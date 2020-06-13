/
/
falcon heights
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:17 PM
214 Apartments for rent in Falcon Heights, MN
Falcon Heights
15 Units Available
Larpenteur Manor Apartments
1740 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$938
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1000 sqft
One-bedroom apartments near bus lines and shopping for access to best of the Twin Cities. Carpeting and extra storage make apartments comfortable. Community includes pool, garage and on-site laundry. Cats welcome.
Falcon Heights
4 Units Available
Falcon Heights Town Square
1550 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,194
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near schools and area parks. This newer community offers modern amenities. Pets permitted. Controlled access provided. Large closets and carpeting throughout these homes. Balconies provided.
Falcon Heights
1 Unit Available
Falcon Arms
1697 Fry Street, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
750 sqft
Excellent location!! Conveniently located near the University of Minnesota, Hamline University, downtown St. Paul, State Fair grounds, bus lines, restaurants, golf course, local services, shopping centers, recreation and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Falcon Heights
$
Energy Park
12 Units Available
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,141
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,222
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
Falcon Heights
17 Units Available
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
945 sqft
Como Park Apartments is conveniently located near Como Park, the Zoo, Conservatory and Como Lake. Walk along miles of trails or hop in your car for a short drive to shopping malls, restaurants, several universities and both downtown St.
$
Energy Park
16 Units Available
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,192
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
$
Hamline
12 Units Available
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct, Roseville, MN
Studio
$945
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
810 sqft
Looking for a location that is close to malls, schools and commercial buildings? Rose Vista fits the bill. Their spacious 1- and 2-bedroom units come with storage, air conditioning, an outdoor pool, tanning suite and fitness center.
St. Anthony
4 Units Available
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$939
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In a residential neighborhood, about 6 miles from downtown St. Paul. Easy access to highways 94 and 280. The one-bedroom apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes feature on-site laundry and off-street parking.
8 Units Available
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,095
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
913 sqft
We are in a perfect location, just across the street from Como Park in a quaint St Paul neighborhood. Excellent location for Hamline and University of MN, St Paul Campus students. Better Apartments. Better Service. Better Life.
Fairview Southwest
1 Unit Available
Skillman Flats
1629 Skillman Ave W, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
450 sqft
Cozy one-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors. Located close to shops, dining and entertainment, as well as Hwy 36, I-694 and I-35 for easy commuting to downtown. Community has controlled entry and laundry.
St. Anthony
1 Unit Available
2219 Como Ave nue Lower Unit
2219 Como Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
2219 Como Ave nue Lower Unit Available 08/01/20 St.
Lauderdale
1 Unit Available
1696 Pleasant St Apt C
1696 Pleasant Street, Lauderdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
937 sqft
Great location in high Demand! Walk to parks, harmar mall and Roseville on bus line. Update 2bed/2 bath in Lauderdale AREA. Unit has been painted! Enjoy a Very private Balcony surrounded by mature trees.
St. Anthony
1 Unit Available
1017 Raymond Ave - 05
1017 Raymond Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$997
775 sqft
1017 Raymond Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55114 $997/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 775 sqft.
St. Anthony
1 Unit Available
1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-4
1365 North Eustis Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
St. Anthony
1 Unit Available
1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-8
1355 North Eustis Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
St. Anthony
1 Unit Available
1404 Raymond Avenue - 10
1404 Raymond Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
800 sqft
One-Bedroom + Den - Across the street from St. Paul Campus, University of Minnesota 10 unit Apartment Building
St. Anthony
1 Unit Available
2190 Robbins Street - 9
2190 Robbins Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$815
340 sqft
11 unit Apartment Building
Results within 5 miles of Falcon Heights
McCarrons
3 Units Available
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Larpenteur Villa offers a variety of floor plans and styles. Come home to an immaculately kept building within walking distance of McCarron Lake with a children's play area, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
6 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
$
Downtown West
49 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,326
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Downtown West
39 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,263
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
7 Units Available
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
917 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garden Oaks in Coon Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Marcy - Holmes
19 Units Available
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oliver & Wendell in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bottineau
1 Unit Available
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1123 sqft
211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd! With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Falcon Heights rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,130.
Some of the colleges located in the Falcon Heights area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Falcon Heights from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.
