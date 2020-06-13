296 Apartments for rent in Robbinsdale, MN📍
Robbinsdale is a picturesque city located to the northwest of the state's largest city, Minneapolis. In fact, this city, with a population of approximately 14,000, was once a suburb of Minneapolis. As a resident of Robbinsdale, you're only a 13-minute drive away from The City of Lakes. It's like having the best of both the worlds - living in a small town that has its own charm and getting to attend the Minnesota Twins' home games at the Target Field in the big city.
The Search is On
Do an online apartment search to learn about properties offering features and amenities that you consider important. This could include a short commute to work, dog park, off-street parking or proximity to shopping centers. It's also an opportunity to look up neighborhoods most amenable to your lifestyle.
License to Live
Check if the rental dwelling of your choice is licensed by the City of Robbinsdale as fit for occupancy. Licensed apartment homes in Robbinsdale mean that you won't have to spend time checking the status of the utility bill payment, pending taxes or the condition of the sidewalk, doors, knobs, jambs, taps, paint or chimney. Rats and roaches? The rental should be free of them, too.
Office or Bedroom?
The number of people choosing to work from home is growing by the day. If that's how you put chicken on the table, then check the city's regulations about a property's use as a home office.
Fido Needs His Papers
Calling all pet owners! Along with other documents required for processing a rental agreement, you will also need to keep handy proof of rabies vaccination -- required when you apply for a license for your pet. Learn the other rules for keeping pets in Robbinsdale. You don't want Fang or Fido evicted.
Be Hip and Current -- Change Your Address
If you're already a resident of Minnesota, you get 30 days to update your driver's license. Seek out the Deputy Registrar at the City Hall for guidance. Go on. Don't be shy.
City Center: This neighborhood in an urban setting is perfect if you're looking for studio apartments for rent. Residents here enjoy short commutes to just about anywhere they want to go. Carpooling is popular here as well, so get ready to do some serious elbow rubbing with the neighbors.
Zenith Avenue N: Old well-established properties dating back to 1969 and before give this neighborhood its suburban vibes. It's a perfect setting for a money-saving, all bills paid rental arrangement.
France Avenue N: Maybe it's the name, but this neighborhood is in demand for rental and owner-occupied properties. There's a fair mix of medium-sized homes, small apartment complexes and single-family homes. Get ready to compete with the next guy: demand outstrips supply.
Unity Avenue N: You have the option of checking out high-rise apartments for rent in this suburban area. You get more value for the money you spend here.
The denizens of this city are a proud lot, and the town's annual community event - Whiz Bang Days - is a perfect example of how the quaint and the new co-exist in this neck of the woods. Plentiful local amenities and a stable housing market attract renters by the dozens. Around three in 10 homes here are rented out. Unemployment rates are low and job availability is expected to grow at 35.04 percent. Robbinsdale has a walk score of 66, higher than that of either of the Twin Cities. There will always be some tasks that you won't need the car for - great for a healthy wallet and a healthy you.
One of the attractions of living in Robbinsdale is that amenities are easily accessible. Be it grocery stores, food and drink establishments, public transit facilities or parks, you're never far from one. There are fourteen major parks in the city that cover a total of 110 acres of land and boast tennis courts, picnic tables, wading pools, hockey rinks and other facilities for recreation and active living. Bird Town Cafe in downtown Robbinsdale is the place for freshly ground and brewed coffee, juicy hamburgers and catching up with the happenings in this city. Nightlife in the Twin Cities is only a hop away. The city administration plans events that take into account all age groups and tastes; the annual Pet and Wheel Parade sees the residents mingling together while enjoying music, parades and, of course, food. Give it up! There's no excuse for being a couch potato in Robbinsdale.