Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking playground pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage package receiving

Welcome home to Highland Haus! Built for those that love life in the city, Highland Haus is the hottest new luxury apartment community in the Canton Zip code. Your new home is located just blocks from the famous Canton Square which features eclectic restaurants, boutiques and vibrant nightlife. Highland Haus is also just a few blocks from the city's largest backyard, Patterson Park, a 137 acre urban park with athletic fields, a swimming pool, playgrounds, a lake, walking paths and more. Whether you are walking, biking or driving, Highland Haus is conveniently and centrally located on Eastern Avenue which puts all of the excitement that Baltimore has to offer within reach. In addition, direct access to public transportation, garage parking, and our close proximity to 895, I83 and I95 make Highland Haus a commuter's dream.Built with you in mind, you'll love our high-end finishes such as quartz counters, brushed nickel fixtures, ceramic tile floors, and rich wood cabinetry. In addition, you'll appreciate our environmentally friendly features such as energy efficient appliances and utilities. Our community's amenities will include a state-of-the-art fitness center and a rooftop clubhouse with outdoor green space and a separate dog walking terrace. There will also be storage for bikes, a pet-washing station, package lockers, and a highly qualified on-site management team.You'll be proud to call Highland Haus home. Contact us today for more information