit Available
840 25th Ave. SE
840 Southeast 25th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST Nice duplex in a very quiet neighborhood right near the University of Minnesota campus. The unit has a great layout with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom on each level. Lots of storage room and large closets.
1 Unit Available
904 20th Ave SE
904 Southeast 20th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
6 Bedrooms
$3,775
2000 sqft
Available September 1, 2020 Fantastic location close to the UofM Campus, Dinkytown, East Bank, public transportation, bike paths, and dining and entertainment! This home has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a main floor living room, lower level
1 Unit Available
1092 14th Avenue SE
1092 Southeast 14th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2184 sqft
This home has been completely refinished from top to bottom with new flooring, new kitchen, new appliances, both bathrooms fully remodeled, LED lighting through-out the entire home, new 2nd floor porch, refinished oak wood, High-efficiency furnace
1 Unit Available
2338 Marshall Avenue
2338 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Apartment Features: Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1650 Deposit: $1650 Square Footage: 1,000 Ceilings: Very High Ceilings Pets: Cats allowed Lease term: 1 year Interior: Stainless steel appliances Full size stove and dishwasher Hardwood
1 Unit Available
2420 Seabury Avenue
2420 Seabury Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1950 sqft
Available August 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse.Demand location! This first-floor unit in an all-brick duplex overlooks West River Parkway with recreational trails right outside your door.
1 Unit Available
2329 Pillsbury St
2329 Pillsbury Street, St. Paul, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
1690 sqft
This single family home contains 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and over 1,690 sq. ft. of living space. This unit was built in 2001 and features a finished basement, central A/C and forced air heating.
1 Unit Available
1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-11
1355 North Eustis Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1 Unit Available
841 25th Ave. SE
841 Southeast 25th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Available Sept 1st, 2020. Nice 4 bed, 1.5 bath duplex on a very quiet neighborhood right near the U of M campus. The unit has a great layout with 2 bedrooms each level. Pet Friendly! Call or text 612-474-5200 inquiry@mainstaymn.com
1 Unit Available
215 Otis Avenue
215 Otis Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
2512 sqft
Spacious 3+Den in the Merriam Park West neighborhood of St Paul, just off of Mississippi River Blvd. This Shadow Falls condo occupies the entire 2nd floor of the building with over 2,500 sq ft.
