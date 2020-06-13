345 Apartments for rent in St. Louis Park, MN

St. Louis Park, MN

St. Louis Park is true to its name. This first ring Twin Cities suburb is indeed littered with those green squares and circles with its collection of 51 parks within its city limits. Additionally, in 2011, the America’s Promise Alliance deemed the city one of the “100 Best Communities for Young People.” Sound good enough for you? Excellence! Let’s find you a great apartment rental so you can enjoy your new community.

Proximity to the Twin Cities area and an unreal number of parks isn’t all that St. Louis Park has to offer. Located less than 10 miles from downtown Minneapolis, the city hosts a variety of housing and entertainment options. Bike trails and bus lines connect the St. Louis Park to the cities, while unique local shopping and dining areas provide great nightlife entertainment without the commute.

Highway 100 runs north-south through downtown Saint Louis Park and divides the city into eastern and western portions. Many of the neighborhoods east of Highway 100 have undergone development in recent years. Pair that with the short distance away from western Minneapolis and you better believe the prices in these neighborhoods will be higher than many other St. Louis Park areas.

If you’re looking for amenities and planned, all-inclusive communities, eastern St. Louis Park is for you. New condominium developments, such as the pricey Excelsior and Grand, feature swanky furnished apartments, gyms, clubhouses, and heated indoor pools, right next door to convenient shopping and dining. These new developments have more variety in terms of apartment layouts, and there are many studio apartments and efficiencies available, as well. Though many of these rentals will offer flexible leases, you’ll secure a lower rent by committing for the long run. Eastern neighborhoods are also a quick jaunt from Minneapolis’s premier shopping district: Uptown. Monthly rates for apartment rentals in this area generally range from $1200-$1900.

West of Highway 100, you’ll find plenty in the way of apartments for rent. Rental type and desirability vary from complex to complex, so be sure to scope out a few to find the best fit. Around the Oak Hill Park area, you may have some luck finding some great, well-maintained 1970s-style rental homes, generally ranging in price from $1200-$1500. Highway 7 functions as the southern border of town, and there are many inexpensive apartments located in this area. The most desirable rentals along this strip can be found on the eastern side, away from the Knollwood Mall. Rental properties here generally range from $800-$1200.

Pet-friendly places should be easy to find in St. Louis Park, too. While many of the newer developments may have limits on the number and size of pets, some of the older complexes and rental homes will be more dog-friendly, with bigger backyards and no pet weight limits or additional deposits.

Welcome to St. Louis Park! With its fun, young vibe, you’ll soon be the envy of all your outer-burb neighbors. Happy hunting out there!