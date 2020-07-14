All apartments in Baltimore
3232 Eastern Ave · (443) 305-6283
Location

3232 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 418 · Avail. now

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 510 · Avail. now

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 861 sqft

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 861 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highland Haus.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
package receiving
Welcome home to Highland Haus! Built for those that love life in the city, Highland Haus is the hottest new luxury apartment community in the Canton Zip code. Your new home is located just blocks from the famous Canton Square which features eclectic restaurants, boutiques and vibrant nightlife. Highland Haus is also just a few blocks from the city's largest backyard, Patterson Park, a 137 acre urban park with athletic fields, a swimming pool, playgrounds, a lake, walking paths and more. Whether you are walking, biking or driving, Highland Haus is conveniently and centrally located on Eastern Avenue which puts all of the excitement that Baltimore has to offer within reach. In addition, direct access to public transportation, garage parking, and our close proximity to 895, I83 and I95 make Highland Haus a commuter's dream.Built with you in mind, you'll love our high-end finishes such as quartz counters, brushed nickel fixtures, ceramic tile floors, and rich wood cabinetry. In addition, you'll appreciate our environmentally friendly features such as energy efficient appliances and utilities. Our community's amenities will include a state-of-the-art fitness center and a rooftop clubhouse with outdoor green space and a separate dog walking terrace. There will also be storage for bikes, a pet-washing station, package lockers, and a highly qualified on-site management team.You'll be proud to call Highland Haus home. Contact us today for more information

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for pets up to 50lbs or $500 for pets over 50lbs
limit: 2
rent: $35/month for pets up to 50lbs, $50/month for pets over 50lbs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Highland Haus have any available units?
Highland Haus has 3 units available starting at $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Highland Haus have?
Some of Highland Haus's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highland Haus currently offering any rent specials?
Highland Haus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highland Haus pet-friendly?
Yes, Highland Haus is pet friendly.
Does Highland Haus offer parking?
Yes, Highland Haus offers parking.
Does Highland Haus have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highland Haus offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highland Haus have a pool?
Yes, Highland Haus has a pool.
Does Highland Haus have accessible units?
No, Highland Haus does not have accessible units.
Does Highland Haus have units with dishwashers?
No, Highland Haus does not have units with dishwashers.

