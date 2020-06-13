/
93 Apartments for rent in Annapolis Neck, MD📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd
3350 Arundel on the Bay Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/02/20 Gorgeous custom home, fun floor plan! Water access - Property Id: 98832 Gorgeous, custom built, fun open floor plan, quiet neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
35 POPLAR POINT RD
35 Poplar Point Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
This is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a lease during this time of COVID-19. This beautiful and well maintained colonial is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a lease during this time of COVID-19.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7050 Harbour Village 102
7050 Harbour Village Court, Annapolis Neck, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Furnished Waterfront Annapolis Condo - Amazing opportunity to rent this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath custom condo in Chesapeake Harbour.
Last updated August 16 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1030 SANDPIPER LANE
1030 Sandpiper Lane, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2328 sqft
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF DUVALL CREEK FROM EVERY ROOM AWAIT YOU IN THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME! METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED & UPDATED INCLUDING GOURMET KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GORGEOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH SUPERBATH, PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING, DECKS ON
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Hillsmere Shores
9 Units Available
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
21 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
25 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,463
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
16 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,712
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
19 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,794
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
7 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,423
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,610
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50 Sandstone Court Unit J
50 Sandstone Court, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,795
954 sqft
50 Sandstone Ct APT J, Annapolis, MD 21403 - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 1 bed/1 bath spacious "penthouse" condo in Annapolis! Almost 1,000 sq ft! Highlights include brand new high quality appliances; Pelican under the sink water filtration system, ice
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
141 MERRYMAN COURT
141 Merryman Court, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
141 MERRYMAN COURT Available 07/15/20 141 MERRYMAN COURT ANNAPOLIS, MD 21401-4203 - PLEASE NOTE -------Not available for personal showings until June 30th!!!! Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Muir Woods Court
10 Muir Woods Court, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1784 sqft
10 Muir Woods Court - Annapolis Town Home Two Bedrooms hosting double closets and full bathrooms! Lovely Kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded appliances. Beautiful finished basement with a bonus room and full bathroom.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1604 MCGUCKIAN STREET
1604 Mcguckian Street, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2728 sqft
Single Family Home with 3 generously sized bedrooms and a large back yard with a pool, located right off West St near downtown Annapolis. Call listing agent Tyler Wing 443-699-3132 to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1085 CEDAR RIDGE COURT
1085 Cedar Ridge Court, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1320 sqft
Cedar Ridge- Sparkling unit, freshly painted, new carpet, new doors-come see this spacious 3BR, 2.5BA unit eat in kitchen, brick patio, community pool, tot lot, enjoy all that Annapolis has to afford. No pets, no smoking or vaping & good credit.
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
709 Shelton Avenue
709 Shelton Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3000 sqft
Over 3,000 square feet on three levels, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths . Executive style town home within walking distance to downtown Annapolis. Featuring an open floor plan on main level with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and a gas fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A
790 Fairview Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Live the Annapolis Lifestyle! This lovely 2bd, 2ba totally renovated unit will not last long! Kitchen w stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Great floor plan w 2 patios backing to private area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE
1018 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
882 sqft
Renovated craftsman duplex in fantastic walkable Eastport location. Located directly across form the Eastport shopping center and an easy walk to all or Eastport and downtown Annapolis.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
215 ZINFANDEL LN
215 Zinfandel Lane, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Spacious luxury townhome. 3400sf above ground living area. 9ft ceiling. Brick front, gourmet kitchen, stainless appliances, granite counter top. island, double oven, fireplace, built-in-bookcase. hardwood floor on main level.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2704 SUMMERVIEW WAY #201
2704 Summerview Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Private, 2 bedrm, 2 bath, condo at rear of building with a quiet balcony,in a convenient location for commuters. Bring your floor coverings, 80% coverage required by condo association. Freshly painted in neutral colors.
