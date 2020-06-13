296 Apartments for rent in Robbinsdale, MN

Make a Smooth Move

The Search is On

Do an online apartment search to learn about properties offering features and amenities that you consider important. This could include a short commute to work, dog park, off-street parking or proximity to shopping centers. It's also an opportunity to look up neighborhoods most amenable to your lifestyle.

License to Live

Check if the rental dwelling of your choice is licensed by the City of Robbinsdale as fit for occupancy. Licensed apartment homes in Robbinsdale mean that you won't have to spend time checking the status of the utility bill payment, pending taxes or the condition of the sidewalk, doors, knobs, jambs, taps, paint or chimney. Rats and roaches? The rental should be free of them, too.

Office or Bedroom?

The number of people choosing to work from home is growing by the day. If that's how you put chicken on the table, then check the city's regulations about a property's use as a home office.

Fido Needs His Papers

Calling all pet owners! Along with other documents required for processing a rental agreement, you will also need to keep handy proof of rabies vaccination -- required when you apply for a license for your pet. Learn the other rules for keeping pets in Robbinsdale. You don't want Fang or Fido evicted.

Be Hip and Current -- Change Your Address

If you're already a resident of Minnesota, you get 30 days to update your driver's license. Seek out the Deputy Registrar at the City Hall for guidance. Go on. Don't be shy.