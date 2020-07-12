/
363 Apartments for rent in Whittier, Minneapolis, MN
Chroma
113 E 26th St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,285
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments in Whittier neighborhood, one block from MCAD and MIA. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens with island, granite counters. Features high ceilings, expansive windows, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony.
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,326
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
798 sqft
Opening Jan. 1, 2018, right off the Midtown Greenway. Newly constructed studio to three-bedroom units available. Conveniently located near fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Pet-friendly, lots of sunlight.
Pillsbury Estates
2508 Pillsbury Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
555 sqft
Welcome to Pillsbury Estates, three, 24-unit buildings located at 25th and Pillsbury Avenue.
MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,115
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live Small. Venture Far. Discover a fresh and liberating option for city living at Modi. Thoughtfully designed compact studios and one bedroom apartments that give you the flexibility to live according to your own rules in the neighborhood you love.
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,405
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the old Rex Hardware site in the Whittier Neighborhood of Minneapolis— Rex26 apartments offer uniquely urban living right at Lyndale and 26th. Fill your world with the majesty and splendor you deserve. We’re here to help.
The Minneapolis 220
2611 Pleasant Avenue S #201, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
980 sqft
The Minneapolis 220 is a portfolio of 220-apartment homes located in Edina, Northeast and The Whittier Neigborhoods. Our properties include laundry rooms with coinless machines, off-street parking, keyless FOB system and are pet friendly.
2700 Blaisdell Ave
2700 Blaisdell Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1900 sqft
Come view this newly renovated fourplex with two upper units available now on Blaisdell Ave S in Minneapolis! Both upper units include brand-new separate air conditioning, updated appliances, flooring, paint, fixtures with dishwasher and microwave
19 W 24th St Unit 1
19 West 24th Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1100 sqft
A stunning two bedroom/1 bath lower unit of a Duplex in south Mpls near Uptown and located at 19 W 24th Street (lower unit). The space is flowing in natural& recess lighting. Lots of modern touches of the floors, lighting and appliances.
2121 3rd Avenue S
2121 3rd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2502 sqft
Conveniently located 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom, plus loft, upper 2-level apartment in Whittier neighborhood. Heat, electric, gas, water, and trash are not included in rent. Includes 1 stall in garage and garage opener. No Pets.
2015 Garfield Ave So. 1
2015 Garfield Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1250 sqft
Unit 1 Available 10/01/20 Uptown , 2015 Garfield # 1 - Property Id: 146660 Beautifully remodeled duplex first floor , maple floors, stainless kitchen on site laundry ( free ) A/C , ceiling fans throughout, Large master 220 sq ft.
2453 Garfield Ave
2453 Garfield Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1242 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Open house 6/28 1-4pm Beautiful 2 Bedroom Main Floor Duplex in Uptown 2453 Garfield Ave S - Lower, Minneapolis, MN, 55405 $1500 per month Available August 1st 2 beds, 1 full bath 1242 sq. ft.
2504 Harriet Avenue South
2504 Harriet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1900 sqft
Grand old victorian: Timeless design and ornate woodwork 4 bedroom + Sunroom + Office area, 2.0 bathroom house in Whittier. Four large bedrooms plus a beautiful sunroom for exercise or yoga. A entry area makes a magnificent office.
15 E Franklin Avenue
15 East Franklin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,395
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located the in the heart of the vibrant Eat Street neighborhood in this Eat Street Flats 1BR, 1BA condo with a huge walkout patio and indoor heated parking included in rent! Unit features include large windows with southern exposure, hardwood
2112 Garfield Avenue
2112 Garfield Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
465 sqft
Located just off Lyndale and Franklin in Uptown, steps from the Wedge and Rudolph's, this charming and affordable 1BR, 1BA condo with an assigned off street parking stall include in rent is now available for lease.
2125 Harriet Avenue S
2125 Harriet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
This beautiful 1st floor, two bedroom apartment is located in a well cared for historic brick building 4-plex.
Results within 1 mile of Whittier
Verified
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,245
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1280 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
Verified
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Verified
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1138 sqft
Modern new construction in the heart of historic Minneapolis, Marquee offers the perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort.
Verified
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,259
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,634
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1240 sqft
Sophisticated apartment community in the bustling Uptown neighborhood features contemporary design, and resort-like amenities like pools, cabanas, and courtyards. Granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom bamboo flooring.
Verified
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,234
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Verified
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,375
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
737 sqft
Just a five minute walk to White Rock Lake trail. On-site fitness center, business center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each modern home includes granite countertops, high ceilings, and wood-like flooring. Near shopping.
Verified
Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,032
525 sqft
Bigos Management brings you Ridgewood Arches and a high standard of living in every unit, with access to Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis. Units feature 24-hour laundry facilities, and patios, balcony, and hardwood floors.
Verified
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,275
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
980 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
Verified
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$860
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$973
453 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Minneapolis, with easy access to public transportation. Apartments feature tile floors, extra storage room, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center.
