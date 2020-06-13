345 Apartments for rent in St. Louis Park, MN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Wolfe Park
12 Units Available
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,405
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1172 sqft
Contemporary community close to Trader Joe's and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Units feature lofted bedrooms, dual sink vanities, walk-in closets with mirrored doors and softened water.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Wolfe Park
24 Units Available
The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,498
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
1213 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Louis Park's West End. The luxury community features clubhouse, car wash area, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Tenants can enjoy units with in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Birchwood
7 Units Available
Colonial Terrace
5621 Minnetonka Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$939
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
900 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and hardwood-style flooring. Residents get access to a community room and picnic spots. On-site parking available. Easy access to I-394. Close to Westwood Hills Nature Center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$960
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$991
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Eliot
7 Units Available
The Gables at Park Pointe
1361 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,290
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1084 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis Park with easy access to I-394. Units in luxury community include dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Wolfe Park
4 Units Available
Minikahda Court Apartments
3504 Minikahda Ct, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,159
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
680 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, patio/balcony and air conditioning. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, pool and onsite laundry. Conveniently situated close to beautiful 1.8 mile nature trail circling the Bass Lake Nature Preserve.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Wolfe Park
10 Units Available
Walden Wood
4301 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1037 sqft
Located adjacent to the Bass Lake Preserve, which is a haven for bird-watchers. Stylish homes come with spacious closets and ornate woodwork in rooms.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:55pm
Triangle
6 Units Available
Uptown West Apartments
3150 Raleigh Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
642 sqft
Uptown West Apartments is your new home! We offer excellent customer service, unique apartments with hardwood floors and one of the best locations in the metro! You will enjoy all the amenities of living in uptown Minneapolis without the added
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Triangle
9 Units Available
Inglewood Trails Apartments
3200 Inglewood Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,341
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1210 sqft
Located in the vicinity of Lake Calhoun and downtown Minneapolis. The neighborhood offers exciting biking and hiking trails. Apartment homes come with full size washers, walk-in closets and patios.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios, suite-like bedrooms and spacious living areas are some highlights of these apartment homes. Residents of these luxury homes get access to the 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Eliot
19 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1423 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Elmwood
13 Units Available
Cityscape Apartments
5707 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,338
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1176 sqft
Spacious apartments located minutes from West End and Uptown. On-site fitness center, business center and free Wi-Fi. Updated kitchens, private balconies and patios, and full-size in-suite washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,456
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1392 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Eliot
17 Units Available
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,233
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1270 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Eliot
4 Units Available
Lou Park Apartments
1351 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,057
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1075 sqft
Convenient access to the best shopping and dining of St. Louis Park. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets and dishwashers. Luxury community features clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
Blackstone
7 Units Available
The Flats at West End
5310 W 16th St, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,379
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,698
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1103 sqft
Located steps from The Shops at West End and the best shopping and dining of St. Louis Park. Luxury community features pool, elevator, bocce court and yoga classes. Units offer granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
Elmwood
4 Units Available
Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village
5650 W 36th St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,670
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1295 sqft
A level of sophistication that blends perfectly with its intimate and contemporary environment. Harmony Vista's 73 loft-style apartments come in many different sizes with a variety of one-of-a-kind floor plans and finishes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Triangle
11 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,146
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1000 sqft
Features convenient floor plans with amenities like a cooking range, extra storage room and private balconies. A pet-friendly community that has underground garages and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Wolfe Park
Contact for Availability
Excelsior & Grand
3820 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,399
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1191 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and fireplaces. Community amenities include a heated pool, guest parking and a fitness center. A short drive away from Ridgedale Mall.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Oak Hill
2 Units Available
Somerset Oak
7400 Oak Park Village Dr, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1514 sqft
Situated near the beautiful Lake Calhoun and Lake of the Isles. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. The community includes clubhouse, courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Blackstone
30 Units Available
Central Park West
1511 Utica Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,525
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1131 sqft
Prime location in St. Louis Park, this newly constructed complex features a 24-hour gym, BBQ/Grill, and Volleyball court. Units have hardwood floors, granite counters, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Sorensen
8 Units Available
Boulevard 100
3000 South Highway 100, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
985 sqft
Looking for a clean, quiet place to come home to at an affordable price? Live at Boulevard 100 Apartments. You'll enjoy our St Louis Park location just minutes from Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Triangle
3 Units Available
Park Point
4300 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$960
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Point was built in 1948 and is a quiet apartment complex of 5 apartment buildings located at the point of the Triangle Neighborhood within the St. Louis Park City limits. We are located across the street from Minneapolis – Uptown.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 9 at 04:27pm
Wolfe Park
15 Units Available
Verge
3601 Park Center Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,399
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
977 sqft
Just off Highway 100 with quick access to downtown Minneapolis. Modern apartments with walkout balconies, hardwood floors, large kitchens and granite countertops. Wi-Fi cafe and rooftop terrace for residents.
City GuideSt. Louis Park
Having trouble with Craigslist St. Louis Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
St. Louis Park, MN

