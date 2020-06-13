174 Apartments for rent in Rossville, MD📍
Rossville is a little community in Baltimore County, Maryland with a population of around 15, 147. I-95 runs right through it and Route 25 wraps right around it, making it an easy place to get in and out of. It’s a quiet and safe neighborhood with a fair number of singles so young people who like the quiet life will appreciate it as much as parents will.
Apartments for rent and condos for rent are very affordable here, much more so than buying a house. It costs a little less here than it is in the rest of Maryland, and that’s probably due to the fact that the sleepy town doesn’t have a whole lot to offer. Still, if you’re just looking for a pretty place to store your stuff while you take in the sights and sounds of the bigger cities, you can’t go wrong. The area has a decent vacancy rate at 5 percent and renters make up 45 percent of the population, so apartments for rent do come up from time to time. Tell your broker exactly what you’re looking for and chances are you’ll be able to find an apartment here in no time.
There’s not much going on in Rossville, quite frankly, and although it does attract quite a few people, it seems like they mostly just come here to sleep. It’s only 6 miles to Dundalk and 8 miles to Baltimore, so workers head in early and come back late. It has a nice climate and is close to a number of colleges and universities and there are a few shopping centers within a short drive. All-in-all it’s your average suburban hub – not much to offer besides convenience and a good night’s sleep.