Apartment List
/
MN
/
robbinsdale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:09 PM

296 Apartments for rent in Robbinsdale, MN

📍
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Robbinsdale
13 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,051
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Robbinsdale
41 Units Available
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,325
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Robbinsdale
1 Unit Available
3750 Orchard Ave N
3750 Orchard Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1120 sqft
Located in the city of Robbinsdale this home features lots of natural light and gorgeous hardwood floors. 3 bed/1.5 bath with lots of room for storage, an oversize garage, fenced yard, washer, dryer, and dishwasher all included.
Results within 1 mile of Robbinsdale

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Willard-Hay
1 Unit Available
1934 Oliver Ave N
1934 North Oliver Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath turnkey duplex comes with refurbished floors, updated bathroom and new windows. The remodeled kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and new cabinets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Willard-Hay
1 Unit Available
1311 Vincent Avenue North #1
1311 North Vincent Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1850 sqft
Make sure to watch video! Here is a 4 bedroom/2 bathroom lower level of a duplex available. It has newly painted walls, trim and ceilings. All light fixtures, fans and blinds are brand new.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Folwell
1 Unit Available
3519 Oliver Avenue N
3519 North Oliver Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
Open layout, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz kitchen counter top with new sink, beautiful bath, front and back porch and so much more. Includes amazing latest technology Smart Home with Home Automation System/ Household Hub.
Results within 5 miles of Robbinsdale
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Meadow Lake Park
10 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,581
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Wolfe Park
24 Units Available
The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,498
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
1213 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Louis Park's West End. The luxury community features clubhouse, car wash area, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Tenants can enjoy units with in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown West
49 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,326
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Uptown
27 Units Available
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,133
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1240 sqft
Sophisticated apartment community in the bustling Uptown neighborhood features contemporary design, and resort-like amenities like pools, cabanas, and courtyards. Granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom bamboo flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
Downtown West
39 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,263
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Warehouse District
3 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Lowry Hill
3 Units Available
311 Kenwood Parkway
311 Kenwood Parkway, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,340
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 311 Kenwood Parkway in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Bottineau
1 Unit Available
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1123 sqft
211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd! With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
West Calhoun
9 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
3708, 3720, 3620 W 32nd St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
600 sqft
Located just two blocks from Lake Calhoun in beautiful grounds surrounding a golf course. Fully equipped kitchen, new carpets and flooring, cat-friendly, garage, minimal traffic. Close to Calhoun Commons Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Marcy - Holmes
5 Units Available
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,325
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Archer in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
East Isles
3 Units Available
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2222 Girard Ave S in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Sheridan
8 Units Available
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro
3501 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Town-home Available - Spacious 2 bedroom townhome in desirable and convenient New Hope Location. (RLNE3878483)
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
River Park
7 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Holland
2 Units Available
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kah Properties Poppyseed in New Brighton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Birchwood
7 Units Available
Colonial Terrace
5621 Minnetonka Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$939
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
900 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and hardwood-style flooring. Residents get access to a community room and picnic spots. On-site parking available. Easy access to I-394. Close to Westwood Hills Nature Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Downtown West
26 Units Available
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,090
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With stunning river views and conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis' Gateway district, Rivergate Apartments offers one and two bedroom units for the on-the-go professional looking for a comfortable place to come home to.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Downtown West
19 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,355
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
City GuideRobbinsdale
Tweet tweet! Robbinsdale. Minnesota is nicknamed Birdtown. Why? Well, because a robin is a bird, duh.

Robbinsdale is a picturesque city located to the northwest of the state's largest city, Minneapolis. In fact, this city, with a population of approximately 14,000, was once a suburb of Minneapolis. As a resident of Robbinsdale, you're only a 13-minute drive away from The City of Lakes. It's like having the best of both the worlds - living in a small town that has its own charm and getting to attend the Minnesota Twins' home games at the Target Field in the big city.

Make a Smooth Move

The Search is On

Do an online apartment search to learn about properties offering features and amenities that you consider important. This could include a short commute to work, dog park, off-street parking or proximity to shopping centers. It's also an opportunity to look up neighborhoods most amenable to your lifestyle.

License to Live

Check if the rental dwelling of your choice is licensed by the City of Robbinsdale as fit for occupancy. Licensed apartment homes in Robbinsdale mean that you won't have to spend time checking the status of the utility bill payment, pending taxes or the condition of the sidewalk, doors, knobs, jambs, taps, paint or chimney. Rats and roaches? The rental should be free of them, too.

Office or Bedroom?

The number of people choosing to work from home is growing by the day. If that's how you put chicken on the table, then check the city's regulations about a property's use as a home office.

Fido Needs His Papers

Calling all pet owners! Along with other documents required for processing a rental agreement, you will also need to keep handy proof of rabies vaccination -- required when you apply for a license for your pet. Learn the other rules for keeping pets in Robbinsdale. You don't want Fang or Fido evicted.

Be Hip and Current -- Change Your Address

If you're already a resident of Minnesota, you get 30 days to update your driver's license. Seek out the Deputy Registrar at the City Hall for guidance. Go on. Don't be shy.

Love Thy Neighborhoods

City Center: This neighborhood in an urban setting is perfect if you're looking for studio apartments for rent. Residents here enjoy short commutes to just about anywhere they want to go. Carpooling is popular here as well, so get ready to do some serious elbow rubbing with the neighbors.

Zenith Avenue N: Old well-established properties dating back to 1969 and before give this neighborhood its suburban vibes. It's a perfect setting for a money-saving, all bills paid rental arrangement.

France Avenue N: Maybe it's the name, but this neighborhood is in demand for rental and owner-occupied properties. There's a fair mix of medium-sized homes, small apartment complexes and single-family homes. Get ready to compete with the next guy: demand outstrips supply.

Unity Avenue N: You have the option of checking out high-rise apartments for rent in this suburban area. You get more value for the money you spend here.

Life Is Good in Robbinsdale

The denizens of this city are a proud lot, and the town's annual community event - Whiz Bang Days - is a perfect example of how the quaint and the new co-exist in this neck of the woods. Plentiful local amenities and a stable housing market attract renters by the dozens. Around three in 10 homes here are rented out. Unemployment rates are low and job availability is expected to grow at 35.04 percent. Robbinsdale has a walk score of 66, higher than that of either of the Twin Cities. There will always be some tasks that you won't need the car for - great for a healthy wallet and a healthy you.

One of the attractions of living in Robbinsdale is that amenities are easily accessible. Be it grocery stores, food and drink establishments, public transit facilities or parks, you're never far from one. There are fourteen major parks in the city that cover a total of 110 acres of land and boast tennis courts, picnic tables, wading pools, hockey rinks and other facilities for recreation and active living. Bird Town Cafe in downtown Robbinsdale is the place for freshly ground and brewed coffee, juicy hamburgers and catching up with the happenings in this city. Nightlife in the Twin Cities is only a hop away. The city administration plans events that take into account all age groups and tastes; the annual Pet and Wheel Parade sees the residents mingling together while enjoying music, parades and, of course, food. Give it up! There's no excuse for being a couch potato in Robbinsdale.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Robbinsdale?
The average rent price for Robbinsdale rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,800.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Robbinsdale?
Some of the colleges located in the Robbinsdale area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Robbinsdale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Robbinsdale from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

Similar Pages

Robbinsdale 1 BedroomsRobbinsdale 2 Bedrooms
Robbinsdale Apartments with ParkingRobbinsdale Pet Friendly Places
Robbinsdale Studio Apartments