St. Louis Park is true to its name. This first ring Twin Cities suburb is indeed littered with those green squares and circles with its collection of 51 parks within its city limits. Additionally, in 2011, the America’s Promise Alliance deemed the city one of the “100 Best Communities for Young People.” Sound good enough for you? Excellence! Let’s find you a great apartment rental so you can enjoy your new community.

Proximity to the Twin Cities area and an unreal number of parks isn’t all that St. Louis Park has to offer. Located less than 10 miles from downtown Minneapolis, the city hosts a variety of housing and entertainment options. Bike trails and bus lines connect the St. Louis Park to the cities, while unique local shopping and dining areas provide great nightlife entertainment without the commute.

Highway 100 runs north-south through downtown Saint Louis Park and divides the city into eastern and western portions. Many of the neighborhoods east of Highway 100 have undergone development in recent years. Pair that with the short distance away from western Minneapolis and you better believe the prices in these neighborhoods will be higher than many other St. Louis Park areas.

If you’re looking for amenities and planned, all-inclusive communities, eastern St. Louis Park is for you. New condominium developments, such as the pricey Excelsior and Grand, feature swanky furnished apartments, gyms, clubhouses, and heated indoor pools, right next door to convenient shopping and dining. These new developments have more variety in terms of apartment layouts, and there are many studio apartments and efficiencies available, as well. Though many of these rentals will offer flexible leases, you’ll secure a lower rent by committing for the long run. Eastern neighborhoods are also a quick jaunt from Minneapolis’s premier shopping district: Uptown. Monthly rates for apartment rentals in this area generally range from $1200-$1900.

West of Highway 100, you’ll find plenty in the way of apartments for rent. Rental type and desirability vary from complex to complex, so be sure to scope out a few to find the best fit. Around the Oak Hill Park area, you may have some luck finding some great, well-maintained 1970s-style rental homes, generally ranging in price from $1200-$1500. Highway 7 functions as the southern border of town, and there are many inexpensive apartments located in this area. The most desirable rentals along this strip can be found on the eastern side, away from the Knollwood Mall. Rental properties here generally range from $800-$1200.

Pet-friendly places should be easy to find in St. Louis Park, too. While many of the newer developments may have limits on the number and size of pets, some of the older complexes and rental homes will be more dog-friendly, with bigger backyards and no pet weight limits or additional deposits.

Welcome to St. Louis Park! With its fun, young vibe, you’ll soon be the envy of all your outer-burb neighbors. Happy hunting out there!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in St. Louis Park?
The average rent price for St. Louis Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,790.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in St. Louis Park?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in St. Louis Park include Wolfe Park, Triangle, Eliot, Oak Hill, and Elmwood.
What colleges and universities are located in or around St. Louis Park?
Some of the colleges located in the St. Louis Park area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to St. Louis Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Louis Park from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington, Plymouth, and Eden Prairie.

